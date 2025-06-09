World News
June 9, 2025 / 9:34 AM

22 injured as Russia launches 499 drones, missiles at Ukraine

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Russia mounted a huge airborne attack on Ukraine for the fifth night in a row, launching 499 drones and missiles at targets across the country that injured at least 22 people. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE
Russia mounted a huge airborne attack on Ukraine for the fifth night in a row, launching 499 drones and missiles at targets across the country that injured at least 22 people. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

June 9 (UPI) -- Russia launched 499 drones and ballistic and cruise missiles against seven provinces across Ukraine, of which the Ukrainian Air Force claimed to have downed all but 22.

At least 22 people were injured in provinces from the frontline regions of Sumy and Kharkiv in the east, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south and Rivne in the northwest, which Gov. Oleksandr Koval said had sustained the heaviest bombardment since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

"According to preliminary information, one civilian was injured. Huge gratitude for the professionalism of our air defense forces, which destroyed a large number of enemy targets," Koval wrote in a post on X.

Kyiv and the surrounding area also came under sustained attack with air raid warnings sounding for more than 10 hours, but no casualties were reported.

Related

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russian forces launched 479 attack and decoy drones from multiple directions, four ballistic missiles, 11 cruise missiles and five air-launched cruise and anti-radar missiles from above the Black Sea.

The air force said its fighter aircraft, air defense and electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups were able to destroy or otherwise "neutralize" 460 of the drones and all but three of the missiles, two of which never made it to their targets.

However, some made it through with explosions heard in at least 10 locations and debris from downed projectiles falling in 17 places.

Most of the cruise missiles came from Russia's Saratov region, where air bases have twice sustained attacks from Ukrainian UAV assaults in the past week.

Ukrainian special forces claimed another strike overnight on an airfield deep inside Russian territory in Nizhny Novgorod region, 260 miles east of Moscow, damaging two fighter jets on the ground.

"According to preliminary information, two units of enemy aircraft were hit (probably MiG-31 and Su-30/34 aircraft). The results of the combat operation are being clarified," said the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Guardian said Savasleyka airfield was home to MiG-31K warplanes used to deploy air-to-surface ballistic missiles of a type that have been used to attack Ukrainian cities and Ukrainian forces.

Footage was also circulating online of a drone strike even further afield in Cheboksary in the Chuvashia Republic on an industrial facility producing guidance systems parts used in motorized howitzers, short-range ballistic missiles and both loitering and attack drones.

Regional Gov. Oleg Nikolayev, issued a statement confirming production at the VNIIR Progress factory had been paused but that there had been no injuries.

The plant is under U.S., European Union and British sanctions targeting military industrial facilities and Russia's ability to evade Western efforts to target its war machine. The operating company was sanctioned by the United States in 2023, followed by the EU and Britain in 2024.

Latest Headlines

Four Japanese soldiers injured in a facility explosion
World News // 33 minutes ago
Four Japanese soldiers injured in a facility explosion
June 9 (UPI) -- 4 Japanese soldiers injured in a facility explosion at a US base in Okinawa.
Israelis board, reroute Gaza-bound aid boat
World News // 17 hours ago
Israelis board, reroute Gaza-bound aid boat
June 8 (UPI) -- The Israeli military on Monday boarded a small civilian maritime vessel -- previously bound for Gaza with humanitarian aid -- and rerouted those on board toward Israel's shores, the foreign ministry said.
Israel: Video shows tunnels where Hamas leader's body found
World News // 11 hours ago
Israel: Video shows tunnels where Hamas leader's body found
June 8 (UPI) -- The Israeli military on Sunday released video it said showed the underground rooms where they found the body of Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar who is believed to have died in tunnels under a Gaza hospital last month.
Pope asks God to 'open borders, breakdown barriers' during papal mass
World News // 14 hours ago
Pope asks God to 'open borders, breakdown barriers' during papal mass
June 8 (UPI) -- Pope Leo asked God to "open borders, break down walls and dispel hatred," during Sunday mass with tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square Sunday.
Tens of thousands rally to protest Spanish prime minister
World News // 15 hours ago
Tens of thousands rally to protest Spanish prime minister
June 8 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in central Madrid Sunday to push back on the policies of Spain's socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez, demanding an early election amid corruption allegations.
6.5-magnitude earthquake recorded in Colombia
World News // 17 hours ago
6.5-magnitude earthquake recorded in Colombia
June 8 (UPI) -- A 6.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Colombia on Sunday about 72 miles east of Bogota, according to the Servicio Geológico Colombiano.
Part of prisoner swap, Moscow transports Ukrainian soldier remains
World News // 20 hours ago
Part of prisoner swap, Moscow transports Ukrainian soldier remains
June 8 (UPI) -- A Russian defense official Sunday said trains carrying the remains of Ukrainian soldiers would be dispatched to an area near the Ukrainian border, stepping up tensions over a prisoner swap between Moscow and Kyiv.
Teen accused of shooting Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe
World News // 19 hours ago
Teen accused of shooting Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe
June 8 (UPI) -- Colombian police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with Saturday's shooting of far-right presidential candidate Miguel Uribe.
China to fast-track applications for rare-earth minerals to U.S., EU
World News // 1 day ago
China to fast-track applications for rare-earth minerals to U.S., EU
June 7 (UPI) -- China has agreed to fast-track approvals for the shipment of rare earth minerals to the United States and some European Union nations.
Lee Jae-myung, Trump speak, reaffirm U.S.-South Korea alliance
World News // 1 day ago
Lee Jae-myung, Trump speak, reaffirm U.S.-South Korea alliance
June 7 (UPI) -- South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung spoke for the first time with U.S. President Donald Trump late Friday as both leaders agreed to further strengthen their alliance.

Trending Stories

Gov. Newsom calls LA troop deployment 'breach of state sovereignty'
Gov. Newsom calls LA troop deployment 'breach of state sovereignty'
Part of prisoner swap, Moscow transports Ukrainian soldier remains
Part of prisoner swap, Moscow transports Ukrainian soldier remains
Teen accused of shooting Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe
Teen accused of shooting Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe
Pope asks God to 'open borders, breakdown barriers' during papal mass
Pope asks God to 'open borders, breakdown barriers' during papal mass
6.5-magnitude earthquake recorded in Colombia
6.5-magnitude earthquake recorded in Colombia

Follow Us