Experts warn of China deals, urge Paraguay to defend sovereignty

1 of 2 | At an international forum last week in Asunción titled “Paraguay and New Economic Opportunities: The Role of Sovereignty in the Face of China,” speakers from several countries warned of the political and economic risks of closer ties with the Asian nation. Photo by Lady Falcon/Instituto de Desarrollo del Pensamiento Patria Soñada

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, June 2 (UPI) -- Regional officials, diplomats and analysts warned of China's growing influence in Latin America and urged Paraguay to safeguard its democratic sovereignty as it considers potential economic agreements with Beijing.

Since 2020, China has become South America's top trading partner, actively promoting investment and cooperation agreements that expand its influence in the region. This comes as policies by the Trump administration -- such as tariff hikes, mass deportations and threats to reclaim control of the Panama Canal -- have compromised the United States' historic dominance in Latin America.

At an international forum in Asunción titled "Paraguay and New Economic Opportunities: The Role of Sovereignty in the Face of China," speakers from several countries warned of the political and economic risks of closer ties with China.

The event last week was organized by the Instituto de Desarrollo del Pensamiento Patria Soñada, a Paraguayan think tank focused on governance and development.

Panamanian international law expert Alonso Illueca emphasized the importance of Latin American countries maintaining foreign policy principles rooted in transparency, human rights and democratic institutions.

"We cannot negotiate away our freedoms or democracy," Illueca said.

He warned that China is advancing an "alternative regional order" that rejects traditional standards of democratic governance promoted by organizations like the Organization of American States.

"China promotes a system more tolerant of authoritarian practices and opaque agreements," Illueca said, adding that Beijing uses tools like U.N. Resolution 2758 to diplomatically isolate Taiwan. "Its goal is to weaken Taiwan's presence in the region, and Paraguay is one of its priorities."

Resolution 2758, which was adopted in 1971, recognizes the People's Republic of China as "the only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations" and expelled the representatives from Taiwan from the world body.

Paraguayan economist Jorge Garicoche said the country should not bow to foreign pressure or align its trade policy with external geopolitical agendas.

Paraguay should use its unique position in the region to negotiate from a place of institutional strength, Garicoche said. "Trade alliances should be a lever for sustainable development, not mechanisms of dependency."

José Altamirano, director of the institute, said "Paraguay has the ability to shape its international role without abandoning its principles. That is the foundation for real development."

He said the forum in Asunción sought to create a pluralistic space to discuss the need for a foreign policy aligned with the country's democratic values.

Bolivian Sen. Centa Rek shared her country's experience signing agreements with Chinese firms, which she described as harmful and lacking in transparency.

She cited a road project in Yamparáez, Sucre, as an example of poor-quality infrastructure built by a Chinese contractor.

"We need to ensure our neighbors don't repeat our mistakes," Rek said.

In Peru, the coastal city of Marcona has seen a surge in Chinese investment. Retired Adm. Carlos Gamarra, a Peruvian expert on defense and geopolitics, pointed to the area as a cautionary tale of weakened state control over foreign ventures.

"Local communities can't build housing or public infrastructure because large parts of the land are owned by Chinese companies," Gamarra said.

He called for stricter environmental regulations, greater oversight and clearer rules to safeguard national autonomy.

Paraguay is one of the few South American countries that maintains full diplomatic relations with Taiwan -- a position that experts say gives it strategic leverage that should it should not give up lightly.

"Paraguay must use its sovereignty to build strategic partnerships beyond China," said Gustavo Nakamura, director of the Center for Public Policy Innovation in Peru, during the event that also featured Taiwan's ambassador to Paraguay, José Chih-Cheng Han, and former Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno.

"Paraguay shouldn't let economic temptation override its core values," said Argentine political scientist Marcos Falcone of Fundación Libertad. "There's a difference between trading and surrendering."

As geopolitical competition intensifies in Latin America, panelists concluded that the real choice is not just between markets, but between models of governance -- and Paraguay, they said, has the opportunity to set an example.