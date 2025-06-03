Trending
World News
June 3, 2025 / 5:30 AM

Far-right PVV quits Dutch gov't in immigration fight

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
PVV leader Geert Wilders, seen here in June 2024, announced Tuesday that his party was leaving the four-party coalition government. File Photo by Remko de Waal/EPA-EFE
PVV leader Geert Wilders, seen here in June 2024, announced Tuesday that his party was leaving the four-party coalition government. File Photo by Remko de Waal/EPA-EFE

June 3 (UPI) -- The Netherlands was thrown into a political turmoil Tuesday morning when the far-right Party for Freedom quit the Dutch coalition government as it tries to implement an extreme immigration policy.

"No signature for our asylum plans. No amendment to the Outline Agreement, PVV leaves the coalition," Geert Wilders, chairman of the PVV, said in a statement on X.

The announcement comes two days after Wilders threatened the collapse of the government on Sunday if the coalition did not adopt a majority of the PVV's 10-point asylum plan, which includes military border enforcement, a halt to asylum, a ban on family reunification and deportation orders for Syrians, among others.

The announcement follows Wilders, an anti-Islam populist, and his party ousting then-Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the 2023 election.

However, Dick Schoof was named prime minister by the country's four major parties after they formed a fragile a coalition government.

This is a developing story.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.N. calls for probe into reports dozens killed at Gaza aid site
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. calls for probe into reports dozens killed at Gaza aid site
June 3 (UPI) -- United Nations head Antonio Guterres has called for "an immediate and independent investigation" into reports that Israeli forces shot and killed dozens of Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza over the weekend.
President Gabriel Boric enters last year as Chile appears to shift right
World News // 12 hours ago
President Gabriel Boric enters last year as Chile appears to shift right
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 2 (UPI) -- President Gabriel Boric delivered his final address to Chile's National Congress, beginning the last year of his term with just 22% approval amid political fragmentation, public security concerns and corruption scandals.
Italy's Mount Etna eruption largest in decade
World News // 7 hours ago
Italy's Mount Etna eruption largest in decade
June 2 (UPI) -- Italy's Mount Etna on the island of Sicily erupted Monday, spewing ash and hot lava that sent tourists fleeing from the 10,925-foot mountain, which is one of the world's most active volcanoes.
New searches begin for missing Madeleine McCann in Portugal
World News // 11 hours ago
New searches begin for missing Madeleine McCann in Portugal
June 2 (UPI) -- German police have launched a new search for Madeleine McCann in the same area in southern Portugal where the 3-year-old from England was last seen 18 years ago.
Missing reporter Austin Tice detained by Assad regime, documents show
World News // 13 hours ago
Missing reporter Austin Tice detained by Assad regime, documents show
June 2 (UPI) -- Missing American journalist Austin Tice was imprisoned by the regime of the since-deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2012 with his whereabouts now not known, according to intelligence files uncovered by BBC.
Candidates hold final rallies on eve of South Korea presidential vote
World News // 14 hours ago
Candidates hold final rallies on eve of South Korea presidential vote
SEOUL, June 2 (UPI) -- The top candidates in the South Korean presidential race made their final campaign pitches to voters on Monday, one day before a snap election caused by ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law decree and impeachment.
Experts warn of China deals, urge Paraguay to defend sovereignty
World News // 14 hours ago
Experts warn of China deals, urge Paraguay to defend sovereignty
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, June 2 (UPI) -- Regional officials, diplomats and analysts warned of China's growing influence in Latin America and urged Paraguay to safeguard its democratic sovereignty as it considers potential economic agreements with Beijing.
EU fines Delivery Hero, Glovo $376M over 'online delivery cartel'
World News // 18 hours ago
EU fines Delivery Hero, Glovo $376M over 'online delivery cartel'
June 2 (UPI) -- The European Commission fined a pair of food delivery companies for collusion that reduced choices for consumers, workers and potential business partners across several countries.
Peace negotiations between Ukraine, Russia resume in Istanbul
World News // 19 hours ago
Peace negotiations between Ukraine, Russia resume in Istanbul
June 2 (UPI) -- A second round of Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations got underway in Turkey on Monday in an effort to find a way forward in ending more than three years of war triggered by Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor.
Britain announces $20B boost to make armed forces 'battle ready'
World News // 21 hours ago
Britain announces $20B boost to make armed forces 'battle ready'
June 2 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans Monday to inject an additional $20.3 billion into the country's nuclear weapons program to combat the "threat from Russia" and China and build 12 new nuclear-powered at

Trending Stories

Rep. Nadler wants House probe after DHS handcuffs aide in N.Y. office
Rep. Nadler wants House probe after DHS handcuffs aide in N.Y. office
New searches begin for missing Madeleine McCann in Portugal
New searches begin for missing Madeleine McCann in Portugal
Trump-backed conservative Karol Nawrocki wins Poland's presidency
Trump-backed conservative Karol Nawrocki wins Poland's presidency
Man charged with federal hate crime, attempted murder in Colorado
Man charged with federal hate crime, attempted murder in Colorado
Candidates hold final rallies on eve of South Korea presidential vote
Candidates hold final rallies on eve of South Korea presidential vote

Follow Us