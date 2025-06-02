President Gabriel Boric enters last year as Chile appears to shift right

Chilean President Gabriel Boric speaks in the National Congress' Hall of Honor in Valparaiso on Monday, giving an overview of his term. Boric met with his cabinet at the Cerro Castillo Palace in Vina del Mar before what was be his final public address to the nation from Congress before Chile holds general elections in November. Photo by Cristóbal Basaune/EPA-EFE

SANTIAGO, Chile, June 2 (UPI) -- President Gabriel Boric delivered his fourth and final annual address to Chile's National Congress, beginning the last year of his term with just 22% approval amid political fragmentation, public security concerns and corruption scandals that involve his left-wing coalition.

In his speech Monday, Boric struck a self-critical tone while defending key accomplishments, including reducing the workweek to 40 hours and raising the minimum wage to the equivalent of $530 per month.

He also highlighted the pension reform passed in January, which represents one of the most significant changes to Chile's retirement system in more than four decades. While it fell short of his original pledge to eliminate private pension fund administrators, the reform established a mixed system that combines individual savings with a solidarity-based component.

Boric made several controversial announcements during the address, including plans to convert Punta Peuco prison -- where inmates convicted of human rights violations under Chile's military dictatorship are held -- into a standard facility.

He also called for an open legislative debate on a bill introduced by his government to decriminalize abortion up to 14 weeks of pregnancy.

On foreign policy, Boric repeated his criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza and directed officials to diversify Chile's defense trade partners, aiming to reduce reliance on Israeli arms suppliers.

He also pledged to fast-track a bill banning imports from illegally occupied Palestinian territories, condemned Hamas and called for the release of hostages still being held.

Over the past two years, right-wing and far-right parties have steadily gained ground, placing Chile on track for a presidential election in which conservative candidates currently lead.

After the 2019 social uprising that pushed voters to the left, polling now indicates a reversal of the conditions that led to Boric's 2021 victory. According to a Cadem poll, 63% of Chileans believe the country is worse off than it was before the protests.

Public concerns now center on irregular migration, rising crime, public safety and economic stagnation -- issues that Chile's right-wing opposition has used to intensify its criticism of Boric's administration.

In local elections held in October, right-wing parties saw historic gains, increasing their number of mayoralties from 87 to 122. As a result, the percentage of Chileans governed by right-wing mayors rose to 37.4% from 21.6%.

Looking ahead to the presidential election scheduled for Nov. 16, Evelyn Matthei, the candidate from Chile's traditional right-wing bloc, leads in voter preference. She is followed by José Antonio Kast, the far-right leader who lost to Boric in the 2021 election.

While the outlook for the ruling coalition appears difficult, the same polls showing Matthei and Kast ahead also reveal that 47% of Chilean voters remain undecided.