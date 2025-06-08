6.5-magnitue earthquake recorded in Colombia

June 8 (UPI) -- A 6.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Colombia on Sunday about 56 miles east of Bogota, according to the Servicio Geológico Colombiano.

The SGC's database for tracking such incidents recorded the earthquake around 8:08 a.m. local time near the city of Paratebueno and described it as having a shallow depth.

The agency said that it had received some 5,000 reports of people who felt the earthquake. Data shows that at least two aftershocks have had magnitudes greater than 4.

Carlos Carrillo, the director of Colombia's national disaster risk agency, said during a news conference Sunday that damage was recorded to a national highway in the area.

"In the inspection area of Santa Cecilia and the village of La Europa, as well as in Medina, the main church has been affected, including collapsed walls," he said.

"So far, two people have been reported injured in that municipality. Damage has occurred to walls and facades of churches and homes, and there may also be damage to bridges."

He later clarified that four people total have so far been reported injured, two in Paratebueno and two in Medina. They are all said to have minor injuries.

Carrillo said authorities were seeking to verify the impacts of the earthquake on a health center in the town of Fómeque and on a Catholic church in the town of Une in the Andes. Damage to homes were also reported in the towns of Tocaima and Caldas.

The U.S. Geological Survey also recorded the earthquake, describing it as a 6.3-magnitude tremor.