Rolls-Royce to build U.K.'s first small modular rectors

June 10 (UPI) -- Rolls-Royce was selected on Tuesday to partner with Great British Energy to build the country's first small modular reactors.

The British government made the announcement as part of its strategy to revive Britain's industrial background. The government is committing over $3 billion for the modular reactor program and the project is expected to create up to 3,000 jobs and give 3 million homes power.

It also announced plans to build a large Sizewell C power station in eastern England with an investment of $19 billion.

"Great British Energy with Nuclear has run a rigorous competition and will now work with the preferred bidder Rolls-Royce SMR to build the country's first ever small modular reactors - creating thousands of jobs and growing our regional economies while strengthening our energy security", said Energy Secretary Ed Millband.

"The U.K. is back where it belongs, taking the lead in the technologies of tomorrow with Rolls-Royce SMR as the preferred partner for this journey", said Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeve.

Rolls-Royce SMR is going through the final stages of the U.K.'s nuclear industry's independent regulators assessment.