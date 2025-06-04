Trending
World News
June 4, 2025 / 7:13 AM

3 unexploded WWII bombs in Cologne force evacuation of 20,500 people

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
A Cologne public order officer cordons off access to the Rhine River promenade on Wednesday after three unexploded bombs from the Second World War were found at the Deutzer Werft, forcing a large area of the center of the city to be evacuated. Photo by Christopher Neundorf/EPA-EFE
A Cologne public order officer cordons off access to the Rhine River promenade on Wednesday after three unexploded bombs from the Second World War were found at the Deutzer Werft, forcing a large area of the center of the city to be evacuated. Photo by Christopher Neundorf/EPA-EFE

June 4 (UPI) -- More than 20,000 people in Germany were evacuated as authorities worked Wednesday to defuse three huge unexploded bombs from World War II at a construction site in the center of the city.

A major incident was declared due to the danger from the bombs -- two 2,200 lb devices and one of 1,100 lbs -- with police making checks door-to-door in the Old Town and Deutz areas of Cologne after 20,500 people were ordered to leave and businesses, tourist attractions and stations were shuttered, the city said in a news release.

The 1,100-yard-wide exclusion zone covers the city's UNESCO-listed 13th-century cathedral, 58 hotels, parts of the subway system, at least nine schools, day care centers, two retirement homes, a hospital, as well as city hall and many other sites.

"The evacuation is the largest measure since the end of the Second World War. Everyone involved hopes that the defusing can be completed in the course of Wednesday," city authorities said.

Related

"This is only possible if all those affected leave their homes or workplaces early and stay outside the evacuation area from the outset on that day. We ask you to be cooperative and follow our instructions so that the evacuation and defusing can proceed quickly and without danger."

Officials told Sky News the measures could remain in force for some time if the effort to defuse the devices was unsuccessful and it became necessary to detonate them, as that would require a major operation to contain the blast.

All three bombs are American-made, but likely dropped by the Royal Air Force, which dropped around 1.5 million bombs in raids on Cologne between 1940 and 1945, some of them with as many as 1,000 aircraft, launched from bases in eastern England.

However, as many as 300,000 of the bombs did not explode, according to experts, causing frequent scares when they turn up during construction projects or in dredging of the River Rhine, which runs through the heart of the city.

Last year alone, more than 30 were discovered, forcing 17 evacuations affecting 36,000 people. The bombs were among around 2,000 that are found across Germany each year, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

In 2021, four people were injured in Munich when a World War II bomb exploded during construction work near the main train station and more than 65,000 people were evacuated in Frankfurt in 2017 after a "Blockbuster" 1.4-ton British bomb was found near Goethe University. That device was safely defused.

German bombs are frequently discovered in Britain, which was heavily bombed by the Luftwaffe between 1940 and 1941 and in 1944, most recently last year when 10,000 people were evacuated after a large bomb was found in the yard of a suburban property in Plymouth.

Naval and army bomb disposal officers extracted the device and took it out to sea, where it was detonated.

Latest Headlines

Lee Jae-myung takes office as South Korean president, pledges to unify country
World News // 3 hours ago
Lee Jae-myung takes office as South Korean president, pledges to unify country
SEOUL, June 4 (UPI) -- Lee Jae-myung was sworn in as South Korea's president on Wednesday, just hours after his victory was certified in a snap election that brought an end to months of political turmoil in the country.
Strikes, roadblocks bring Panama to near standstill
World News // 16 hours ago
Strikes, roadblocks bring Panama to near standstill
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, June 3 (UPI) -- Panama is facing one of its most intense social crises since the return to democracy in 1989, with nearly 40 days of nationwide protests, strikes and roadblocks sparked by a controversial pension reform law.
Pension fraud scandal threatens stability of Lula government in Brazil
World News // 17 hours ago
Pension fraud scandal threatens stability of Lula government in Brazil
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 3 (UPI) -- Brazil's federal court has authorized freezing assets that belong to suspects, including former officials of the National Institute of Social Security in connection with a massive pension fraud scheme.
Lee Jae-myung on track to win South Korean presidential election in a landslide
World News // 17 hours ago
Lee Jae-myung on track to win South Korean presidential election in a landslide
SEOUL, June 4 (UPI) -- Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung was on track to win the South Korean presidential election by a landslide early Wednesday morning, with a massive lead after almost all votes had been counted.
Dutch PM Schoof to resign after far-right PVV quits gov't
World News // 1 day ago
Dutch PM Schoof to resign after far-right PVV quits gov't
June 3 (UPI) -- Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced his pending resignation following the collapse of the nation's government after the conservative Party for Freedom quit the Dutch coalition government on Tuesday morning.
Ukraine claims successful strike on Crimean Bridge
World News // 20 hours ago
Ukraine claims successful strike on Crimean Bridge
June 3 (UPI) -- Ukraine announced Tuesday it had successfully carried out a military strike on the Kerch Bridge, the culmination of an operation that took several months to execute.
Britain threatens to sue Roman Abramivich over Chelsea sale funds
World News // 21 hours ago
Britain threatens to sue Roman Abramivich over Chelsea sale funds
June 3 (UPI) -- The British government threatened to sue Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich to ensure the proceeds from his sale of Chelsea Football Club benefit aid efforts in Ukraine.
OECD slashes U.S., global growth outlook for 2025; blames tariffs
World News // 22 hours ago
OECD slashes U.S., global growth outlook for 2025; blames tariffs
June 3 (UPI) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development revised down its 2025 growth forecasts for the U.S. and world economy, cutting its estimates to 2.9% and 1.6%, respectively.
South Korea votes for new president after martial law chaos
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea votes for new president after martial law chaos
SEOUL, June 3 (UPI) -- South Koreans headed to the polls in record numbers on Tuesday to vote for a new president exactly six months after the botched martial law decree by impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol unleashed political turmoil.
Gaza health ministry says 27 killed, 90 injured at U.S.-run aid hub
World News // 1 day ago
Gaza health ministry says 27 killed, 90 injured at U.S.-run aid hub
June 3 (UPI) -- Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said more than two dozen Palestinians were killed and scores injured early Tuesday near an aid hub run by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Trending Stories

Ukraine claims successful strike on Crimean Bridge
Ukraine claims successful strike on Crimean Bridge
NYC jury to decide Weinstein's fate following closing arguments
NYC jury to decide Weinstein's fate following closing arguments
Education Department pauses Social Security garnishments for defaulted student loans
Education Department pauses Social Security garnishments for defaulted student loans
Federal judge blocks Florida's social media ban for children
Federal judge blocks Florida's social media ban for children
FBI says active shooter incidents were down by 50% in 2024
FBI says active shooter incidents were down by 50% in 2024

Follow Us