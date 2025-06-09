Trending
June 9, 2025 / 3:37 PM

Political violence returns to Colombia

By Osvaldo Silva
A participant becomes emotional during a demonstration in Cali, Colombia, on Sunday after the shooting of senator and presidential pre-candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay on Friday in Bogota. Photo by Ernesto Guzman Jr./EPA-EFE
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 9 (UPI) -- An assassination attempt on presidential candidate Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay has shaken Colombia, reviving painful memories of the political violence that has scarred the nation.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Colombia endured one of the most violent periods in its recent history, marked by drug trafficking, internal armed conflict and political repression. Dozens of politicians, candidates and social leaders were killed during that time.

The attack occurred Friday during a campaign event in Bogotá, where a 15-year-old gunman allegedly shot Uribe Turbay six times, leaving him in critical condition.

According to the latest reports, Uribe Turbay survived a complex surgery, but remains in critical condition. When the attack occurred, he was leading the polls to become the sole right-wing candidate in the May 2026 presidential election.

Uribe Turbay is the grandson of former President Julio César Turbay. His mother, Diana Turbay Quintero, a Colombian journalist and attorney, was kidnapped on Aug. 30, 1990, by the Medellin cartel group led by Pablo Escobar. She died during a failed rescue operation in Medellín on Jan. 25, 1991.

President Gustavo Petro called the attack on Uribe Turbay "a day of sorrow for the nation" and pledged a full investigation to determine what happened and identify those responsible.

Reports by the National Center for Historical Memory, the Truth Commission and the Center for Research and Popular Education estimate that between 5,000 and 6,000 political and social leaders were killed in Colombia between 1985 and 2002. At least 500 of them were elected officials or candidates for public office.

The country has seen the assassinations of four presidential candidates.

On Oct. 11, 1987, attorney and Patriotic Union leader Jaime Pardo Leal was assassinated.

On Aug. 18, 1989, Luis Carlos Galán Sarmiento was killed in one of the most notorious political assassinations in Colombia's history. A vocal opponent of drug trafficking, Galán was shot while speaking at a campaign rally in Soacha, Cundinamarca.

He had been widely viewed as the front-runner in the 1990 presidential election. His murder was attributed to Pablo Escobar and the drug cartels.

Then, Bernardo Jaramillo Ossa was assassinated on March 22, 1990, at Bogotá's El Dorado International Airport.

On April 26 that year, Carlos Pizarro Leongómez -- a presidential candidate and former commander of the M-19 guerrilla movement -- was killed aboard a commercial flight, shortly after signing a peace agreement.

The Patriotic Union, formed after peace talks between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, a Marxist guerrilla group, suffered the highest toll from political violence.

Between 1984 and 2000, more than 4,000 of its members -- including local government officials, mayors, lawmakers, community leaders and two presidential candidates -- were killed by paramilitary groups, drug cartels and state actors, according to multiple investigations.

The killings have been described as political genocide and a defining case of violence against democracy in Colombia.

The attack on Uribe Turbay drew widespread condemnation from across Colombia's political spectrum and sparked a wave of national and international solidarity. Opposition leaders, including former President Álvaro Uribe and lawmakers from his party, called for urgent measures to protect political candidates.

International figures -- including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and officials from Spain, Chile, Ecuador and Venezuela -- denounced the attack and expressed support.

Thousands of Colombians gathered in Bogotá for marches and vigils, demanding political peace and the protection of democratic processes.

