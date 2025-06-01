World News
June 1, 2025 / 10:59 AM

Ship with aid bound for Gaza readies to set sail to break blockade

By Adam Schrader
The Madleen, a yacht, is seen in Malta readying to set sail for Gaza and laden with aid for besieged Palestinians and celebrities onboard. Photo courtesy of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition
June 1 (UPI) -- A ship filled with aid bound for Gaza readied to set sail Sunday, hoping to break Israel's blockade on the Palestinian enclave a month after another of its ships was damaged in an alleged Israeli drone strike in Maltese waters.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition was expected to set sail Sunday on a ship called the Madleen from Malta with activists onboard, including Greta Thunberg; celebrity artists Brian Eno and Nan Goldin; actors Susan Sarandon, Guy Pearce, Aiysha Hart, Liam Cunningham, and Indya Moore; and Alana Hadid, the daughter of Palestinian-Jordanian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, among others.

The ship is carrying "as much life-saving aid as she can carry," including baby formula and medical supplies. Its organizers have stressed that the ship is not carrying any weapons.

Organizers have installed a tracking device on the ship so that the public can view its progress, noting that "the risk is real." They hope that the tracker can help increase its safety, accountability and solidarity with their mission.

A similar flotilla was raided by the IDF in May 2010, leading to the close-range shooting deaths of at least nine passengers in international waters.

"Unarmed and nonviolent, 'Madleen' poses no threat. She sails in full accordance with international law," the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said in a statement on Telegram. "Any attack or interference will be a deliberate, unlawful assault on civilians."

Last month, another ship called the Conscience put out an SOS distress signal when it was 16 miles off the coast of Malta.

"The front of the vessel was targeted twice, resulting in a fire and a breach in the hull," the group said at the time. "We have sent an SOS distress signal out, but no one has responded. Water is coming into the ship."

