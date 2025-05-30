Trending
World News
May 30, 2025 / 1:43 AM

American academic returning to U.S. after Thai charges dropped

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Thai Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, seen here as crown prince in 2016. An American academic has been permitted to lave the country after prosecutors decided against prosecuting him on charges of insulting the monarchy. File Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/European Pressphoto Agency
Thai Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, seen here as crown prince in 2016. An American academic has been permitted to lave the country after prosecutors decided against prosecuting him on charges of insulting the monarchy. File Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/European Pressphoto Agency

May 30 (UPI) -- An American academic facing up to 15 years in a Thai prison on allegations of insulting the monarchy has been permitted to leave the country, according to a nonprofit that advocates for Americans imprisoned abroad.

Global Reach told UPI in an emailed statement that Paul Chambers was permitted to leave Thailand on Thursday after resolving what it called "false" lese-majeste charges.

"I am relieved that this situation has been resolved," Chambers said in a statement.

"I have always had great respect for the Thai royal family, and anyone who knows me understands that these charges were always based on false allegations by unnamed parties in the military."

Related

Chambers, a Thai studies scholar and lecturer at Thailand's Naresuan University, was arrested and charged by Thai authorities in April following a complaint filed against him by the military over an October online post promoting a webinar that he was to participate in.

The English-language post was published on the website of Singapore's ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute. The academic webinar was on Thai studies, and Chambers, a leading expert on the Thai military and Southeast Asian politics, gave a talk about the Thai military.

Chambers was not involved in the post's creation.

According to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, Chambers was allowed to leave the country after the Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday that prosecutors decided not to continue the case against the American.

Prosecutors made the decision in early May, but the attorney general needed to affirm the decision.

Chambers was originally detained April 9, but was later permitted to leave police custody and was required to wear an ankle monitor and surrender his U.S. passport and work visa, Global Reach said.

Following his arrest, the U.S. State Department issued a statement saying it was monitoring Chambers' situation while condemning the controversial lese-majeste law.

Kieran Ramsey, who worked with Chambers on behalf of Global Reach, praised the United States for its response to the case, saying, "This was one of the best responses I have ever seen from the U.S. government."

According to Global Reach, Chambers will return to Oklahoma to see his family and will work from the United States.

More than 270 people have been detained, prosecuted and punished under the lese-majeste laws since 2020, according to an expert panel from United Nations that said such laws "have no place in a democratic country."

Latest Headlines

Liverpool man charged in soccer parade incident that injured scores
World News // 5 hours ago
Liverpool man charged in soccer parade incident that injured scores
May 29 (UPI) -- Police have charged a 53 year-old man for driving his vehicle into a crowd of people who had gathered for a parade to celebrate Liverpool FC's title victory in the English Premier League soccer tournament.
Amid energy deal, United States reopens Syrian ambassador's residence
World News // 8 hours ago
Amid energy deal, United States reopens Syrian ambassador's residence
May 29 (UPI) -- The United States ambassador's residence in Damascus, Syria, re-opened Thursday after being closed for 13 years, presaging a warming of relations between the two countries.
2 reported dead after 'hordes' of Gazans overwhelm aid warehouse
World News // 9 hours ago
2 reported dead after 'hordes' of Gazans overwhelm aid warehouse
May 29 (UPI) -- Hungry Gazans broke into an aid warehouse in central Gaza on Wednesday, which caused two reported deaths, according to officials with the U.N. World Food Program.
Remittance tax could shave half point off GDP in some Latin American nations
World News // 12 hours ago
Remittance tax could shave half point off GDP in some Latin American nations
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, May 29 (UPI) -- A proposed 3.5% tax on remittances from the United States could cost some Latin American countries up to half a percentage point in GDP, sparking concern in nations where remittances are a large part of economic output.
U.S. sanctions Philippines computer company for mass crypto scam
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Philippines computer company for mass crypto scam
May 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned a Philippines-based computer infrastructure company and its administrator for allegedly providing services for sites involved in cryptocurrency scams.
South African mother sentenced to life in prison for selling daughter
World News // 15 hours ago
South African mother sentenced to life in prison for selling daughter
May 29 (UPI) -- A South African mother who sold her six-year-old daughter got life in prison Thursday for kidnapping and trafficking the girl. Her boyfriend and their friend were also convicted.
KB Financial joins South Korea's top five in market cap
World News // 15 hours ago
KB Financial joins South Korea's top five in market cap
SEOUL, May 29 (UPI) -- South Korea's stock market has been ruled by traditional manufacturing companies, including Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, and Hyundai Motor.
One person missing after glacier collapse buries Swiss village
World News // 16 hours ago
One person missing after glacier collapse buries Swiss village
May 29 (UPI) -- Rescuers in the Swiss Alps were searching for at least one person missing after 1.5 million cubic meters of ice, rock and mud from an imploding glacier engulfed a village in the Lotschental Valley north of Zermatt.
Israel security cabinet approves 22 settlements in occupied West Bank
World News // 19 hours ago
Israel security cabinet approves 22 settlements in occupied West Bank
May 29 (UPI) -- Israel announced Thursday its biggest expansion of its presence in the occupied West Bank in decades after approving 22 new Jewish settlements.
Record turnout as early voting starts in South Korea presidential election
World News // 19 hours ago
Record turnout as early voting starts in South Korea presidential election
SEOUL, May 29 (UPI) -- South Koreans turned out in record numbers to cast their ballots as early voting kicked off on Thursday, with long lines at many of the country's polling stations ahead of the June 3 snap presidential election.

Trending Stories

Woman charged with manslaughter in fatal jet ski collision
Woman charged with manslaughter in fatal jet ski collision
U.S. weekly initial unemployment claims rise by 14,000
U.S. weekly initial unemployment claims rise by 14,000
Pediatrician Annie Andrews enters Senate race to oust Lindsey Graham
Pediatrician Annie Andrews enters Senate race to oust Lindsey Graham
One person missing after glacier collapse buries Swiss village
One person missing after glacier collapse buries Swiss village
Amid energy deal, United States reopens Syrian ambassador's residence
Amid energy deal, United States reopens Syrian ambassador's residence

Follow Us