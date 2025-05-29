Liverpool man charged in soccer parade incident that injured scores

Rescue crews attend to victims after a man rammed a crowd gathered for a victory parade for the Liverpool FC soccer team in Liverpool on Monday. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE

May 29 (UPI) -- Police charged a 53-year-old man on Thursday in connection to this week's car-ramming incident at a Liverpool parade that left scores injured.

At least 79 people were injured in the incident Monday when the man, identified as Paul Doyle from the West Derby area of Liverpool, allegedly drove a Ford Galaxy into the celebrants in the city center. Some tried to divert the car before it hit more parade-goers. The parade was in celebration of Liverpool FC's title victory in the English Premier League soccer tournament.

Seven of the people who were injured remain hospitalized.

"I hope that all of those who were injured or witnessed this terrible incident are able -- given time -- to heal and recover," Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said at a Thursday news conference.

Doyle was charged Thursday with two counts of unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of attempted unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm and one count of dangerous driving.

He remains in policy custody and is to make his first appearance at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

Doyle was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offenses and driving while "unfit through drugs," police reported. Police said the incident was not terrorism related and is believed to be an isolated event.

Local media reported that police believe that the driver of the vehicle followed an ambulance into the area that was supposed to have been restricted to traffic for the parade.

Doyle's LinkedIn profile says that he is the head of cyber initiatives at a data center and served in the Royal Marines from 1990 to 1994. Local media reported that Doyle is a married father of three.

Neighbors described him as " a normal Liverpool dad" and a "very sensible family man," The Times of London reported.

Police said officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire Sarah Hammond said the charges will be kept under review amid the investigation.

"Criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and he has the right to a fair trial," she said Thursday, as she warned against sharing information online that could prejudice the legal proceedings.

"Please allow the legal process to take its course without undue speculation," she said.