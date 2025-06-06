Trending
World News
June 6, 2025 / 10:17 AM

Netherlands sets general election date after government collapse

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
The Netherlands Friday scheduled a snap election for October 29 following the collapse of the government caused by the far-right Party for Freedom leaving the governing coalition. Prime Minister Dick Schoof told lawmakers he will manage critical policies focused on security in a caretaker role until the election. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
1 of 2 | The Netherlands Friday scheduled a snap election for October 29 following the collapse of the government caused by the far-right Party for Freedom leaving the governing coalition. Prime Minister Dick Schoof told lawmakers he will manage critical policies focused on security in a caretaker role until the election. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- The Netherlands Friday scheduled a snap election for Oct. 29 following the collapse of the government caused by the far-right Party for Freedom leaving the governing coalition.

Outgoing Minister of Foreign Affairs Judith Uitermark announced the election date in a post on X.

"In the coming period, I will work with the municipalities and other stakeholders to prepare so that this important day in our democracy goes smoothly!" Uitermark said.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof's four-party governing coalition collapsed when Party for Freedom's leader Geert Wilders demanded radical slashing of migration.

Related

Schoof indicated in a message to lawmakers he will maintain control over critical policies in the months between now and the October election.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's about security, both nationally and internationally, including support for Ukraine and everything that's needed for defense," Schoof said in the statement.

The far-right Party for Freedom quit the Dutch government Tuesday, prompting Schoof to submit his resignation to King Willem-Alexander's cabinet.

Schoof called the move to quit the government "irresponsible and unnecessary."

The current cabinet will stay in place pending the general election to act as a caretaker government.

"Schoof showed that he is not the right man in the right place. If you, as prime minister of a cabinet in which the PVV is the largest party, refuse to sign a letter about a stricter asylum policy and a tougher approach to criminal aliens, then you are unsuitable," Wilders said in a post on X.

The PVV pulled off a shock victory in the November 2023 election gaining more seats than ever before for the far right.

Wilders, an anti-Islamist right-wing politician, tried to parlay the 37 seats his party won into becoming prime minister, but he was forced to abandon that attempt.

There are 150 seats in the Dutch parliament.

The center-left Labor party and Green Left won the second highest number of seats.

Schoof became Prime Minister instead of Wilders, forming a government consisting of the PVV, the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, the New Social Contract and the Farmer-Citizen Movement.

That governing coalition was seated in July 2024.

Latest Headlines

Four killed, 53 injured in Russian drone, missile attack on Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Four killed, 53 injured in Russian drone, missile attack on Ukraine
June 6 (UPI) -- Four people were killed and more than 50 injured in Ukraine after Russia pummeled targets across the country with drones and missiles for a second straight night.
North Korea raises capsized warship after failed launch
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea raises capsized warship after failed launch
SEOUL, June 6 (UPI) -- North Korea righted a capsized 5,000-ton warship and moored it at a pier in the Chongjin Shipyard state-run media reported, two weeks after a failed launch that leader Kim Jong Un condemned as a "criminal act."
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
World News // 16 hours ago
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
June 5 (UPI) -- Japan's royal family wrapped up a two day visit to Okinawa Thursday, where they paid respects to the victims of a World War II-era Japanese evacuation ship that was torpedoed by a U.S. submarine.
Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
World News // 17 hours ago
Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 5 (UPI) -- Colombia is at a democratic crossroads as President Gustavo Petro clashes with Congress and civil society over political disputes, legislative gridlock and stalled reforms.
NATO leaders propose 5% defense investment by member states
World News // 18 hours ago
NATO leaders propose 5% defense investment by member states
June 5 (UPI) -- NATO defense ministers are proposing a 5% annual investment in defense spending by member nations to enhance defensive capabilities during a meeting in Brussels on Thursday.
Brazil advances Amazon oil exploration ahead of climate conference
World News // 21 hours ago
Brazil advances Amazon oil exploration ahead of climate conference
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, June 5 (UPI) -- Brazil's environmental authority has approved one of the final requirements for state-run oil company Petrobras to proceed with oil exploration at the mouth of the Amazon River.
Russian 'retaliatory' airstrikes across Ukraine kill 5, injure 28
World News // 1 day ago
Russian 'retaliatory' airstrikes across Ukraine kill 5, injure 28
June 5 (UPI) -- At least five people were killed, including a child, and more than two dozen injured after Russian forces launched more than 100 drones, guided bombs and missiles at regions all across Ukraine overnight.
EU Court of Justice official says Hungary LGBTQ content ban violates EU law
World News // 1 day ago
EU Court of Justice official says Hungary LGBTQ content ban violates EU law
June 5 (UPI) -- The Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union announced Thursday that she feels a ban in Hungary in regard to particular LGBTQ content has violated EU law.
KHNP signs $18 billion nuclear deal with Czech Republic
World News // 1 day ago
KHNP signs $18 billion nuclear deal with Czech Republic
SEOUL, June 5 (UPI) -- Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power announced Thursday that it had signed a deal to build two nuclear reactors in the Czech Republic, worth at least $18 billion.
Erin Patterson questioned about weighing deadly mushrooms
World News // 1 day ago
Erin Patterson questioned about weighing deadly mushrooms
June 5 (UPI) -- The jury in the Erin Patterson mushroom meal murder trial was told Thursday it will likely be weeks before it ends as Patterson spent her fourth straight day on the witness stand.

Trending Stories

Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office

Follow Us