June 9, 2025 / 12:34 PM

World leaders call for end to 'plunder' at U.N. ocean summit

World leaders aim to ratify ocean treaty at UN summit.

By Chris Benson
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (seen Nov. 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) opened the UN's third ocean conference (UNOC3) Monday in France with over 120 nations and more than 50 heads of state taking part in the five-day gathering. "The ocean is the ultimate share resource," he said, adding the caveat how "we are failing it." Photo by Alexandre Durao/G20/UPI
1 of 2 | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (seen Nov. 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) opened the UN's third ocean conference (UNOC3) Monday in France with over 120 nations and more than 50 heads of state taking part in the five-day gathering. "The ocean is the ultimate share resource," he said, adding the caveat how "we are failing it." Photo by Alexandre Durao/G20/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- World leaders at a United Nations conference in France called for an end to ocean-plundering activity with a global agreement likely on the horizon.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the UN's third ocean conference Monday in Nice with over 120 nations and more than 50 heads of state taking part in the five-day gathering.

"The ocean is the ultimate share resource," Guterres said to global representatives at the port of Nice. "But we are failing it."

He said oceans are absorbing 90% of excess heat fro greenhouse gas emissions and buckling under the strain of overfishing, rising temperatures, plastic pollution, acidification, dying coral reefs and collapsing marine life.

The conference co-hosted by France and Costa Rica was focused on ratifying the 2023 High Seas Treaty, which required 60 other countries to sign-on to before it becomes a binding international law.

Rising seas, accordion to Guterres, could soon "submerge deltas, destroy crops, and swallow coastlines -- threatening many islands' survival."

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that the milestone was within reach.

"The sea is our first ally against global warming," Macron said in his opening speech.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said if the world neglects the ocean and its treated "without respect" then it "will turn on us," she said, adding there will be "ever more violent storms" that ravage the world's coastlines.

Last month, the European Union ratified the treaty.

"The ocean is our greatest ally, whether you live here in Europe, or anywhere in the world," said von der Leyen.

The treaty sets a global commitment to protect at least 30% of the world's oceans by 2030, and provides countries with meaningful tools and ways to create protected ocean areas and conduct evaluations of such things as the damage of commercial activities like deep sea mining to marine life.

The United States was not present at the meeting as a State Department spokesman said it was "at odds" with current U.S. policy.

Macron said 15 other countries have "formally committed to joining" in addition to the more than 50 countries.

"So that's a win," said the French president, at one point saying the ocean "is not for sale" in an apparent swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump.

Meanhwile, von der Leyen said Monday that Europe would contribute more than $45 million to the Global Ocean Programme.

"So I ask you all today: Please speed up ratification, because our ocean needs us to play (our) part," she said.

