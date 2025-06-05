Trending
World News
June 5, 2025 / 12:01 AM

Kim Jong Un vows to 'unconditionally support' Russia's war against Ukraine

By Thomas Maresca
Share with X
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to "unconditionally support" Russia in its war against Ukraine, state-run media reported Thursday. Kim made the comment during a meeting with Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, seen here with Kim in 2023 in his former role as Defense Minister. Photo courtesy of Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/EPA-EFE
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to "unconditionally support" Russia in its war against Ukraine, state-run media reported Thursday. Kim made the comment during a meeting with Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, seen here with Kim in 2023 in his former role as Defense Minister. Photo courtesy of Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/EPA-EFE

June 4 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would "unconditionally support" Russia's war against Ukraine, state-run media reported Thursday, in the latest sign of growing military ties between the two countries.

Kim made the remark during a meeting Wednesday with Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Pyongyang, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

The North Korean leader "affirmed that the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea would ... unconditionally support the stand of Russia and its foreign policies in all the crucial international political issues including the Ukrainian issue," KCNA said, using the official name of North Korea.

Pyongyang sent over 11,000 troops to Russia in 2024, and another 3,000 in the early months of this year, a report from the 11-country Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team said last week.

Related

North Korea acknowledged sending the troops for the first time in April, claiming they helped recapture lost territory in Kursk Province from Ukrainian forces.

Shoigu "conveyed the special thanks of the Russian leadership for the matchless heroism and self-sacrificing spirit displayed by the Korean people's excellent sons who participated in the operations for liberating the Kursk area," KCNA said.

The North Korean troops "defended the precious part of the Russian territory as they would do their own motherland, fighting shoulder to shoulder with the Russian soldiers in the same trench," Shoigu, the former Defense Minister, added.

In addition to troops, the North has shipped as many as 9 million rounds of mixed artillery and multiple rocket launcher ammunition and at least 100 ballistic missiles, according to the MSMT report.

Pyongyang's military assistance has "contributed to Moscow's ability to increase its missile attacks against Ukrainian cities including targeted strikes against critical civilian infrastructure," the MSMT said.

South Korea, the United States and its allies believe North Korea is receiving advanced weapons technology and economic assistance in return.

During Wednesday's meeting, Kim "expressed expectation and conviction that Russia would, as ever, surely win victory in the just and sacred cause for defending its national sovereignty, territorial integrity and security interests."

Latest Headlines

Trump says Putin will retaliate for Ukrainian drone strikes on air force
World News // 6 hours ago
Trump says Putin will retaliate for Ukrainian drone strikes on air force
June 4 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will respond to the Ukrainian drone strikes that destroyed Russian military aircraft in several locations on Sunday, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
Argentina's sustained decline in birth rate reflects profound demographic changes
World News // 8 hours ago
Argentina's sustained decline in birth rate reflects profound demographic changes
June 4 (UPI) -- Argentina's birth rate has declined by nearly 40% in the last decade, reaching its lowest level in more than 50 years in 2023.
Japanese royal family supports peace while touring Okinawa
World News // 9 hours ago
Japanese royal family supports peace while touring Okinawa
June 4 (UPI) -- Japan's imperial family honored the war dead in Okinawa on Wednesday, where the last major battle of World War II occurred 80 years ago, from April 1 to June 22, 1945.
EU extends asylum protections for Ukrainian refugees, stressed as 'temporary'
World News // 12 hours ago
EU extends asylum protections for Ukrainian refugees, stressed as 'temporary'
June 4 (UPI) -- The European Union's Internal Affairs and Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner spoke Wednesday in Brussels, Belgium to announce the EU has extended its deadline in regard to the unchallenged, but temporary, provision of
Police probe ground, abandon buildings in search for Madeleine McCann
World News // 12 hours ago
Police probe ground, abandon buildings in search for Madeleine McCann
June 4 (UPI) -- German and Portuguese police Wednesday continued their search near the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal for Madeleine McCann, the British child missing since 2007.
School dropout rate reaches 27% across Latin America
World News // 12 hours ago
School dropout rate reaches 27% across Latin America
June 4 (UPI) -- Latin America is facing an escalating education crisis as school dropout rates continue to climb, affecting not only the region's poorest countries but also those with historically strong public education systems.
Iran rejects U.S. nuclear proposal to abandon uranium enrichment
World News // 12 hours ago
Iran rejects U.S. nuclear proposal to abandon uranium enrichment
June 4 (UPI) -- Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Wednesday dismissed a U.S. proposal to halt Iranian uranium enrichment, appearing to reject a central U.S. demand in the nuclear program talks.
GM Korea posts 20% sales growth in May
World News // 14 hours ago
GM Korea posts 20% sales growth in May
SEOUL, June 4 (UPI) -- General Motors Korea's sales in May jumped more than 20% despite concerns that the automaker may leave South Korea amid U.S. tariff pressures.
Ukraine delegation visits Washington as Senate mulls Russia sanctions
World News // 14 hours ago
Ukraine delegation visits Washington as Senate mulls Russia sanctions
June 4 (UPI) -- U.S. senators were due to meet with Ukrainian officials in Washington on Wednesday ahead of a secondary sanctions bill that would target Russia's top trading partners, China and India.
Analysis: New South Korean President expected to enact pro-labor bills
World News // 15 hours ago
Analysis: New South Korean President expected to enact pro-labor bills
June 4 (UPI) -- During May's televised debate ahead of the South Korean presidential election, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung was asked about the pro-labor "Yellow Envelope Act."

Trending Stories

Trump orders probe into alleged Biden health conspiracy
Trump orders probe into alleged Biden health conspiracy
3 unexploded WWII bombs in Cologne force evacuation of 20,500 people
3 unexploded WWII bombs in Cologne force evacuation of 20,500 people
Former Biden press secretary says she left Democratic Party
Former Biden press secretary says she left Democratic Party
Newark mayor sues N.J. DA over being arrested last month
Newark mayor sues N.J. DA over being arrested last month
Argentina's sustained decline in birth rate reflects profound demographic changes
Argentina's sustained decline in birth rate reflects profound demographic changes

Follow Us