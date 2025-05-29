Trending
May 29, 2025 / 9:06 PM

Liverpool man charged in soccer parade incident that injured scores

By Mark Moran
Rescue crews attend to victims after a man rammed a crowd gathered for a victory parade for the Liverpool FC soccer team in Liverpool on Monday. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE
May 29 (UPI) -- Police have charged a 53-year-old man for driving his vehicle into a crowd of people who had gathered for a parade to celebrate Liverpool FC's title victory in the English Premier League soccer tournament.

At least 79 people were injured in the incident Monday when the man, Paul Doyle, from the West Derby area of Liverpool, drove a Ford Galaxy into the celebrants in the city center, video verified by the BBC shows. Some fans tried to divert the car before it hit more parade-goers.

Seven of the people who were injured remain hospitalized.

"I hope that all of those who were injured or witnessed this terrible incident are able -- and given time -- to heal and recover," Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Jenny Sims said at a news conference, local media reported.

Doyle was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offenses and driving while "unfit through drugs," police reported. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. Police said the incident was not terrorism related and is believed to be an isolated event.

Local media reported that the driver of the vehicle followed an ambulance into the area that was supposed to have been restricted to traffic for the parade, local media reported.

Doyle's LinkedIn profile says that he is the head of cyber initiatives at a data center and served in the Royal Marines from 1990 to 1994. Local media reported that Doyle is a married father of three.

"Neighbors described him as " such a normal Liverpool dad" and a "genuinely pleasant family man," The Times of London reported. "When police arrived at his house late on Monday night, the neighbors said they had assumed there had been a burglary."

Police said officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

