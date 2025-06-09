World News
June 9, 2025 / 9:43 AM

Four Japanese soldiers injured in a facility explosion

By Andrew Sookdeo
Four Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Members were injured in an explosion at the Kadena Air Base on Monday. File Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE
Four Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Members were injured in an explosion at the Kadena Air Base on Monday. File Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE

June 9 (UPI) -- Four Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Members were slightly injured in an explosion while handling an unexploded bomb at a depot near the Kadena Air Base, Okinawa on Monday, local and Defense Ministry Officials said.

The explosion happened in the northern section of the site as the four members of the 101st explosive ordnance disposal unit were removing rust to help locate unexploded bombs, the Yomitan Fire Department said in a news release.

Officials said the explosion occurred around 11:20 a.m.

They suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One man in his 40s had injuries to his left hand, while three had reported hearing issues and other minor injuries. One soldier had suffered scratches on his right arm and left cheek.

According to local authorities, no evacuation order has been issued and there is not a risk of further explosions or fire.

The depot was set up for the storage area of the GSDF to engage in disposing unexploded bombs.

"It is crucial to take measures as many unexploded bombs are believed to be still buried in Okinawa. We will conduct disposal steadily," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference.

Between April 2023 and March 2024, crews have taken care of nearly 22 tons of WWII artillery on Okinawa, according to the Okinawa General Bureau Website.

