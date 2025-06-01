World News
June 1, 2025 / 3:47 PM

2 dead, hundreds injured in chaos after Paris Saint-Germain win

By Adam Schrader
Share with X
Fans of Paris Saint-Germain on the Champs-Élysées after their team won the UEFA Champions League final against Internazionale Milano, Paris, France, 31 May 2025. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE
Fans of Paris Saint-Germain on the Champs-Élysées after their team won the UEFA Champions League final against Internazionale Milano, Paris, France, 31 May 2025. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE

June 1 (UPI) -- At least two people have died, and hundreds were reported injured, in the chaotic aftermath of Paris Saint-Germain's victory against Inter Milan at the Champions League final in Munich on Saturday.

The French Interior Ministry confirmed in an emailed statement to UPI that two people had died and 192 people were injured overnight Saturday. In total, 559 arrests were made, including 491 people in Paris.

The chaos also led to the injury of 22 police officers and seven firefighters, the Interior Ministry said. There were 692 fire incidents recorded, including some 264 burning cars.

PSG had defeated Inter Milan 5-0, marking the team's first championship win and the first time a French team had won in more than three decades.

"All over France last night, numerous police and firefighters were injured as they intervened to restore public order and provide assistance during the Paris Saint-Germain victory celebrations," French National Police spokesperson Agathe Foucault said in a statement.

"In Coutances, Manche, a police officer from the canine brigade was hit in the eye by a firework mortar. He is currently hospitalized in a serious condition. Thoughts and best wishes for a speedy recovery to all our colleagues."

The deaths included a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed in the chest in the southern town of Dax and a 23-year-old man who was hit by a car while riding his scooter in central Paris, The New York Times reported.

Bruno Retailleau, the French interior minister, called rioters "barbarians" in comments to social media.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ukraine strikes Russia in major drone attack
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine strikes Russia in major drone attack
June 1 (UPI) -- Ukraine security forces claim to have attacked at least 40 bombers deep inside Russia which would be the most aggressive such attack on Russian territory since Moscow-led troops invaded Ukraine in 2022.
Ship with aid bound for Gaza sets sail to break blockade
World News // 6 hours ago
Ship with aid bound for Gaza sets sail to break blockade
June 1 (UPI) -- A ship filled with aid bound for Gaza set sail Sunday, hoping to break Israel's blockade on the Palestinian enclave a month after another of its ships was damaged in an alleged Israeli drone strike in Maltese waters.
Banksy claims new graffiti with rare, apparent self-reflection
World News // 5 hours ago
Banksy claims new graffiti with rare, apparent self-reflection
June 1 (UPI) -- The famed anonymous street artist Banksy has claimed credit for new graffiti that is believed to offer a rare moment of introspection and vulnerability by the artist.
Hegseth: Prepare for war to ensure Indo-Pacific peace
World News // 21 hours ago
Hegseth: Prepare for war to ensure Indo-Pacific peace
May 31 (UPI) -- The United States and its allies won't allow China to dominate the Indo-Pacific region, but do not seek war, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Saturday morning in Singapore.
Hamas to release 10 alive hostages in response to U.S. cease-fire plan
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas to release 10 alive hostages in response to U.S. cease-fire plan
May 31 (UPI) -- Militant Hamas said Saturday it would release 10 living hostages and 18 bodies in return for Israel's release of Palestinian prisoners and ending the war that began in October 2023.
At least 151 killed in Nigerian flash flooding
World News // 1 day ago
At least 151 killed in Nigerian flash flooding
May 31 (UPI) -- Torrential rains over two days caused flash flooding that killed at least 151 peopl in Mokwa, Nigeria.
ISIS claims responsibility for 2 bomb explosions in Syria
World News // 1 day ago
ISIS claims responsibility for 2 bomb explosions in Syria
May 31 (UPI) -- The Islamic State claimed responsibility for two bomb attacks in a remote region in southern Syria on Wednesday and Thursday.
Iran boosting enriched Uranium stockpiles, U.N. nuclear watchdog says
World News // 1 day ago
Iran boosting enriched Uranium stockpiles, U.N. nuclear watchdog says
May 31 (UPI) -- Iran has increased production of highly enriched uranium, according to the United Nations nuclear watchdog, as the nation conducts talks with the United States on a nuclear deal.
Chilean scientists develop probiotic to help prevent stomach cancer
World News // 2 days ago
Chilean scientists develop probiotic to help prevent stomach cancer
May 30 (UPI) -- Scientists at the University of Concepción in Chile have developed the world's first patented probiotic designed to prevent gastric cancer. The oral supplement is 93.6% effective and targets Helicobacter pylori.
Mexico's judicial reform raises concerns over judicial independence
World News // 2 days ago
Mexico's judicial reform raises concerns over judicial independence
May 30 (UPI) -- Nearly 100 million Mexicans are set to take part in an unprecedented election on June 1 that will reshape the country's judiciary.

Trending Stories

China responds after Hegseth warns to prepare for war
China responds after Hegseth warns to prepare for war
Hegseth: Prepare for war to ensure Indo-Pacific peace
Hegseth: Prepare for war to ensure Indo-Pacific peace
Former rehab exec charged in alleged harassment of N.H. journalists
Former rehab exec charged in alleged harassment of N.H. journalists
Banksy claims new graffiti with rare, apparent self-reflection
Banksy claims new graffiti with rare, apparent self-reflection
Ukraine strikes Russia in major drone attack
Ukraine strikes Russia in major drone attack

Follow Us