June 4, 2025 / 9:12 AM

Erin Patterson says bulimia saved her from the deadly mushroom lunch

By Ian Stark
Erin Patterson testified Wednesday that she threw up the deadly mushroom lunch that killed three of her guests due to bulimia. Photo by James Ross/EPA-EFE
June 4 (UPI) -- Erin Patterson testified Tuesday that she vomited up the deadly mushroom lunch that she served to family members in Australia.

Patterson testified that she had only eaten a small portion of the beef Wellington lunch she served the victims because she was deep in conversation, but later consumed a great deal of orange cake, which led to her regurgitation. She said that her throwing up expelled the poisonous food.

"[I ate] another piece of cake, and then another piece," said Patterson, "I felt sick... over-full so I went to the toilets and brought it back up again."

Patterson previously testified Tuesday that she had a habit of purging after binging that started in her 20s.

Prosecutors allege Patterson deliberately served toxic death cap mushrooms solely to her estranged husband Simon's parents, Don and Gail Patterson, his aunt Heather Wilkinson and his uncle Ian Wilkinson, but not to herself. The defense claims Patterson did in fact eat the poisoned food and suffered some ill effects.

Of her lunch guests, only Ian Wilkinson survived, but was hospitalized for some time. Patterson testified that she did feel sick to her stomach hours after the lunch and went to a hospital two days later. She said she was "shocked but confused" when the hospital staff asked if she could have eaten death cap mushrooms.

Patterson also said she purposely threw away a food dehydrator used to cook the mushroom meal, and deleted information from her phone out of concern she would be blamed for the incident. She told the court her estranged husband had accused her of poisoning them.

"Is that how you poisoned my parents?" she said Simon asked her, and that led her to toss the food dehydrator into her local dump.

"I had made the meal and served it and people had got sick," said Patterson. "I was scared that they would blame me for it."

Patterson has pleaded not guilty to three of murder and one of attempted murder in the case. She will take the stand again Thursday to testify on her behalf before the prosecution will have its opportunity to begin its cross-examination.

