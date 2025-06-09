Economic crisis, Evo Morales threaten Bolivia's election

Former President Evo Morales will not be allowed to run in Bolivia's Aug. 17 elections. .File Photo by Jorge Abrego/EPA-EFE

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, June 9 (UPI) -- Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal has approved 10 presidential tickets for the Aug. 17 election, confirming that former President Evo Morales will not be allowed to run.

The announcement comes amid heightened political, economic and social tensions, including a supply crisis and protests organized by Morales' supporters, who are demanding his reinstatement as a candidate.

The tribunal said Morales does not meet the constitutional requirements to seek office again, and that the party with which he attempted to register -- the Partido de Acción Nacional Boliviano, or Pan-Bol -- has been legally disqualified.

President Luis Arce's government also filed a criminal complaint against Morales on Thursday, accusing him of eight criminal offenses, including terrorism, incitement to commit crimes, attacks on public infrastructure and obstructing the electoral process.

The charges are based on an audio recording shared by a rural union leader that allegedly captures Morales urging supporters to step up protests and block major cities, including La Paz.

Morales has denied the recording's authenticity, calling it a fabrication, and says the demonstrations reflect public discontent over the economic crisis and his disqualification from the presidential race.

Morales' supporters have erected roadblocks and continue to demand his inclusion in the race under the slogan, "No elections without Evo." Morales has reiterated his intention to return to office, saying, "Only the people can ask me to withdraw my candidacy."

The protests have mainly affected Cochabamba and Santa Cruz, causing significant economic losses and worsening nationwide shortages of fuel and food. The Arce government says the demonstrations are aimed at destabilizing the administration and has threatened to deploy the military in response.

"Evo Morales lies when he says he acts for the well-being of Bolivian families. He lies when he says his protest is about inflation, the economy or basic necessities. He lies when he claims to be 'obeying the people,' and Bolivians know it," Arce wrote on X.

He added that Morales and his allies "are pursuing my resignation and that of the entire government, solely to force his own candidacy."

Among the tribunal-approved candidates are former Minister of Government Eduardo del Castillo, backed by Arce, and Senate President Andrónico Rodríguez.

Rodríguez has emerged as a prominent figure in Bolivian politics. Long considered the "natural heir" to Morales, he has positioned himself as a moderate and unifying candidate, distancing himself from Morales and Arce.

The opposition has attempted to form coalitions to challenge the ruling party, but ideological and personal differences have hampered efforts to unify. As a result, several opposition candidates are running separately, including former President Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga and businessman and former minister Samuel Doria Medina.

The International Monetary Fund recently issued a critical report on Bolivia's economy, warning that current policies are unsustainable. The IMF projects inflation will reach 15.8% in 2025 -- more than twice the government's estimate -- and forecasts just 1.1% economic growth, the lowest in Latin America.

It also warns that public debt has climbed to 95% of GDP, and that international reserves are critically low, contributing to shortages of foreign currency and fuel.

Fuel shortages worsened in 2024, triggering long lines at gas stations and major disruptions in transportation and agriculture.

The crisis stems largely from a drop in domestic hydrocarbon production and a shortage of foreign currency needed for imports. Truckers and other sectors have launched protests demanding urgent action from the government.