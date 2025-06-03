Far-right PVV quits Dutch gov't in immigration fight

PVV leader Geert Wilders, seen here in June 2024, announced Tuesday that his party was leaving the four-party coalition government. File Photo by Remko de Waal/EPA-EFE

June 3 (UPI) -- The Netherlands was thrown into a political turmoil Tuesday morning when the far-right Party for Freedom quit the Dutch coalition government as it tries to implement an extreme immigration policy.

"No signature for our asylum plans. No amendment to the Outline Agreement, PVV leaves the coalition," Geert Wilders, chairman of the PVV, said in a statement on X.

The announcement comes two days after Wilders threatened the collapse of the government on Sunday if the coalition did not adopt a majority of the PVV's 10-point asylum plan, which includes military border enforcement, a halt to asylum, a ban on family reunification and deportation orders for Syrians, among others.

The announcement follows Wilders, an anti-Islam populist, and his party ousting then-Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the 2023 election.

However, Dick Schoof was named prime minister by the country's four major parties after they formed a fragile a coalition government.

This is a developing story.