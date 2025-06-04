Trending
World News
June 4, 2025 / 10:39 AM

GM Korea posts 20% sales growth in May

By Daniel Uria
Share with X
GM Korea saw a 20% increase in sales in May. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE
GM Korea saw a 20% increase in sales in May. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, June 4 (UPI) -- General Motors Korea's sales in May jumped more than 20% despite concerns that the automaker may leave South Korea amid U.S. tariff pressures.

The automaker said Tuesday that it sold 50,029 units last month, up 20.13% compared to April. The Chevrolet Trax Crossover and its derivatives posted record monthly sales of 32,232 units, up 30.12%.

The Chevrolet Trailblazer also cruised well, logging global sales of 16,389 units, up 16.26% month-on-month.

The solid performance was comparable to the struggle of its local rivals. The country's major carmakers like Hyundai Motor, Kia, and Renault Samsung saw their sales decline in May.

Related

"The Chevrolet Trax Crossover and Trailblazer, fully led by GM Korea from development, continue to receive positive feedback in global markets thanks to their outstanding quality and product value," GM Korea Vice President Gustavo Colossi said.

However, concerns persist as the 25% tariff imposed by the Trump administration on imported vehicles is feared to weigh on GM Korea, which exports more than 80% of its vehicles to the U.S. market.

Against this backdrop, GM Korea's recent decision to sell off all of its service centers and underutilized facilities fueled speculation about its potential withdrawal.

Although GM Korea reiterates its commitment to operations here and denies any immediate plans to exit from the country, uncertainty looms about the company's future, according to experts.

"I don't think that GM Korea would pull out any time soon as it invested billions of dollars here in recent years. But if the high tariff continues, the company may be forced to reconsider its strategy," Daelim University automotive professor Kim Pil-soo told UPI.

"The newly elected president should hurry to strike a deal with the U.S. government so that the tariff will fall below 10%. Then, GM Korea's operation will become sustainable," he said.

Lee Jae-myung from the main opposition Democratic Party won a presidential election Tuesday to become the country's 21st state head.

Latest Headlines

Ukraine delegation visits Washington as Senate mulls Russia sanctions
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine delegation visits Washington as Senate mulls Russia sanctions
June 4 (UPI) -- U.S. senators were due to meet with Ukrainian officials in Washington on Wednesday ahead of a secondary sanctions bill that would target Russia's top trading partners, China and India.
Analysis: New South Korean President expected to enact pro-labor bills
World News // 1 hour ago
Analysis: New South Korean President expected to enact pro-labor bills
June 4 (UPI) -- During May's televised debate ahead of the South Korean presidential election, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung was asked about the pro-labor "Yellow Envelope Act."
Japan 2024 births fell 5.7% to 686,061, population drops for 18th year
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan 2024 births fell 5.7% to 686,061, population drops for 18th year
June 4 (UPI) -- Japanese 2024 births dipped below 700,000 for the first time, according to government data released Wednesday. Births dropped 5.7% to 686,061.
Erin Patterson says bulimia saved her from the deadly mushroom lunch
World News // 1 hour ago
Erin Patterson says bulimia saved her from the deadly mushroom lunch
June 4 (UPI) -- Erin Patterson testified Tuesday that she vomited up the deadly mushroom lunch that she served to family members in Australia.
3 unexploded WWII bombs in Cologne force evacuation of 20,500 people
World News // 3 hours ago
3 unexploded WWII bombs in Cologne force evacuation of 20,500 people
June 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Cologne closed off a large section of the city center Wednesday, evacuating homes and businesses and shuttering tourist spots, as experts worked to defuse three unexploded mega-bombs from World War II.
Lee Jae-myung takes office as South Korean president, pledges to unify country
World News // 6 hours ago
Lee Jae-myung takes office as South Korean president, pledges to unify country
SEOUL, June 4 (UPI) -- Lee Jae-myung was sworn in as South Korea's president on Wednesday, just hours after his victory was certified in a snap election that brought an end to months of political turmoil in the country.
Strikes, roadblocks bring Panama to near standstill
World News // 19 hours ago
Strikes, roadblocks bring Panama to near standstill
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, June 3 (UPI) -- Panama is facing one of its most intense social crises since the return to democracy in 1989, with nearly 40 days of nationwide protests, strikes and roadblocks sparked by a controversial pension reform law.
Pension fraud scandal threatens stability of Lula government in Brazil
World News // 20 hours ago
Pension fraud scandal threatens stability of Lula government in Brazil
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 3 (UPI) -- Brazil's federal court has authorized freezing assets that belong to suspects, including former officials of the National Institute of Social Security in connection with a massive pension fraud scheme.
Lee Jae-myung on track to win South Korean presidential election in a landslide
World News // 20 hours ago
Lee Jae-myung on track to win South Korean presidential election in a landslide
SEOUL, June 4 (UPI) -- Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung was on track to win the South Korean presidential election by a landslide early Wednesday morning, with a massive lead after almost all votes had been counted.
Dutch PM Schoof to resign after far-right PVV quits gov't
World News // 1 day ago
Dutch PM Schoof to resign after far-right PVV quits gov't
June 3 (UPI) -- Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced his pending resignation following the collapse of the nation's government after the conservative Party for Freedom quit the Dutch coalition government on Tuesday morning.

Trending Stories

Ukraine claims successful strike on Crimean Bridge
Ukraine claims successful strike on Crimean Bridge
NYC jury to decide Weinstein's fate following closing arguments
NYC jury to decide Weinstein's fate following closing arguments
Federal judge blocks Florida's social media ban for children
Federal judge blocks Florida's social media ban for children
FBI says active shooter incidents were down by 50% in 2024
FBI says active shooter incidents were down by 50% in 2024
Santa Ono rejected to lead University of Florida after GOP backlash
Santa Ono rejected to lead University of Florida after GOP backlash

Follow Us