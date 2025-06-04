Trending
World News
June 4, 2025 / 5:56 PM

Trump says Putin will retaliate for Ukrainian drone strikes on air force

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Ukraine launched "Operation Spiderweb" on Sunday, targeting Belaya Air Base in Russia's Irkutsk region in Siberia, approximately 3,000 miles from Ukraine, using drones to strike its enemy's strategic bombers. This image, taken from a video released by Ukraine, shows Tu-95 Bear and Tu-22 Backfire bombers, as well as A-50 Mainstay airborne early warning and control aircraft under attack. Screenshot via Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
1 of 8 | Ukraine launched "Operation Spiderweb" on Sunday, targeting Belaya Air Base in Russia's Irkutsk region in Siberia, approximately 3,000 miles from Ukraine, using drones to strike its enemy's strategic bombers. This image, taken from a video released by Ukraine, shows Tu-95 Bear and Tu-22 Backfire bombers, as well as A-50 Mainstay airborne early warning and control aircraft under attack. Screenshot via Ministry of Defense of Ukraine | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will respond to the Ukrainian drone strikes that destroyed Russian military aircraft in several locations on Sunday, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

Trump spoke with Putin by phone for more than an hour on Wednesday and said it was "not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace," CNBC reported the president saying in a Truth Social post.

Putin told Trump the Russian military will retaliate against Ukraine for the drone strikes conducted during a long-planned operation dubbed "spiderweb."

The drone strikes destroyed more than 40 Russian heavy bombers that are capable of deploying missiles that contain nuclear warheads.

Related

Putin said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is disrupting peace talks with such attacks.

Putin aide Yury Ushakov said the conversation lasted about 70 minutes and was the fourth between the two world leaders.

"It was emphasized that Ukraine tried to derail these talks by carrying out targeted attacks on entirely civilian targets and civilians on direct orders from the Kiev regime," Ushakov said in an online announcement.

"These attacks unequivocally constitute an act of terrorism under international law," Ushakov said. "The Kiev regime has essentially degenerated into a terrorist organization."

Trump said the United States had no advance knowledge of the drone strikes, Ushakov said, adding that the two presidents agreed to continue working to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Putin and Trump also discussed matters in the Middle East, the conflict between India and Pakistan, and a potential restoration of cooperation between Russia and the United States regarding various global issues.

"We also discussed Iran and the fact that time is running out on Iran's decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly!" Trump said in his Truth Social post.

Putin said he could assist with nuclear talks with Iran, which Trump is working to stop from developing nuclear weapons, the BBC reported.

Ushakov credited Trump with halting the recent armed conflict between India and Pakistan and said both agreed their phone conversation was "positive and highly productive."

Latest Headlines

Argentina's sustained decline in birth rate reflects profound demographic changes
World News // 2 hours ago
Argentina's sustained decline in birth rate reflects profound demographic changes
June 4 (UPI) -- Argentina's birth rate has declined by nearly 40% in the last decade, reaching its lowest level in more than 50 years in 2023.
Japanese royal family supports peace while touring Okinawa
World News // 3 hours ago
Japanese royal family supports peace while touring Okinawa
June 4 (UPI) -- Japan's imperial family honored the war dead in Okinawa on Wednesday, where the last major battle of World War II occurred 80 years ago, from April 1 to June 22, 1945.
EU extends asylum protections for Ukrainian refugees, stressed as 'temporary'
World News // 6 hours ago
EU extends asylum protections for Ukrainian refugees, stressed as 'temporary'
June 4 (UPI) -- The European Union's Internal Affairs and Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner spoke Wednesday in Brussels, Belgium to announce the EU has extended its deadline in regard to the unchallenged, but temporary, provision of
Police probe ground, abandon buildings in search for Madeleine McCann
World News // 6 hours ago
Police probe ground, abandon buildings in search for Madeleine McCann
June 4 (UPI) -- German and Portuguese police Wednesday continued their search near the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal for Madeleine McCann, the British child missing since 2007.
School dropout rate reaches 27% across Latin America
World News // 6 hours ago
School dropout rate reaches 27% across Latin America
June 4 (UPI) -- Latin America is facing an escalating education crisis as school dropout rates continue to climb, affecting not only the region's poorest countries but also those with historically strong public education systems.
Iran rejects U.S. nuclear proposal to abandon uranium enrichment
World News // 6 hours ago
Iran rejects U.S. nuclear proposal to abandon uranium enrichment
June 4 (UPI) -- Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Wednesday dismissed a U.S. proposal to halt Iranian uranium enrichment, appearing to reject a central U.S. demand in the nuclear program talks.
GM Korea posts 20% sales growth in May
World News // 7 hours ago
GM Korea posts 20% sales growth in May
SEOUL, June 4 (UPI) -- General Motors Korea's sales in May jumped more than 20% despite concerns that the automaker may leave South Korea amid U.S. tariff pressures.
Ukraine delegation visits Washington as Senate mulls Russia sanctions
World News // 8 hours ago
Ukraine delegation visits Washington as Senate mulls Russia sanctions
June 4 (UPI) -- U.S. senators were due to meet with Ukrainian officials in Washington on Wednesday ahead of a secondary sanctions bill that would target Russia's top trading partners, China and India.
Analysis: New South Korean President expected to enact pro-labor bills
World News // 9 hours ago
Analysis: New South Korean President expected to enact pro-labor bills
June 4 (UPI) -- During May's televised debate ahead of the South Korean presidential election, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung was asked about the pro-labor "Yellow Envelope Act."
Japan 2024 births fell 5.7% to 686,061, population drops for 18th year
World News // 9 hours ago
Japan 2024 births fell 5.7% to 686,061, population drops for 18th year
June 4 (UPI) -- Japanese 2024 births dipped below 700,000 for the first time, according to government data released Wednesday. Births dropped 5.7% to 686,061.

Trending Stories

Federal judge blocks Florida's social media ban for children
Federal judge blocks Florida's social media ban for children
3 unexploded WWII bombs in Cologne force evacuation of 20,500 people
3 unexploded WWII bombs in Cologne force evacuation of 20,500 people
FBI says active shooter incidents were down by 50% in 2024
FBI says active shooter incidents were down by 50% in 2024
2 Chinese scholars charged for smuggling biological pathogen into U.S.
2 Chinese scholars charged for smuggling biological pathogen into U.S.
Santa Ono rejected to lead University of Florida after GOP backlash
Santa Ono rejected to lead University of Florida after GOP backlash

Follow Us