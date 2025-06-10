Russian aerial attack on Ukraine leaves at least three dead

At least three people were killed in Russian drone strikes on Kyiv and Odessa overnight, officials said on Tuesday. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

June 10 (UPI) -- Officials in Ukraine confirmed Tuesday that Russia attacked in four different places overnight with drones and missiles, leaving several dead and injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted to X Tuesday that the cities of Kyiv and Odessa were struck by missiles and drones, as were places in the Dnipro and Chernihiv regions.

Zelensky said that 315 drones were used, as were seven missiles, two of which he claimed were North Korean-made ballistic weapons. Homes and areas of infrastructure were damaged, and in Odessa a hospital was allegedly targeted. Thirteen people were injured, and there were fatalities, Zelensky said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram Tuesday that the two people were killed and four injured in Odessa "as a result of a night attack on the city." He further stated that a hospital was targeted there in a series of posts that described several drone strikes. Tuesday evening Klitschko described the drones as they attacked, which left residential buildings damaged and burnt by fires ignited during the strikes.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine also reported Wednesday that a woman was found dead under the rubble from a damaged domicile.

The Ukrainian Air Force posted to Telegram Tuesday that Russia used 322 types of weaponry during their air assault, including 315 Shahed drones, five Iskander cruise missiles and two KN-23 ballistic missiles.

Despite all the reports of destruction, the air force said in the same post that much of the attack was repelled with the use of anti-aircraft missiles, aviation, its electronic warfare units, drones and mobile fire groups from the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Force data, which was confirmed by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, noted that 284 item launched by Russia were eliminated, with 220 shot down and 64 that failed to reach their targets.

Ukrainian Culture Minister Mykola Tochytskyi posted to Facebook Tuesday that a vital landmark in Kyiv, the Sofia Cathedral, was damaged by an "explosive wave" that he claims, "caused the destruction of the cornice on the main apse of the monument of national importance."

"This temple of the [eleventh] century is the soul of all Ukraine," Tochytskyi added.

He also said the Odessa Film Studio, "the place where Ukrainian cinema was made," was struck, leaving several portions of the studio damaged.

Tochytskyi further said that the attack "completely destroyed decorations to the movie Dovzhenko a national project about the most famous Ukrainian director."

"Russia is not only at war with our cities, it is waging a war against our culture, memory, future," Tochytskyi concluded.