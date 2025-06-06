Trending
World News
June 6, 2025 / 8:04 AM

Four killed, 53 injured in Russian drone, missile attack on Ukraine

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Ukrainian firefighters at work Friday in a Kyiv apartment building hit by an attack drone during a massive overnight raid that killed four people, three of them emergency workers. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
Ukrainian firefighters at work Friday in a Kyiv apartment building hit by an attack drone during a massive overnight raid that killed four people, three of them emergency workers. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

June 6 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and 53 injured in Ukraine after Russia launched almost 500 drones and ballistic missiles as the country came under sustained airborne assault for the second night in a row.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said four people were killed and 20 injured after civilian and industrial infrastructure was targeted in six districts of the capital, but that search and rescue operations at multiple sites were continuing Friday morning, he wrote in a social media update.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a Telegram post that three of the fatalities were emergency service staff killed as they worked under fire while the attack on Kyiv was ongoing, and that nine other State Emergency Service workers had been injured, some of them seriously.

Kyiv City Military Administration said the combined missile and drone attack caused widespread damage, both from direct hits and debris from downed drones, with subway tracks and trains sustaining damage and a residential tower block and an educational institution set ablaze.

Related

The authority said firefighters were continuing to battle a major blaze at a metal warehouse in Solomianskyi district in the west of the city.

In Ternopil province, 260 miles southwest of Kyiv, 10 people were injured, including five emergency workers hurt while battling a large fire, according to the regional governor.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said almost all of Ukraine had come under attack, including the Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, Volyn, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava and Sumy regions.

"Some of the missiles and drones were shot down. I thank our warriors for their defense. But unfortunately, not all were intercepted," he wrote on X.

The State Emergency Service in the northwestern province of Volyn said 15 people were injured when a 9-story apartment building in Lutsk, the capital, was struck. In a social media update, the SES said damage to residential and administrative buildings and manufacturing facilities had been extensive.

Kherson Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin reported 10 people injured after Russian forces, which occupy part of the province, opened fire with artillery on residential districts and civil infrastructure in the Ukrainian zone.

Four people were also hurt in Chernihiv, three in Poltava, three in Kharkiv and two in Sumy.

Ivan Federov, governor of Zaporizhzhia province, which is under partial Russian occupation, said on social media that the Ukrainian part of the province had come under heavy attack from airstrikes, artillery and drones, damaging infrastructure and homes, but there had been no deaths or injuries.

However, Ukraine also launched its own attacks into Russia, claiming to have successfully carried out "a preemptive strike, hitting enemy airfields and other important military facilities."

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on social media that drones had carried out a second successful attack overnight on Russian aircraft at Engels airfield in the Saratov region, following a strike at the weekend.

It also claimed Diaghilev airfield in the Ryazan region, where air tankers and escort fighters used to carry out missile strikes against Ukraine were based, was also hit.

Russia's state-run TASS news agency said civilian and industrial targets in Moscow and 11 other regions, including Saratov and Ryazan, were targeted by drones and missiles, injuring at least six people.

The defense ministry said air defenses shot down or disabled 174 drones and three guided missiles, but no mention was made of damage to military bases.

TASS confirmed a blaze in Engels in the Saratov region from a drone strike, but said it was at an industrial facility.

The agency said the injuries occurred in the city of Michurinsk, 250 miles southeast of Moscow, where three people were hurt, two of them hospitalized, and in the Tula region, 120 miles south of Moscow, where three people were being treated in the hospital.

Passengers in cars that were struck by debris from drones downed in Kaluga Region sustained minor injuries, the regional governor said.

Latest Headlines

North Korea raises capsized warship after failed launch
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea raises capsized warship after failed launch
SEOUL, June 6 (UPI) -- North Korea righted a capsized 5,000-ton warship and moored it at a pier in the Chongjin Shipyard state-run media reported, two weeks after a failed launch that leader Kim Jong Un condemned as a "criminal act."
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
World News // 14 hours ago
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
June 5 (UPI) -- Japan's royal family wrapped up a two day visit to Okinawa Thursday, where they paid respects to the victims of a World War II-era Japanese evacuation ship that was torpedoed by a U.S. submarine.
Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
World News // 16 hours ago
Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 5 (UPI) -- Colombia is at a democratic crossroads as President Gustavo Petro clashes with Congress and civil society over political disputes, legislative gridlock and stalled reforms.
NATO leaders propose 5% defense investment by member states
World News // 16 hours ago
NATO leaders propose 5% defense investment by member states
June 5 (UPI) -- NATO defense ministers are proposing a 5% annual investment in defense spending by member nations to enhance defensive capabilities during a meeting in Brussels on Thursday.
Brazil advances Amazon oil exploration ahead of climate conference
World News // 19 hours ago
Brazil advances Amazon oil exploration ahead of climate conference
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, June 5 (UPI) -- Brazil's environmental authority has approved one of the final requirements for state-run oil company Petrobras to proceed with oil exploration at the mouth of the Amazon River.
Russian 'retaliatory' airstrikes across Ukraine kill 5, injure 28
World News // 23 hours ago
Russian 'retaliatory' airstrikes across Ukraine kill 5, injure 28
June 5 (UPI) -- At least five people were killed, including a child, and more than two dozen injured after Russian forces launched more than 100 drones, guided bombs and missiles at regions all across Ukraine overnight.
EU Court of Justice official says Hungary LGBTQ content ban violates EU law
World News // 23 hours ago
EU Court of Justice official says Hungary LGBTQ content ban violates EU law
June 5 (UPI) -- The Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union announced Thursday that she feels a ban in Hungary in regard to particular LGBTQ content has violated EU law.
KHNP signs $18 billion nuclear deal with Czech Republic
World News // 1 day ago
KHNP signs $18 billion nuclear deal with Czech Republic
SEOUL, June 5 (UPI) -- Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power announced Thursday that it had signed a deal to build two nuclear reactors in the Czech Republic, worth at least $18 billion.
Erin Patterson questioned about weighing deadly mushrooms
World News // 1 day ago
Erin Patterson questioned about weighing deadly mushrooms
June 5 (UPI) -- The jury in the Erin Patterson mushroom meal murder trial was told Thursday it will likely be weeks before it ends as Patterson spent her fourth straight day on the witness stand.
Bodies of 2 hostages recovered from Gaza in Israeli military operation
World News // 1 day ago
Bodies of 2 hostages recovered from Gaza in Israeli military operation
June 5 (UPI) -- Israeli forces have returned the bodies of two Israeli-American hostages to their families following a special military operation in southern Gaza.

Trending Stories

Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office

Follow Us