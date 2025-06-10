Trending
June 10, 2025 / 8:52 AM

Russian aerial attack on Ukraine leaves at least three dead

By Ian Stark
At least three people were killed in Russian drone strikes on Kyiv and Odessa overnight, officials said on Tuesday. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
June 10 (UPI) -- Officials in Ukraine confirmed Tuesday that Russia attacked in four different places overnight with drones and missiles, leaving several dead and injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted to X Tuesday that the cities of Kyiv and Odessa were struck by missiles and drones, as were places in the Dnipro and Chernihiv regions.

Zelensky said that 315 drones were used, as were seven missiles, two of which he claimed were North Korean-made ballistic weapons. Homes and areas of infrastructure were damaged, and in Odessa a hospital was allegedly targeted. Thirteen people were injured, and there were fatalities, Zelensky said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram Tuesday that the two people were killed and four injured in Odessa "as a result of a night attack on the city." He further stated that a hospital was targeted there in a series of posts that described several drone strikes. Tuesday evening Klitschko described the drones as they attacked, which left residential buildings damaged and burnt by fires ignited during the strikes.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine also reported Wednesday that a woman was found dead under the rubble from a damaged domicile.

The Ukrainian Air Force posted to Telegram Tuesday that Russia used 322 types of weaponry during their air assault, including 315 Shahed drones, five Iskander cruise missiles and two KN-23 ballistic missiles.

Despite all the reports of destruction, the air force said in the same post that much of the attack was repelled with the use of anti-aircraft missiles, aviation, its electronic warfare units, drones and mobile fire groups from the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Force data, which was confirmed by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, noted that 284 item launched by Russia were eliminated, with 220 shot down and 64 that failed to reach their targets.

Ukrainian Culture Minister Mykola Tochytskyi posted to Facebook Tuesday that a vital landmark in Kyiv, the Sofia Cathedral, was damaged by an "explosive wave" that he claims, "caused the destruction of the cornice on the main apse of the monument of national importance."

"This temple of the [eleventh] century is the soul of all Ukraine," Tochytskyi added.

He also said the Odessa Film Studio, "the place where Ukrainian cinema was made," was struck, leaving several portions of the studio damaged.

Tochytskyi further said that the attack "completely destroyed decorations to the movie Dovzhenko a national project about the most famous Ukrainian director."

"Russia is not only at war with our cities, it is waging a war against our culture, memory, future," Tochytskyi concluded.

At least nine killed in shooting at high school in Austria
World News // 5 minutes ago
At least nine killed in shooting at high school in Austria
June 10 (UPI) -- At least nine people were killed and dozens injured after a gunman opened fire at a high school in the Austrian city of Graz, authorities said.
Greta Thunberg among Gaza-flotilla activists deported from Israel
World News // 1 hour ago
Greta Thunberg among Gaza-flotilla activists deported from Israel
June 10 (UPI) -- Greta Thunberg was on a flight to France en route home to Sweden after being deported from Israel a day after the Gaza-bound aid yacht she was on board was intercepted by the Israeli military in international waters.
Chinese national in U.S. pleads guilty to shipping arms to North Korea
World News // 3 hours ago
Chinese national in U.S. pleads guilty to shipping arms to North Korea
SEOUL, June 10 (UPI) -- A Chinese citizen living in the United States pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges for illegally exporting firearms, ammunition and other military items to North Korea, the U.S. Justice Department said.
Barbara becomes first hurricane of Pacific season
World News // 20 hours ago
Barbara becomes first hurricane of Pacific season
June 9 (UPI) -- Hurricane Barbara emerged as the first hurricane of the East Pacific hurricane season on Monday.
Political violence returns to Colombia
World News // 17 hours ago
Political violence returns to Colombia
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 9 (UPI) -- An assassination attempt on presidential candidate Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay shook Colombia on Saturday, reviving painful memories of the political violence that has scarred the nation.
Thunberg, activists in Israeli custody after delivery attempt to Gaza
World News // 18 hours ago
Thunberg, activists in Israeli custody after delivery attempt to Gaza
June 9 (UPI) -- The Israeli government announced Monday that the boat crew of civilians that included Swedish activist Greta Thunberg it intercepted attempting to transport humanitarian supplies to Gaza will be returned to their home co
Economic crisis, Evo Morales threaten Bolivia's election
World News // 18 hours ago
Economic crisis, Evo Morales threaten Bolivia's election
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, June 9 (UPI) -- Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal has approved 10 presidential tickets for the Aug. 17 election, confirming that former President Evo Morales will not be allowed to run.
World leaders call for end to 'plunder' at U.N. ocean summit
World News // 20 hours ago
World leaders call for end to 'plunder' at U.N. ocean summit
June 9 (UPI) -- World leaders at a United Nations conference in France now call for an end to ocean-plundering activity with a global agreement likely on the horizon.
IonQ to buy Oxford Ionics for more than $1 billion after agreement
World News // 20 hours ago
IonQ to buy Oxford Ionics for more than $1 billion after agreement
June 9 (UPI) -- IonQ announced an agreement Monday to buy Oxford Ionics for $1.075 Billion.
NATO Secretary General Rutte to ask allies to up military spending
World News // 22 hours ago
NATO Secretary General Rutte to ask allies to up military spending
June 9 (UPI) -- NATO allies are expected to be asked to pump up their defense spending when the organization's Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks in London Monday.

