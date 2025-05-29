Trending
Amid energy deal, United States reopens Syrian ambassador's residence

By Mark Moran
Chairman of the Inaugural Committee and real estate investor Thomas J. Barrack Jr. stops to talk to members of the media in the lobby of the Trump Tower in New York, N.Y., in 2017. Barrack was appointed a special envoy to Syria Thursday. File Pool Photo by Anthony Behar/UPI
May 29 (UPI) -- The United States ambassador's residence in Damascus, Syria, re-opened Thursday after being closed for 13 years, presaging a warming of relations between the two countries.

Tom Barrack, the current U.S. ambassador to Turkey, has also been appointed special envoy to Syria, and raised a U.S. flag outside the residence to inaugurate it, according to the Syrian run news agency SANA.

"Tom understands there is great potential in working with Syria to stop Radicalism, improve Relations, and secure Peace in the Middle East," a statement from the State Department on X said. "Together, we will make America and the world, SAFE AGAIN!"

Barrack met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to witness the signing of an agreement with Middle Eastern countries aimed at developing a $7 billion, 5,000 megawatt energy project that would revitalize Syria's aging and worn electricity grid and use it as the backbone of the new power project.

The new energy project could supply Syria with 50% of its electricity needs, according to a statement from Qatari-based UCC Holding, which is among the partners in the project.

In a further sign of warming relations between the United States and the Middle East, President Donald Trump met earlier this month with al-Sharaa in Riyadh, a move that prompted the United States to begin walking back sanctions imposed on Syria during the repressive regime of Bahsar al-Assad.

During the reopening of the ambassador's residence Thursday, Barrack called lifting the sanctions a "bold move," and said it comes with "no conditions, no requirements."

Barrack credited Trump for "your bold vision, empowering a historically rich region, long oppressed, to reclaim its destiny through self-determination."

