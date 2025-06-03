Trending
World News
June 3, 2025 / 2:00 PM / Updated at 2:00 PM

Lee Jae-myung on track to win South Korean presidential election in a landslide

By Thomas Maresca
Share with X
Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung celebrated at a campaign event in Seoul early Wednesday morning as he was on track to win the South Korean presidency in a landslide. Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE
Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung celebrated at a campaign event in Seoul early Wednesday morning as he was on track to win the South Korean presidency in a landslide. Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, June 4 (UPI) -- Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung was on track to win the South Korean presidential election by a landslide after almost all votes had been counted early Wednesday morning, bringing an end to months of political turmoil spurred by the botched martial law decree and impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Lee was leading his main opponent, Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party, by 48.44% to 42.59% with 90% of votes counted, according to the National Election Commission. By late Tuesday evening, local broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS had projected a certain win for Lee in the snap election triggered by the ouster of Yoon.

In a speech near the National Assembly delivered at 1:15 a.m., Lee thanked his supporters and promised to accept the responsibility the voters have given him.

"I will not forget for a moment the mission you have expected and entrusted to me, and I will definitely fulfill it without fail," he told a raucous crowd the Democratic Party estimated at 5,000 people.

Related

Kim Moon-soo conceded shortly afterward at PPP headquarters in western Seoul.

Humbly accepting the results of the 21st presidential election, Kim said, "Nothing can take precedence over the will of the people."

Some 35.24 million voters cast a ballot, representing a turnout of 79.4% -- the highest mark since an 80.7% turnout in 1997. Excitement around the snap election was high, as many voters appeared eager to send a message of repudiation to the former Yoon regime and his People Power Party.

After voting ended at 8 p.m., ballot boxes from 14,295 polling stations nationwide were transferred to 254 counting stations. Some 70,000 poll workers will be counting throughout the night before officially certifying the result.

Lee's inauguration will be held on Wednesday, without the typical two-month transition period due to Yoon's removal from office in April.

He will face a host of challenges almost immediately, including an economic downturn and tariff negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump, who last week announced plans to double tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50%. The presidential vacuum over the past several months has made it difficult for South Korea, an export-driven country, to craft a trade package ahead of the July deadline for Trump's 90-day pause on so-called "reciprocal" tariffs.

Geopolitical concerns, including an increasingly dangerous North Korea, and a looming demographic crisis caused by the world's lowest birth rate are key issues facing South Korea.

On this election day, however, the mood for Lee's supporters was a mix of jubilation and relief. Many described casting their votes as a part of an existential battle for South Korean democracy in the wake of Yoon's shocking Dec. 3 martial law attempt.

Exactly six months after that attempt, Lee said his first duty was to "restore democracy."

"The first mission you have entrusted to me is to overcome the insurrection and prevent another military coup that threatens the people with the guns and swords entrusted to them by the people," Lee said in his speech.

He also pledged to revive the economy and work toward peace on the Korean Peninsula before ending with a call for unity after the deepest political turmoil the country has seen in decades.

"The responsibility of the president is to unite the people," Lee said. "This temporary difficulty that we are experiencing can be overcome by the combined strength of our great citizens. Will you join hands with your neighbors with hope and confidence? Now is the time to do it."

Latest Headlines

Pension fraud scandal threatens stability of Lula government in Brazil
World News // 17 minutes ago
Pension fraud scandal threatens stability of Lula government in Brazil
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 3 (UPI) -- Brazil's federal court has authorized freezing assets that belong to suspects, including former officials of the National Institute of Social Security in connection with a massive pension fraud scheme.
Dutch PM Schoof to resign after far-right PVV quits gov't
World News // 9 hours ago
Dutch PM Schoof to resign after far-right PVV quits gov't
June 3 (UPI) -- Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced his pending resignation following the collapse of the nation's government after the conservative Party for Freedom quit the Dutch coalition government on Tuesday morning.
Ukraine claims successful strike on Crimean Bridge
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine claims successful strike on Crimean Bridge
June 3 (UPI) -- Ukraine announced Tuesday it had successfully carried out a military strike on the Kerch Bridge, the culmination of an operation that took several months to execute.
Britain threatens to sue Roman Abramivich over Chelsea sale funds
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain threatens to sue Roman Abramivich over Chelsea sale funds
June 3 (UPI) -- The British government threatened to sue Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich to ensure the proceeds from his sale of Chelsea Football Club benefit aid efforts in Ukraine.
OECD slashes U.S., global growth outlook for 2025; blames tariffs
World News // 5 hours ago
OECD slashes U.S., global growth outlook for 2025; blames tariffs
June 3 (UPI) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development revised down its 2025 growth forecasts for the U.S. and world economy, cutting its estimates to 2.9% and 1.6%, respectively.
South Korea votes for new president after martial law chaos
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korea votes for new president after martial law chaos
SEOUL, June 3 (UPI) -- South Koreans headed to the polls in record numbers on Tuesday to vote for a new president exactly six months after the botched martial law decree by impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol unleashed political turmoil.
Gaza health ministry says 27 killed, 90 injured at U.S.-run aid hub
World News // 7 hours ago
Gaza health ministry says 27 killed, 90 injured at U.S.-run aid hub
June 3 (UPI) -- Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said more than two dozen Palestinians were killed and scores injured early Tuesday near an aid hub run by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.
U.N. calls for probe into reports dozens killed at Gaza aid site
World News // 12 hours ago
U.N. calls for probe into reports dozens killed at Gaza aid site
June 3 (UPI) -- United Nations head Antonio Guterres has called for "an immediate and independent investigation" into reports that Israeli forces shot and killed dozens of Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza over the weekend.
President Gabriel Boric enters last year as Chile appears to shift right
World News // 21 hours ago
President Gabriel Boric enters last year as Chile appears to shift right
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 2 (UPI) -- President Gabriel Boric delivered his final address to Chile's National Congress, beginning the last year of his term with just 22% approval amid political fragmentation, public security concerns and corruption scandals.
Italy's Mount Etna eruption largest in decade
World News // 16 hours ago
Italy's Mount Etna eruption largest in decade
June 2 (UPI) -- Italy's Mount Etna on the island of Sicily erupted Monday, spewing ash and hot lava that sent tourists fleeing from the 10,925-foot mountain, which is one of the world's most active volcanoes.

Trending Stories

Rep. Nadler wants House probe after DHS handcuffs aide in N.Y. office
Rep. Nadler wants House probe after DHS handcuffs aide in N.Y. office
DHS: ICE agents detained Mass. student in operation targeting father
DHS: ICE agents detained Mass. student in operation targeting father
New searches begin for missing Madeleine McCann in Portugal
New searches begin for missing Madeleine McCann in Portugal
Ukraine claims successful strike on Crimean Bridge
Ukraine claims successful strike on Crimean Bridge
Chips Ahoy, Oreo maker sues grocery chain over 'copycat' packaging
Chips Ahoy, Oreo maker sues grocery chain over 'copycat' packaging

Follow Us