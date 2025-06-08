Pope asks God to 'open borders, breakdown barriers' during papal mass

June 8 (UPI) -- Pope Leo asked God to "open borders, break down walls and dispel hatred," during Sunday mass with tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square Sunday.

The pontiff has been critical of nationalist political movements and the "exclusionary mindset" they convey, but did not name a specific country or government.

"There is no room for prejudice , for 'security zones' separating us from our neighbors, for the exclusionary mindset that, unfortunately, we now see emerging in political nationalisms," the pope said during the mass.

Leo added that the church "must open the borders between peoples and break down the barriers between class and race."

"People must move beyond our fear of those who are different," he continued, and said the Holy Spirit "breaks down barriers and tears down the walls of indifference and hatred."

While the pontiff did not mention President Donald Trump by name, he has been critical of his administration and policies.

Prior to ascending to pope in May, Leo, formerly known as Cardinal Robert Prevost, routinely posted negative comments about Trump and vice-president JD Vance on social media. The Prevost X account was deactivated shortly after he became pope.

Prior to Leo, pope Francis, who died earlier this year, was also critical of Trump.

"A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not a Christian," Francis said about Trump when asked about him in 2016.