June 10, 2025 / 9:08 AM

At least nine killed in shooting at high school in Austria

By Paul Godfrey
Police officers from Graz's specialist Cobra tactical unit at the scene of Tuesday's shooting at a school in the city, along with emergency medical services. Photo by Urwin Scheriau/EPA-EFE
June 10 (UPI) -- Several students and at least one adult were killed Tuesday in a shooting inside a high school in Graz in southeastern Austria, authorities said.

The actual casualty toll was unclear as Graz Mayor Elke Kahr told local media that 10 people were dead, while the interior ministry said nine people had been killed in the attack at the Dreierschützengasse school, which took place at about 10 a.m. local time.

One report put the number of children killed at 7.

The city's police confirmed the shooting suspect was also dead, probably by his own hand, and that a number of people had been seriously injured. They said there was no further danger to the public and that the site was secure.

Austrian media said 30 people were receiving hospital treatment.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said a "national tragedy" had befallen Austria, and that no words could express people's grief and pain across the country.

"These were young people who had their whole lives ahead of them," said Stocker.

He was on his way to Graz and expected to arrive at the scene Tuesday afternoon.

In Vienna, Flags were lowered to half-mast outside the Federal Chancellery building.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed shock at the shooting and said she was thinking of the victims and their families and friends.

"Schools are symbols of youth, hope, and the future. It is difficult to bear when schools become places of death and violence," she posted in German on X.

Speaking to Austrian public TV, Kahr called it a "terrible tragedy" and asked residents to come out in support and solidarity with the students.

She said authorities would hold a press conference at 3 p.m. local time.

