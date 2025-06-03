Trending
June 3, 2025 / 9:47 AM

OECD slashes U.S., global growth outlook for 2025; blames tariffs

By Paul Godfrey
The OECD lowered its economic growth forecast for most G20 nations for 2025 on Tuesday, including all of North America and China. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
June 3 (UPI) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Tuesday downgraded its 2025 growth forecasts for the U.S. economy and globally, slashing its estimates to 1.6% and 2.9 % -- assuming current trade tariffs remain unchanged.

In its biannual report on the health of the global economy, the OECD blamed the downward revision on what it said was an "increasingly challenging" environment with the slowdown concentrated in the tariff-impacted economies of North America and China.

Immediately prior to the imposition of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump on all of America's trading partners on April 2, the OECD was still projecting 2025 growth of 2.2%. Now it thinks U.S. inflation could rise to close to 4% near the end of this year, while growth will decelerate again in 2026 to 1.5%.

The OECD sees drastic slowdowns in Canada and Mexico, the United States' two largest trading partners, with GDP growth in Mexico falling by more than two-thirds to 0.4% in 2025, while Canada's economy will grow by just 1%.

Chinese GDP growth will slow to 4.7% this year and still further to 4.3% in 2026, while the European Union economy will pick up slightly, but only to a relatively anemic growth rate of 1%.

"The reasons why we downgraded almost everybody in our forecast is that trade uncertainty and economic policy uncertainty has reached unprecedented levels," OECD Chief Economist Alvaro Pereira told CNBC.

The report said a major jump in the level of trade barriers, tighter financial conditions, weakened business and consumer confidence and heightened policy uncertainty all posed significant threats to growth.

"If these trends continue, they could substantially dampen economic prospects. Rising trade costs -- particularly in countries implementing new tariffs -- are likely to fuel inflation, although this may be partly offset by softer commodity prices," the OECD said.

The report also warned of risks from trade wars or unpredictable policy, a chilling effect on consumer and corporate spending, ongoing "repricing of risk in financial markets," and worries inflation may stay higher for longer amid expectations of price hikes, particularly in countries facing higher trade costs or labor shortages.

However, the OECD said lifting trade barriers sooner rather than later could dramatically alter the gloomy prognosis, stimulating economic growth and holding inflation in check as would peaceful endings to wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

In its last set of projections in December, the OECD forecast GDP in the United States would slow in 2025 but only to 2.4%, down from 2.8% in 2024, while it predicted the global economy would expand by 3.3%, up from 3.2% in 2024.

"The global economy has shifted from a period of resilient growth and declining inflation to a more uncertain path. Our latest economic outlook shows that today's policy uncertainty is weakening trade and investment, diminishing consumer and business confidence," said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann.

He urged governments to resolve their international trade differences via constructive dialogue and refrain from actions that negatively impact the competition, innovation, and productivity benefits of the rules-based system of global trade.

South Korea votes for new president after martial law chaos
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea votes for new president after martial law chaos
SEOUL, June 3 (UPI) -- South Koreans headed to the polls in record numbers on Tuesday to vote for a new president exactly six months after the botched martial law decree by impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol unleashed political turmoil.
Gaza health ministry says 27 killed, 90 injured at U.S.-run aid hub
World News // 3 hours ago
Gaza health ministry says 27 killed, 90 injured at U.S.-run aid hub
June 3 (UPI) -- Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said more than two dozen Palestinians were killed and scores injured early Tuesday near an aid hub run by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.
Far-right PVV quits Dutch gov't. in immigration fight
World News // 4 hours ago
Far-right PVV quits Dutch gov't. in immigration fight
June 3 (UPI) -- The Netherlands was thrown into a political turmoil Tuesday morning when the far-right Party for Freedom quit the Dutch coalition government as it tries to implement an extreme immigration policy.
U.N. calls for probe into reports dozens killed at Gaza aid site
World News // 7 hours ago
U.N. calls for probe into reports dozens killed at Gaza aid site
June 3 (UPI) -- United Nations head Antonio Guterres has called for "an immediate and independent investigation" into reports that Israeli forces shot and killed dozens of Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza over the weekend.
President Gabriel Boric enters last year as Chile appears to shift right
World News // 17 hours ago
President Gabriel Boric enters last year as Chile appears to shift right
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 2 (UPI) -- President Gabriel Boric delivered his final address to Chile's National Congress, beginning the last year of his term with just 22% approval amid political fragmentation, public security concerns and corruption scandals.
Italy's Mount Etna eruption largest in decade
World News // 11 hours ago
Italy's Mount Etna eruption largest in decade
June 2 (UPI) -- Italy's Mount Etna on the island of Sicily erupted Monday, spewing ash and hot lava that sent tourists fleeing from the 10,925-foot mountain, which is one of the world's most active volcanoes.
New searches begin for missing Madeleine McCann in Portugal
World News // 16 hours ago
New searches begin for missing Madeleine McCann in Portugal
June 2 (UPI) -- German police have launched a new search for Madeleine McCann in the same area in southern Portugal where the 3-year-old from England was last seen 18 years ago.
Missing reporter Austin Tice detained by Assad regime, documents show
World News // 18 hours ago
Missing reporter Austin Tice detained by Assad regime, documents show
June 2 (UPI) -- Missing American journalist Austin Tice was imprisoned by the regime of the since-deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2012 with his whereabouts now not known, according to intelligence files uncovered by BBC.
Candidates hold final rallies on eve of South Korea presidential vote
World News // 19 hours ago
Candidates hold final rallies on eve of South Korea presidential vote
SEOUL, June 2 (UPI) -- The top candidates in the South Korean presidential race made their final campaign pitches to voters on Monday, one day before a snap election caused by ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law decree and impeachment.
Experts warn of China deals, urge Paraguay to defend sovereignty
World News // 19 hours ago
Experts warn of China deals, urge Paraguay to defend sovereignty
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, June 2 (UPI) -- Regional officials, diplomats and analysts warned of China's growing influence in Latin America and urged Paraguay to safeguard its democratic sovereignty as it considers potential economic agreements with Beijing.

