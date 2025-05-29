Trending
World News
May 29, 2025 / 7:19 AM

Israel security cabinet approves 22 settlements in occuppied West Bank

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Israeli settlers stake their claim to West Bank land near the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba near the Palestinian city of Hebron in July 2022. It was unclear whether the outpost was one of 22 granted legal status under Israeli law by Israel's security cabinet. File photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE
Israeli settlers stake their claim to West Bank land near the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba near the Palestinian city of Hebron in July 2022. It was unclear whether the outpost was one of 22 granted legal status under Israeli law by Israel's security cabinet. File photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

May 29 (UPI) -- Israel unveiled plans Thursday for the most significant expansion of its presence in the occupied West Bank in years after approving 22 new Jewish settlements.

The scheme gives legal recognition to the 22 settlements, which already exist but are unofficial, said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Katz said the step would "prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger Israel," but the Palestinian Authority and at least one anti-war group in Israel condemned the move.

Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh called the Israeli government's approval of the new settlements in the occupied West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, a "dangerous escalation" that was an affront to international legitimacy and international law, including at least one U.N. Security Council Resolution.

Related

He also called on Washington to intervene to halt "Israeli tampering" with what he said had implications for the entire region.

The Peace Now protest movement said the move would "dramatically reshape the West Bank and entrench the occupation even further."

Israel's some 160 settlements on disputed land it has occupied for almost six decades since the 1967 Six-Day War with its Arab neighbors are illegal under international law. But Israel argues it has a legal claim on the grounds that the West Bank is fundamental to its security and for religious and historic reasons dating back to the Balfour Declaration and beyond.

Calling the settlement approvals "a historic decision," Smotrich dismissed criticism of the move, saying Israel was not seizing foreign lands but reclaiming "the inheritance of our fathers."

"This is a great day for settlement and an important day for the State of Israel. Through hard work and tenacious leadership, we have succeeded in creating a profound strategic change, returning the State of Israel to a path of construction, Zionism, and vision," he wrote in a post on X.

"Settlement in the land of our ancestors is the protective wall of the State of Israel -- today we have taken a huge step to strengthen it. The next step - sovereignty!" said Smotrich.

Katz and Smotrich's statements came hours after the governments of Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Spain issued a joint communique reaffirming their commitment to the implementation of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.

Only a "viable, contiguous Palestinian State, with internationally recognized borders, comprised of Gaza and the West Bank and with East Jerusalem as its capital, can fully satisfy the legitimate national aspirations and the needs of peace and security" of both peoples, read the dispatch issued after the representatives of the four nations met Wednesday.

Latest Headlines

Record turnout as early voting starts in South Korea presidential election
World News // 1 hour ago
Record turnout as early voting starts in South Korea presidential election
SEOUL, May 29 (UPI) -- South Koreans turned out in record numbers to cast their ballots as early voting kicked off on Thursday, with long lines at many of the country's polling stations ahead of the June 3 snap presidential election.
Thousands evacuated as wildfires burn in northern Manitoba
World News // 4 hours ago
Thousands evacuated as wildfires burn in northern Manitoba
May 29 (UPI) -- Thousands of First Nations people in northern Manitoba are being evacuated as the central Canadian province issued a state of emergency to battle fast-moving wildfires, officials said.
Guatemalan officials leverage Trump's tariffs to attract U.S. investment, curb migration
World News // 14 hours ago
Guatemalan officials leverage Trump's tariffs to attract U.S. investment, curb migration
Guatemalan leaders are promoting their country as a strategic investment destination for U.S. companies, citing lower tariffs and proximity as advantages over Mexico. They argue that increased foreign investment could no
UK prosecutors file 21 charges, including rape, against Tate brothers
World News // 14 hours ago
UK prosecutors file 21 charges, including rape, against Tate brothers
May 28 (UPI) -- U.K. prosecutors last year OK'd a total of 21 charges against brothers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate arising from the claims of several alleged victims.
Police: 11 bodies found in Caribbean boat likely African refugees
World News // 15 hours ago
Police: 11 bodies found in Caribbean boat likely African refugees
May 28 (UPI) -- The bodies of 11 people believed to be Malian migrants were found inside a boat in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines island chain, local police confirmed.
Israeli PM Netanyahu says Hamas leader Sinwar has been killed
World News // 18 hours ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu says Hamas leader Sinwar has been killed
May 28 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday that Hamas' Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been killed by the Israel Defense Forces.
Germany to purchase Ukrainian missiles, boost Ukrainian military
World News // 23 hours ago
Germany to purchase Ukrainian missiles, boost Ukrainian military
May 28 (UPI) -- Germany announced Wednesday it will strengthen its military relationship with Ukraine with the purchase of long-range missiles produced by Ukraine.
French pedophile surgeon sentenced to 20 years in prison
World News // 20 hours ago
French pedophile surgeon sentenced to 20 years in prison
May 28 (UPI) -- A French pedophile surgeon who admitted sexually abusing hundreds of patients was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison.
WMO forecasts record hot global temperature within next five years
World News // 21 hours ago
WMO forecasts record hot global temperature within next five years
May 28 (UPI) -- Global warming is expected to send temperatures soaring at or near record levels over the next five years, according to a Wednesday report from the World Meteorological Organization.
EU says it is on track to meet main 2030 climate and energy goals
World News // 22 hours ago
EU says it is on track to meet main 2030 climate and energy goals
May 28 (UPI) -- The EU announced major strides toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions and boosting the proportion of energy from renewable sources but said it was doing less well on energy efficiency and removing CO2 from the air.

Trending Stories

Education secretary says universities must follow the 1964 Civil Rights Act
Education secretary says universities must follow the 1964 Civil Rights Act
AI chipmaker Nvidia exceeds first-quarter earnings projections
AI chipmaker Nvidia exceeds first-quarter earnings projections
UK prosecutors file 21 charges, including rape, against Tate brothers
UK prosecutors file 21 charges, including rape, against Tate brothers
Trump will 'take look' at pardons in Whitmer kidnapping plot
Trump will 'take look' at pardons in Whitmer kidnapping plot
Fannie Mae joins Palantir to launch AI-run mortgage fraud unit
Fannie Mae joins Palantir to launch AI-run mortgage fraud unit

Follow Us