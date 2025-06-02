Trending
World News
June 2, 2025 / 5:14 PM

President Gabriel Boric enters last year as Chile appears to shift right

By Osvaldo Silva
Share with X
Chilean President Gabriel Boric speaks in the National Congress' Hall of Honor in Valparaiso on Monday, giving an overview of his term. Boric met with his cabinet at the Cerro Castillo Palace in Vina del Mar before what was be his final public address to the nation from Congress before Chile holds general elections in November. Photo by Cristóbal Basaune/EPA-EFE
Chilean President Gabriel Boric speaks in the National Congress' Hall of Honor in Valparaiso on Monday, giving an overview of his term. Boric met with his cabinet at the Cerro Castillo Palace in Vina del Mar before what was be his final public address to the nation from Congress before Chile holds general elections in November. Photo by Cristóbal Basaune/EPA-EFE

SANTIAGO, Chile, June 2 (UPI) -- President Gabriel Boric delivered his fourth and final annual address to Chile's National Congress, beginning the last year of his term with just 22% approval amid political fragmentation, public security concerns and corruption scandals that involve his left-wing coalition.

In his speech Monday, Boric struck a self-critical tone while defending key accomplishments, including reducing the workweek to 40 hours and raising the minimum wage to the equivalent of $530 per month.

He also highlighted the pension reform passed in January, which represents one of the most significant changes to Chile's retirement system in more than four decades. While it fell short of his original pledge to eliminate private pension fund administrators, the reform established a mixed system that combines individual savings with a solidarity-based component.

Boric made several controversial announcements during the address, including plans to convert Punta Peuco prison -- where inmates convicted of human rights violations under Chile's military dictatorship are held -- into a standard facility.

Related

He also called for an open legislative debate on a bill introduced by his government to decriminalize abortion up to 14 weeks of pregnancy.

On foreign policy, Boric repeated his criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza and directed officials to diversify Chile's defense trade partners, aiming to reduce reliance on Israeli arms suppliers.

He also pledged to fast-track a bill banning imports from illegally occupied Palestinian territories, condemned Hamas and called for the release of hostages still being held.

Over the past two years, right-wing and far-right parties have steadily gained ground, placing Chile on track for a presidential election in which conservative candidates currently lead.

After the 2019 social uprising that pushed voters to the left, polling now indicates a reversal of the conditions that led to Boric's 2021 victory. According to a Cadem poll, 63% of Chileans believe the country is worse off than it was before the protests.

Public concerns now center on irregular migration, rising crime, public safety and economic stagnation -- issues that Chile's right-wing opposition has used to intensify its criticism of Boric's administration.

In local elections held in October, right-wing parties saw historic gains, increasing their number of mayoralties from 87 to 122. As a result, the percentage of Chileans governed by right-wing mayors rose to 37.4% from 21.6%.

Looking ahead to the presidential election scheduled for Nov. 16, Evelyn Matthei, the candidate from Chile's traditional right-wing bloc, leads in voter preference. She is followed by José Antonio Kast, the far-right leader who lost to Boric in the 2021 election.

While the outlook for the ruling coalition appears difficult, the same polls showing Matthei and Kast ahead also reveal that 47% of Chilean voters remain undecided.

Latest Headlines

Missing reporter Austin Tice detained by Assad regime, documents show
World News // 1 hour ago
Missing reporter Austin Tice detained by Assad regime, documents show
June 2 (UPI) -- Missing American journalist Austin Tice was imprisoned by the regime of the since-deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2012 with his whereabouts now not known, according to intelligence files uncovered by BBC.
Candidates hold final rallies on eve of South Korea presidential vote
World News // 2 hours ago
Candidates hold final rallies on eve of South Korea presidential vote
SEOUL, June 2 (UPI) -- The top candidates in the South Korean presidential race made their final campaign pitches to voters on Monday, one day before a snap election caused by ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law decree and impeachment.
Experts warn of China deals, urge Paraguay to defend sovereignty
World News // 2 hours ago
Experts warn of China deals, urge Paraguay to defend sovereignty
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, June 2 (UPI) -- Regional officials, diplomats and analysts warned of China's growing influence in Latin America and urged Paraguay to safeguard its democratic sovereignty as it considers potential economic agreements with Beijing.
EU fines Delivery Hero, Glovo $376M over 'online delivery cartel'
World News // 5 hours ago
EU fines Delivery Hero, Glovo $376M over 'online delivery cartel'
June 2 (UPI) -- The European Commission fined a pair of food delivery companies for collusion that reduced choices for consumers, workers and potential business partners across several countries.
Peace negotiations between Ukraine, Russia resume in Istanbul
World News // 7 hours ago
Peace negotiations between Ukraine, Russia resume in Istanbul
June 2 (UPI) -- A second round of Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations got underway in Turkey on Monday in an effort to find a way forward in ending more than three years of war triggered by Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor.
Britain announces $20B boost to make armed forces 'battle ready'
World News // 9 hours ago
Britain announces $20B boost to make armed forces 'battle ready'
June 2 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans Monday to inject an additional $20.3 billion into the country's nuclear weapons program to combat the "threat from Russia" and China and build 12 new nuclear-powered at
Erin Patterson testifies about emotional state during deadly lunch
World News // 9 hours ago
Erin Patterson testifies about emotional state during deadly lunch
June 2 (UPI) -- Erin Patterson took the stand on Monday as she stands trial for hosting a lunch at which three people died after consuming poisonous mushrooms.
Hegseth: U.S. won't be 'pushed out' of Indo-Pacific 'priority theater'
World News // 1 day ago
Hegseth: U.S. won't be 'pushed out' of Indo-Pacific 'priority theater'
May 31 (UPI) -- The United States and its allies won't allow China to dominate the Indo-Pacific region, but do not seek war, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Saturday morning in Singapore.
Trump-backed conservative Karol Nawrocki wins Poland's presidency
World News // 13 hours ago
Trump-backed conservative Karol Nawrocki wins Poland's presidency
June 2 (UPI) -- Karol Nawrocki, a populist conservative backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, has won Poland's presidential runoff election, according to official results released Monday.
Ship with aid bound for Gaza sets sail to break blockade
World News // 1 day ago
Ship with aid bound for Gaza sets sail to break blockade
June 1 (UPI) -- A ship filled with aid bound for Gaza set sail Sunday, hoping to break Israel's blockade on the Palestinian enclave a month after another of its ships was damaged in an alleged Israeli drone strike in Maltese waters.

Trending Stories

Suspect in custody following mass stabbing in Oregon; 11 hospitalized
Suspect in custody following mass stabbing in Oregon; 11 hospitalized
8 hurt in attack targeting Boulder event supporting Israeli hostages
8 hurt in attack targeting Boulder event supporting Israeli hostages
Four wounded, one killed in southern Virginia shooting
Four wounded, one killed in southern Virginia shooting
Trump-backed conservative Karol Nawrocki wins Poland's presidency
Trump-backed conservative Karol Nawrocki wins Poland's presidency
Two people killed, one a police officer, in California shooting
Two people killed, one a police officer, in California shooting

Follow Us