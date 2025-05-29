Trending
May 29, 2025 / 3:56 AM

Thousands evacuated as wildfires burn in northern Manitoba

By Darryl Coote
May 29 (UPI) -- Thousands of First Nations people in northern Manitoba are being evacuated as the central Canadian province issued a state of emergency to battle fast-moving wildfires, officials said.

There are a number of wildfires burning across thousands of acres in northern Manitoba, mostly near the border with Saskatchewan.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, which represents 26 First Nations communities in the province, said in a statement that evacuation orders have been issued for nearly 17,500 people in four First Nations communities with two more communities on evacuation notice.

"A lot of our First Nations are under threat because of the fires that have consumed a lot of territory in our area, and I'm just asking all of you, my relatives, to be strong and to be brave and to be courageous during this very difficult time," MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee said in a recorded statement published to Facebook.

"This is a very, very critical time in our First Nations."

Premier Wab Kinew of Manitoba on Wednesday declared a provincewide state of emergency, which will be in effect for 30 days to ensure federal, provincial and local resources can be deployed in a coordinated response.

A statement from the provincial government states that evacuation orders have beeb issued for the city of Flin Flon and the First Nations of Pimicikamak and Mathias Colomb.

"This is the largest evacuation in many Manitobans' living memory," Kinew said during a press conference.

"This is a moment of fear and uncertainty. This is a moment of concern. But I want to tell you that your fellow Manitobans will welcome you. We will get through this difficult period, and we will get through this trying period the way we always do -- by working together. "

He said he has spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who agreed to his request for assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces.

The military, he said, will be aiding with evacuation flights to the province' capital of Winnipeg.

