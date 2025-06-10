Trending
World News
June 10, 2025 / 6:11 AM

Chinese national in U.S. pleads guilty to shipping arms to North Korea

By Thomas Maresca
Share with X
A Chinese national pleaded guilty to shipping weapons, ammunition and other sensitive items to North Korea from the United States, the U.S. Justice Department announced Monday. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
A Chinese national pleaded guilty to shipping weapons, ammunition and other sensitive items to North Korea from the United States, the U.S. Justice Department announced Monday. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, June 10 (UPI) -- A Chinese citizen living in the United States pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges for illegally exporting firearms, ammunition and other military items to North Korea, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Shengua Wen, 42, acted under the instructions of North Korean government officials and was paid approximately $2 million for his efforts, the department said in a press release Monday.

Wen, who was living in Ontario, Calif., without permanent legal status, concealed the goods inside shipping containers that departed from the Port of Long Beach, prosecutors said.

According to the plea agreement, Wen admitted to shipping at least three containers of guns to China en route to North Korea in 2023. He bought a firearms business in Houston, Texas, to acquire the guns and filed false export paperwork to conceal the contents of his containers.

Related

In September 2024, Wen allegedly purchased approximately 60,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition that he intended to ship to North Korea. He also obtained sensitive technology, including "a chemical threat identification device and a handheld broadband receiver that detects known, unknown, illegal, disruptive or interfering transmissions," the press release said.

Wen met government officials at a North Korean embassy in China, where he was instructed to procure the weapons and sensitive items, according to his plea agreement. He then entered the United States in 2012 on a student visa and remained after it expired in December 2013.

Wen pleaded guilty to one count of violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and one count of acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government. He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

"Wen admitted that at all relevant times he knew that it was illegal to ship firearms, ammunition and sensitive technology to North Korea," prosecutors said.

He has been in custody since he was arrested and charged in December.

Latest Headlines

Barbara becomes first hurricane of Pacific season
World News // 19 hours ago
Barbara becomes first hurricane of Pacific season
June 9 (UPI) -- Hurricane Barbara emerged as the first hurricane of the East Pacific hurricane season on Monday.
Political violence returns to Colombia
World News // 15 hours ago
Political violence returns to Colombia
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 9 (UPI) -- An assassination attempt on presidential candidate Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay shook Colombia on Saturday, reviving painful memories of the political violence that has scarred the nation.
Thunberg, activists in Israeli custody after delivery attempt to Gaza
World News // 16 hours ago
Thunberg, activists in Israeli custody after delivery attempt to Gaza
June 9 (UPI) -- The Israeli government announced Monday that the boat crew of civilians that included Swedish activist Greta Thunberg it intercepted attempting to transport humanitarian supplies to Gaza will be returned to their home co
Economic crisis, Evo Morales threaten Bolivia's election
World News // 17 hours ago
Economic crisis, Evo Morales threaten Bolivia's election
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, June 9 (UPI) -- Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal has approved 10 presidential tickets for the Aug. 17 election, confirming that former President Evo Morales will not be allowed to run.
World leaders call for end to 'plunder' at U.N. ocean summit
World News // 18 hours ago
World leaders call for end to 'plunder' at U.N. ocean summit
June 9 (UPI) -- World leaders at a United Nations conference in France now call for an end to ocean-plundering activity with a global agreement likely on the horizon.
IonQ to buy Oxford Ionics for more than $1 billion after agreement
World News // 19 hours ago
IonQ to buy Oxford Ionics for more than $1 billion after agreement
June 9 (UPI) -- IonQ announced an agreement Monday to buy Oxford Ionics for $1.075 Billion.
NATO Secretary General Rutte to ask allies to up military spending
World News // 21 hours ago
NATO Secretary General Rutte to ask allies to up military spending
June 9 (UPI) -- NATO allies are expected to be asked to pump up their defense spending when the organization's Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks in London Monday.
Four Japanese soldiers injured in a facility explosion
World News // 21 hours ago
Four Japanese soldiers injured in a facility explosion
June 9 (UPI) -- 4 Japanese soldiers injured in a facility explosion at a US base in Okinawa.
22 injured as Russia launches 499 drones, missiles at Ukraine
World News // 21 hours ago
22 injured as Russia launches 499 drones, missiles at Ukraine
June 9 (UPI) -- Russia launched 499 drones and ballistic and cruise missiles against seven provinces across Ukraine, of which the Ukrainian Air Force claimed to have downed all but 22.
Israelis board, reroute Gaza-bound aid boat
World News // 1 day ago
Israelis board, reroute Gaza-bound aid boat
June 8 (UPI) -- The Israeli military on Monday boarded a small civilian maritime vessel -- previously bound for Gaza with humanitarian aid -- and rerouted those on board toward Israel's shores, the foreign ministry said.

Trending Stories

Political violence returns to Colombia
Political violence returns to Colombia
Trump, CEOs unveil 'Invest America' savings accounts for newborns
Trump, CEOs unveil 'Invest America' savings accounts for newborns
LA protests: Glendale terminates detention contract with ICE, DHS
LA protests: Glendale terminates detention contract with ICE, DHS
N.Y. judge tosses Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against Blake Lively
N.Y. judge tosses Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against Blake Lively
Thunberg, activists in Israeli custody after delivery attempt to Gaza
Thunberg, activists in Israeli custody after delivery attempt to Gaza

Follow Us