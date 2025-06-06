Trending
June 6, 2025 / 11:12 AM

Swiss government proposes requiring banks to hold more capital

By Doug Cunningham
Switzerland's Federal Council Friday submitted new capital requirements for mega-banks like UBS in the wake of the Credit Suisse crisis. It requires UBS to hold $26 billion more in core capital. The Swiss National Bank and financial regulator FINMA both backed the proposed capital requirement changes. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Switzerland's Federal Council Friday submitted new capital requirements for mega-banks like UBS in the wake of the Credit Suisse crisis. It requires UBS to hold $26 billion more in core capital. The Swiss National Bank and financial regulator FINMA both backed the proposed capital requirement changes. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

June 6 (UPI) -- Switzerland's Federal Council Friday submitted new capital requirements for mega-banks like UBS in the wake of the Credit Suisse crisis. It requires UBS to hold $26 billion more in core capital.

The Swiss Federal Council said in a statement that a review of the Credit Suisse crisis showed reforms are needed to reduce risks for the state, taxpayers and the economy.

"These include stricter capital requirements for systemically important banks with foreign subsidiaries, additional requirements on the recovery and resolution of systemically important banks, the introduction of a senior managers regime for banks and additional powers for the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)," the Federal Council statement said.

The council is proposing amendments to the Banking Act in the wake of the Credit Suisse crisis that led to the UBS/CS merger.

The Swiss National Bank supported the proposed amendments.

"The Swiss National Bank supports the amendments at legislative and ordinance level planned by the Federal Council in the areas of capital and liquidity requirements for systemically important banks, early intervention, and recovery and resolution planning. The measures planned are key to strengthening banks' resilience and their resolvability in a crisis, and thus the stability of the financial system."

"The crisis at Credit Suisse highlighted weaknesses in the regulatory framework. The regulatory adjustments now planned constitute a package of measures drawing the right lessons from this crisis."

One major concern about UBS is its ability to cope with losses in its foreign units, and that's one of the reasons the Swiss government is increasing capital requirements.

FINMA said it also backs the proposed changes ot the Banking Act.

"FINMA welcomes the planned introduction of several preventive and disciplinary instruments that will set the right incentives for supervised institutions and thus make a decisive contribution to reducing the likelihood of crises and resolution occurring in the Swiss banking centre."

FINMA said in particular, it supports, "the planned new statutory powers for FINMA in the areas of corporate governance, early intervention, recovery and resolution, as well as the introduction of higher capital requirements for systemically important banks with subsidiaries abroad."

Morningstar senior equity analyst Johann Scholtz said in a note, "While winding down Credit Suisse's legacy businesses should free up capital and reduce costs for UBS, much of these gains could be absorbed by stricter regulatory demands."

The new capital rules would require UBS to fully capitalize its foreign branches and do fewer stock buybacks.

UBS took over Credit Suisse in 2023, with the government underwriting $10 billion in UBS losses created by the takeover.

World News // 1 hour ago
June 6 (UPI) -- The prosecution in the Erin Patterson mushroom murder meal trial went another round with Patterson Friday.
World News // 1 hour ago
June 6 (UPI) -- The Netherlands Friday scheduled a snap election for October 29 following the collapse of the government caused by the far-right Party for Freedom leaving the governing coalition.
World News // 3 hours ago
June 6 (UPI) -- Four people were killed and more than 50 injured in Ukraine after Russia pummeled targets across the country with drones and missiles for a second straight night.
World News // 8 hours ago
SEOUL, June 6 (UPI) -- North Korea righted a capsized 5,000-ton warship and moored it at a pier in the Chongjin Shipyard state-run media reported, two weeks after a failed launch that leader Kim Jong Un condemned as a "criminal act."
World News // 18 hours ago
June 5 (UPI) -- Japan's royal family wrapped up a two day visit to Okinawa Thursday, where they paid respects to the victims of a World War II-era Japanese evacuation ship that was torpedoed by a U.S. submarine.
World News // 19 hours ago
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 5 (UPI) -- Colombia is at a democratic crossroads as President Gustavo Petro clashes with Congress and civil society over political disputes, legislative gridlock and stalled reforms.
World News // 19 hours ago
June 5 (UPI) -- NATO defense ministers are proposing a 5% annual investment in defense spending by member nations to enhance defensive capabilities during a meeting in Brussels on Thursday.
World News // 22 hours ago
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, June 5 (UPI) -- Brazil's environmental authority has approved one of the final requirements for state-run oil company Petrobras to proceed with oil exploration at the mouth of the Amazon River.
World News // 1 day ago
June 5 (UPI) -- At least five people were killed, including a child, and more than two dozen injured after Russian forces launched more than 100 drones, guided bombs and missiles at regions all across Ukraine overnight.
World News // 1 day ago
June 5 (UPI) -- The Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union announced Thursday that she feels a ban in Hungary in regard to particular LGBTQ content has violated EU law.

