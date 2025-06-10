Trending
World News
June 10, 2025 / 11:48 AM

U.N. study: 'Lack of choice' contributing to 'fertility crisis'

By Ian Stark
Share with X
A study by the United Nations Population Fund cited a "lack of choice" as a driving factor behind a global "fertility criss." File Photo by St. Lukes Hospital/UPI
A study by the United Nations Population Fund cited a "lack of choice" as a driving factor behind a global "fertility criss." File Photo by St. Lukes Hospital/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations Population Fund, or UNFPA, announced Tuesday that while some may worry about a population decline and how it could impact a country's survival, the bigger crisis is that people are not having children when they want, or when they're truly ready.

According to a press release from UNFPA, a survey it conducted across 14 countries and involving 14,000 people found that about one in five respondents said they wouldn't be able to have the number of children they would like.

"The issue is lack of choice, not desire, with major consequences for individuals and societies," UNFPA's Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem said. "That is the real fertility crisis, and the answer lies in responding to what people say they need: paid family leave, affordable fertility care, and supportive partners."

The study found that from those who were asked, most people assumed they would have more or fewer children than expected from them, or no kids at all.

Related

The UNFPA findings also shwed that while most of those asked do want two or more children, 39% of the respondents felt they can't afford to because the costs of living and costs of raising kids are out of their reach.

The organization suggested that if nations increased the recruitment of women into the workforce, it would not only provide an economic boost for families but also address any personnel shortages that are affecting a nation.

However, the study also found some people are having kids, but don't want to or don't feel prepared to be a parent. One in three survey respondents claimed they or their partner had experienced an unintended pregnancy or were pressured to have children but did not want to, and that 25% of men and one-third of women said they had felt "unable to say no to sex."

The study warned countries that try to influence their citizens often fail, as initiatives like short-term price cuts on housing and childcare, or cash payments when babies are born don't work.

"Most of these are ineffective and offer scant support," reports UNFPA.

Nations that enforce restrictive reproduction laws are also seen as reasons for a decline in childbearing. Any blocks on reproductive rights, the lack of comprehensive sex education, limits on contraception and the banning of abortion "can even be counterproductive," the UNFPA said.

The report recommended that increased and open fertility and adoption services should be available to all. UNFPA also submitted that people who don't want any children must be allowed to make that choice, and to do so without pressure.

Latest Headlines

Rolls-Royce to build U.K.'s first small modular reactors
World News // 2 hours ago
Rolls-Royce to build U.K.'s first small modular reactors
June 10 (UPI) -- Rolls-Royce was selected on Tuesday to partner with Great British Energy to build the country's first small modular reactors.
At least nine killed in shooting at high school in Austria
World News // 3 hours ago
At least nine killed in shooting at high school in Austria
June 10 (UPI) -- At least nine people were killed and dozens injured after a gunman opened fire at a high school in the Austrian city of Graz, authorities said.
Russian aerial attack on Ukraine leaves at least three dead
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian aerial attack on Ukraine leaves at least three dead
June 10 (UPI) -- Officials in Ukraine confirmed Tuesday that Russia attacked in four different places during the overnight with drones and missiles, leaving several dead and injured.
Greta Thunberg among Gaza-flotilla activists deported from Israel
World News // 4 hours ago
Greta Thunberg among Gaza-flotilla activists deported from Israel
June 10 (UPI) -- Greta Thunberg was on a flight to France en route home to Sweden after being deported from Israel a day after the Gaza-bound aid yacht she was on board was intercepted by the Israeli military in international waters.
Chinese national in U.S. pleads guilty to shipping arms to North Korea
World News // 5 hours ago
Chinese national in U.S. pleads guilty to shipping arms to North Korea
SEOUL, June 10 (UPI) -- A Chinese citizen living in the United States pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges for illegally exporting firearms, ammunition and other military items to North Korea, the U.S. Justice Department said.
Barbara becomes first hurricane of Pacific season
World News // 23 hours ago
Barbara becomes first hurricane of Pacific season
June 9 (UPI) -- Hurricane Barbara emerged as the first hurricane of the East Pacific hurricane season on Monday.
Political violence returns to Colombia
World News // 20 hours ago
Political violence returns to Colombia
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 9 (UPI) -- An assassination attempt on presidential candidate Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay shook Colombia on Saturday, reviving painful memories of the political violence that has scarred the nation.
Thunberg, activists in Israeli custody after delivery attempt to Gaza
World News // 21 hours ago
Thunberg, activists in Israeli custody after delivery attempt to Gaza
June 9 (UPI) -- The Israeli government announced Monday that the boat crew of civilians that included Swedish activist Greta Thunberg it intercepted attempting to transport humanitarian supplies to Gaza will be returned to their home co
Economic crisis, Evo Morales threaten Bolivia's election
World News // 21 hours ago
Economic crisis, Evo Morales threaten Bolivia's election
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, June 9 (UPI) -- Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal has approved 10 presidential tickets for the Aug. 17 election, confirming that former President Evo Morales will not be allowed to run.
World leaders call for end to 'plunder' at U.N. ocean summit
World News // 23 hours ago
World leaders call for end to 'plunder' at U.N. ocean summit
June 9 (UPI) -- World leaders at a United Nations conference in France now call for an end to ocean-plundering activity with a global agreement likely on the horizon.

Trending Stories

Political violence returns to Colombia
Political violence returns to Colombia
Trump, CEOs unveil 'Invest America' savings accounts for newborns
Trump, CEOs unveil 'Invest America' savings accounts for newborns
N.Y. judge tosses Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against Blake Lively
N.Y. judge tosses Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against Blake Lively
Thunberg, activists in Israeli custody after delivery attempt to Gaza
Thunberg, activists in Israeli custody after delivery attempt to Gaza
Preparations underway for Army parade in D.C. on Saturday
Preparations underway for Army parade in D.C. on Saturday

Follow Us