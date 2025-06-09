Thunberg, activists in Israeli custody after delivery attempt to Gaza

June 9 (UPI) -- The Israeli government announced Monday that the boat crew of civilians that included Swedish activist Greta Thunberg it intercepted attempting to transport humanitarian supplies to Gaza will be returned to their home countries upon arrival in Israel.

The Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or MFA, reported across its social media platform that the vessel, identified as the "Madleen" by the nonprofit Freedom Flotilla Coalition organization, or FFC, that launched it, is being brought to an Israel port.

The MFA refers to the craft as a "selfie yacht," and has confirmed that Thunberg is aboard, in addition to other "celebrities," but did not name them. The FFC listed all their names last week after the announcement that the boat was already on its way "with life-saving aid, to break Israel's illegal siege of Gaza and establish a people's sea corridor."

The MFA also stated that the passengers aboard the Madleen have been supplied with sandwiches and water, and that the "tiny amount of aid that wasn't consumed by the 'celebrities' will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels."

It also posted a photo of Thunberg Monday, apparently about to receive food and bottled water from someone dressed in military apparel. "Greta Thunberg is currently on her way to Israel, safe and in good spirits," the image was captioned.

Another person who was aboard the Madleen European Parliament member Rima Hassan of France, who posted to X late Monday morning that "the crew of the Freedom Flotilla has been unlawfully detained by Israel for more than 14 hours" since Israel commandeered the vessel.

Thunberg had released a video via her social media pages late Sunday that alleged "If you see this video, it means we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces or forces that support Israel."

German citizen Yasemin Acar, also aboard the Madleen, posted a video of herself Sunday night to Instagram in an unspecified situation, but was wearing a life jacket and apparently had at least one arm raised behind her head as sirens wailed in the background and an amplified voice that seemingly said "Don't be afraid" and "Stay where you are" in English could also be heard."

The FFC posted a separate message to Instagram Sunday which purported that "drones dropped unidentified chemicals on the Madleen. Immediately after, our peaceful volunteers were rammed and intercepted before Israeli forces boarded the vessel. We lost all contact with them seconds later." An updated post from the FFC Monday called out what it has described as an "illegal attack" by Israel on the Madleen.

It has been widely reported that the Madleen has been brought to Israel's Port of Ashdod, and that Sweden's foreign ministry has confirmed it is in touch with Israel over Thunberg, and will stand by should the need for consular assistance be required.