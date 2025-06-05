Trending
World News
June 5, 2025 / 4:19 PM

Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia

For weeks, the president's proposal to call a national vote has polarized the political climate.

By Osvaldo Silva
Share with X
Colombian President Gustavo Petro intends to call a national referendum by executive decree to revive parts of his agenda -- particularly a labor reform bill recently rejected by the Senate. Photo by Andres Martinez Casares/EPA-EFE
Colombian President Gustavo Petro intends to call a national referendum by executive decree to revive parts of his agenda -- particularly a labor reform bill recently rejected by the Senate. Photo by Andres Martinez Casares/EPA-EFE

SANTIAGO, Chile, June 5 (UPI) -- Colombia is at a democratic crossroads as President Gustavo Petro clashes with Congress and civil society over political disputes, legislative gridlock and stalled reforms.

At the center of the dispute is Petro's announcement that he intends to call a national referendum by executive decree to revive parts of his agenda -- particularly a labor reform bill recently rejected by the Senate.

For weeks, Petro's proposal to call a national referendum has polarized the political climate.

His administration says the referendum would allow voters to weigh in on key issues, including healthcare and pension reforms, public debt restructuring and the potential formation of a constituent assembly.

Related

The opposition and several legal experts have called the measure unconstitutional and an overreach of presidential powers.

Colombia's Constitution outlines specific requirements for calling a national referendum, including congressional approval.

Petro's opponents warn that bypassing this step would set a dangerous precedent, weakening democratic institutions and the separation of powers.

The possibility that Petro could issue a decree to call a national referendum without congressional approval may lead to a legal challenge before Colombia's Constitutional Court. The court's final ruling on the legality of such a decree will be critical in determining the future of the initiative and the balance of power among government institutions.

In addition to the referendum controversy, Petro's labor reform proposal suffered a major defeat in the Senate, where it was rejected and shelved. The bill, one of the administration's flagship initiatives to "dignify labor and improve working conditions," failed to secure enough votes to move forward in the legislative process.

The government's proposed labor reform included cutting the standard daytime work shift to eight hours, doubling pay for work on Sundays and holidays, formalizing employment for digital platform workers, extending paternity leave to 12 weeks and ensuring equal pay for men and women.

Business groups, such as the National Business Association of Colombia and the National Federation of Merchants have been outspoken in opposing the bill. They argue the reform would have negative economic consequences, including job losses, reduced investment and a rise in unregulated employment.

Despite the government's efforts and intense debate, the bill failed to win over enough senators, many of whom also raised concerns about the reform's potential impact on job creation and business competitiveness.

Attention now turns to the Constitutional Court, whose decision will be pivotal for the future of the referendum proposal and the broader institutional balance in Colombia.

Latest Headlines

NATO leaders propose 5% defense investment by member states
World News // 1 hour ago
NATO leaders propose 5% defense investment by member states
June 5 (UPI) -- NATO defense ministers are proposing a 5% annual investment in defense spending by member nations to enhance defensive capabilities during a meeting in Brussels on Thursday.
Brazil advances Amazon oil exploration ahead of climate conference
World News // 4 hours ago
Brazil advances Amazon oil exploration ahead of climate conference
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, June 5 (UPI) -- Brazil's environmental authority has approved one of the final requirements for state-run oil company Petrobras to proceed with oil exploration at the mouth of the Amazon River.
Russian 'retaliatory' airstrikes across Ukraine kill 5, injure 28
World News // 7 hours ago
Russian 'retaliatory' airstrikes across Ukraine kill 5, injure 28
June 5 (UPI) -- At least five people were killed, including a child, and more than two dozen injured after Russian forces launched more than 100 drones, guided bombs and missiles at regions all across Ukraine overnight.
EU Court of Justice official says Hungary LGBTQ content ban violates EU law
World News // 8 hours ago
EU Court of Justice official says Hungary LGBTQ content ban violates EU law
June 5 (UPI) -- The Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union announced Thursday that she feels a ban in Hungary in regard to particular LGBTQ content has violated EU law.
KHNP signs $18 billion nuclear deal with Czech Republic
World News // 8 hours ago
KHNP signs $18 billion nuclear deal with Czech Republic
SEOUL, June 5 (UPI) -- Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power announced Thursday that it had signed a deal to build two nuclear reactors in the Czech Republic, worth at least $18 billion.
Erin Patterson questioned about weighing deadly mushrooms
World News // 9 hours ago
Erin Patterson questioned about weighing deadly mushrooms
June 5 (UPI) -- The jury in the Erin Patterson mushroom meal murder trial was told Thursday it will likely be weeks before it ends as Patterson spent her fourth straight day on the witness stand.
Bodies of 2 hostages recovered from Gaza in Israeli military operation
World News // 10 hours ago
Bodies of 2 hostages recovered from Gaza in Israeli military operation
June 5 (UPI) -- Israeli forces have returned the bodies of two Israeli-American hostages to their families following a special military operation in southern Gaza.
Kim Jong Un vows to 'unconditionally support' Russia's war against Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
Kim Jong Un vows to 'unconditionally support' Russia's war against Ukraine
June 4 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would "unconditionally support" Russia's war against Ukraine, state-run media reported Thursday, in the latest sign of growing military ties between the two countries.
Trump says Putin will retaliate for Ukrainian drone strikes on air force
World News // 23 hours ago
Trump says Putin will retaliate for Ukrainian drone strikes on air force
June 4 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will respond to the Ukrainian drone strikes that destroyed Russian military aircraft in several locations on Sunday, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
Argentina's sustained decline in birth rate reflects profound demographic changes
World News // 1 day ago
Argentina's sustained decline in birth rate reflects profound demographic changes
June 4 (UPI) -- Argentina's birth rate has declined by nearly 40% in the last decade, reaching its lowest level in more than 50 years in 2023.

Trending Stories

Trump orders probe into alleged Biden health conspiracy
Trump orders probe into alleged Biden health conspiracy
Trump issues travel ban from 12 countries; 7 nations restricted
Trump issues travel ban from 12 countries; 7 nations restricted
Former Biden press secretary says she left Democratic Party
Former Biden press secretary says she left Democratic Party
White House marks 83rd anniversary of Midway victory in WWII
White House marks 83rd anniversary of Midway victory in WWII
Judge rules migrants sent to El Salvador prison can challenge removals
Judge rules migrants sent to El Salvador prison can challenge removals

Follow Us