World News
June 8, 2025 / 7:03 PM

Tens of thousands rally to protest Spanish prime minister

By Mark Moran
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivering a statement about the country’s official recognition of Palestine's statehood in Madrid, Spain, in 2024. EPA-EFE/Borja Puig De La Bellacasa/Moncloa
June 8 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in central Madrid Sunday to push back on the policies of Spain's socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez, demanding an early election as his party continues to battle corruption allegations.

Sunday's protest was organized under the slogan "mafia or democracy" by the opposition conservative People's party, and drew between 45,000 and 50,000 people, according to official estimates. Organizers put the attendance at closer to 100,000, the Guardian reported.

Sanchez, his family and his Spanish Socialist Workers' party, have faced corruption allegations over the past year, but have intensified in recent days as a former member of his party was accused of initiating a campaign against the Guardia Civil police after officers investigated Sanchez's wife, Begona Gomez, his brother, David Sanchez, and former transportation minister Jose Luis Abalos.

Demonstrators gathered Sunday in the midday sun in Plaza de Espana, carrying signs that read "Sanchez traitor" and "government resign." People's party leader Alberto Nunex Feijoo renewed calls for a snap election.

"Spain needs a revolution of decent and freedom - and will lead that revolution from the streets and at the ballot boxes, Freijoo told the protestors. "Mr. Sanchez, stop hiding, stop lying and stop running. Spain knows only too well who you are and what you have done. Yield to democracy. Call an election: we want one now because no one voted for this, not even your supporters.

Sanchez has pushed back on his opponents, accusing them of conducting a harassment and bullying operation against him and his family, calling allegations against his wife are designed to bring about his "personal and political collapse."

