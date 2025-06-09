Trending
June 9, 2025 / 12:27 PM

Barbara becomes first hurricane of Pacific season

By Ian Stark
Hurricane Barbara became the first hurricane of the 2026 season as it strengthened into a Category 1 storm off the coast of Mexico. Image by NOAA
June 9 (UPI) -- Hurricane Barbara emerged as the first hurricane of the Pacific hurricane season on Monday.

The National Hurricane Center reported that as of 10 a.m. EDT, Barbara was in the eastern Pacific Ocean approximately 155 miles southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico.

The maximum sustained winds were reported to be at 75 mph, just above the maximum wind speed required for a storm to reach Category 1hurricane status, and was moving at 10 mph northwest.

The forecast currently states that while some "slight additional strengthening" is possible Monday for Barbara, a weakening trend is expected to begin Tuesday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect as of yet, but storm-generated gusty winds and ocean swells could affect portions of the southwestern Mexican coast over the next few days, which may create dangerous surf and rip current conditions.

