Trending
World News
June 10, 2025 / 1:06 PM

Consortium of foreign ministers to sanction two Israeli officials

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir speaks at a conference in Jerusalem in January of 2024. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir speaks at a conference in Jerusalem in January of 2024. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- A group of five foreign ministers announced jointly Tuesday that they will put punitive measures into effect for a pair of Israeli government officials for allegedly provoking violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The foreign ministers of Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Canada and the United Kingdom said through a press release that Israel's Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir "have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights."

"With today's sanctions, we are sending a clear message that the continued expansion of settlements and acts of extremist settler violence in the West Bank are unacceptable and pose serious obstacles to peace and the realization of a two-state solution," said Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in a Canadian version of the release.

"We resolutely stand with the Israeli and Palestinian peoples and their right to live in peace and security, with dignity and without fear," she added.

Related

"Extremist rhetoric advocating the forced displacement of Palestinians and the creation of new Israeli settlements is appalling and dangerous. These actions are not acceptable," continued the joint statement.

The ministers also pointed at the two for inciting settler violence against Palestinians with "extremist rhetoric" that they purport calls for Palestinians to be pushed out of their homes, and also inspires human rights abuses, and furthermore discards the idea of having two states.

"We are steadfastly committed to the two-state solution, which is the only way to guarantee security and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians and ensure long-term stability in the region, but it is imperiled by extremist settler violence and settlement expansion," the ministers said.

"The measures announced today do not deviate from our unwavering support for Israel's security," the ministers added, and they still condemn the attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, but is solely targeted at Smotrich and Ben-Gvir.

"Today's measures are targeted towards individuals who in our view undermine Israel's own security and its standing in the world," the statement continued. "We continue to want a strong friendship with the people of Israel based on our shared ties, values and commitment to their security and future."

The statement concluded with another reminder, that the ministers also recognize the situation in Gaza, and "continue to be appalled by the immense suffering of civilians, including the denial of essential aid."

The five ministers concluded with the insistence that Palestinians are not to be removed from two-statehe West Bank, and that they will keep working with Israel to find a ceasefire, to get all hostages home and get humanitarian aid to Gaza, and said "We want to see a reconstructed Gaza no longer run by Hamas and a political pathway to a two state solution."

Israel's foreign minister Gideon Saar has since responded to the statement, and said his country's government will meet next week to discuss a response.

"It is outrageous that elected representatives and members of the government are subjected to these kind of measures," Mr. Saar said.

Latest Headlines

EU targets Russia with sanctions, lower oil price cap
World News // 4 minutes ago
EU targets Russia with sanctions, lower oil price cap
June 10 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled its latest in a series of sanctions against Russia targeting energy exports, infrastructure and finances.
China increases presence in Brazilian ports
World News // 24 minutes ago
China increases presence in Brazilian ports
June 10 (UPI) -- China is consolidating its control over critical logistical hubs in Brazil through its state-owned enterprises.
U.N. study: 'Lack of choice' contributing to 'fertility crisis'
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. study: 'Lack of choice' contributing to 'fertility crisis'
June 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations Population Fund, or UNFPA, announced Tuesday that while some may worry about a population decline and how it could impact a country's survival, the bigger crisis is that people are not having children
Rolls-Royce to build U.K.'s first small modular reactors
World News // 4 hours ago
Rolls-Royce to build U.K.'s first small modular reactors
June 10 (UPI) -- Rolls-Royce was selected on Tuesday to partner with Great British Energy to build the country's first small modular reactors.
At least nine killed in shooting at high school in Austria
World News // 4 hours ago
At least nine killed in shooting at high school in Austria
June 10 (UPI) -- At least nine people were killed and dozens injured after a gunman opened fire at a high school in the Austrian city of Graz, authorities said.
Russian aerial attack on Ukraine leaves at least three dead
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian aerial attack on Ukraine leaves at least three dead
June 10 (UPI) -- Officials in Ukraine confirmed Tuesday that Russia attacked in four different places during the overnight with drones and missiles, leaving several dead and injured.
Greta Thunberg among Gaza-flotilla activists deported from Israel
World News // 6 hours ago
Greta Thunberg among Gaza-flotilla activists deported from Israel
June 10 (UPI) -- Greta Thunberg was on a flight to France en route home to Sweden after being deported from Israel a day after the Gaza-bound aid yacht she was on board was intercepted by the Israeli military in international waters.
Chinese national in U.S. pleads guilty to shipping arms to North Korea
World News // 7 hours ago
Chinese national in U.S. pleads guilty to shipping arms to North Korea
SEOUL, June 10 (UPI) -- A Chinese citizen living in the United States pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges for illegally exporting firearms, ammunition and other military items to North Korea, the U.S. Justice Department said.
Barbara becomes first hurricane of Pacific season
World News // 1 day ago
Barbara becomes first hurricane of Pacific season
June 9 (UPI) -- Hurricane Barbara emerged as the first hurricane of the East Pacific hurricane season on Monday.
Political violence returns to Colombia
World News // 22 hours ago
Political violence returns to Colombia
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 9 (UPI) -- An assassination attempt on presidential candidate Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay shook Colombia on Saturday, reviving painful memories of the political violence that has scarred the nation.

Trending Stories

Political violence returns to Colombia
Political violence returns to Colombia
Trump, CEOs unveil 'Invest America' savings accounts for newborns
Trump, CEOs unveil 'Invest America' savings accounts for newborns
N.Y. judge tosses Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against Blake Lively
N.Y. judge tosses Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against Blake Lively
Thunberg, activists in Israeli custody after delivery attempt to Gaza
Thunberg, activists in Israeli custody after delivery attempt to Gaza
Preparations underway for Army parade in D.C. on Saturday
Preparations underway for Army parade in D.C. on Saturday

Follow Us