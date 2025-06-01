2 dead, hundreds injured in chaos after Paris Saint-Germain win

Fans of Paris Saint-Germain on the Champs-Élysées after their team won the UEFA Champions League final against Internazionale Milano, Paris, France, 31 May 2025. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE

June 1 (UPI) -- At least two people have died, and hundreds were reported injured, in the chaotic aftermath of Paris Saint-Germain's victory against Inter Milan at the Champions League final in Munich on Saturday.

The French Interior Ministry confirmed in an emailed statement to UPI that two people had died and 192 people were injured overnight Saturday. In total, 559 arrests were made, including 491 people in Paris.

The chaos also led to the injury of 22 police officers and seven firefighters, the Interior Ministry said. There were 692 fire incidents recorded, including some 264 burning cars.

PSG had defeated Inter Milan 5-0, marking the team's first championship win and the first time a French team had won in more than three decades.

"All over France last night, numerous police and firefighters were injured as they intervened to restore public order and provide assistance during the Paris Saint-Germain victory celebrations," French National Police spokesperson Agathe Foucault said in a statement.

"In Coutances, Manche, a police officer from the canine brigade was hit in the eye by a firework mortar. He is currently hospitalized in a serious condition. Thoughts and best wishes for a speedy recovery to all our colleagues."

The deaths included a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed in the chest in the southern town of Dax and a 23-year-old man who was hit by a car while riding his scooter in central Paris, The New York Times reported.

Bruno Retailleau, the French interior minister, called rioters "barbarians" in comments to social media.