May 29, 2025 / 4:30 PM

2 reported dead after 'hordes' of Gazans overwhelm aid warehouse

By Mike Heuer
A Palestinian girl cradles a bag of flour after receiving it from a U.S.-backed organization at an aid distribution center in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photo by Hassan Al-Jadi/UPI
1 of 3 | A Palestinian girl cradles a bag of flour after receiving it from a U.S.-backed organization at an aid distribution center in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photo by Hassan Al-Jadi/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Hungry Gazans broke into an aid warehouse in central Gaza on Wednesday, which caused two reported deaths, according to officials with the U.N. World Food Program.

"Hordes of hungry people broke into WFP's Al-Ghafari warehouse in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, in search of food supplies that were pre-positioned for distribution," the WFP said Wednesday in a prepared statement.

"Humanitarian needs have spiraled out of control after 80 days of complete blockade of all food assistance and other aid into Gaza," the WFP said.

The agency said "alarming and deteriorating conditions" in Gaza and a limited availability of humanitarian aid to "hungry people in desperate need of assistance" have increased risks associated with aid distribution.

"Gaza needs an immediate scale-up of food assistance," the WFP said. "This is the only way to reassure people that they will not starve."

The WFP said initial reports indicate two died and several more were injured, but those reports were not confirmed as of Wednesday night.

Displaced Palestinians receive aid in Gaza

Displaced Palestinians received food packages from a U.S.-backed foundation pledging to distribute humanitarian aid in southern Gaza on May 29, 2025. Photo by Hassan Al-Jadi/UPI | License Photo

Another 121 trucks owned by the United Nations and international organizations carrying flour, food and other aid entered Gaza on Wednesday, the BBC reported.

Wednesday's warehouse incident occurred after Gazans overwhelmed two aid distribution sites in southern Gaza on Tuesday.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reported three Gazans were killed, 46 injured and seven others were missing after Israel Defense Forces fired warning shots into the air as crowds of hungry Gazans swarmed over one of the aid distribution sites, NBC News reported.

The U.N. Human Rights Office said 47 people were injured during Tuesday's aid-distribution chaos and gunfire from Israel Defense Forces caused most of the injuries.

IDF and Gaza Humanitarian Foundation officials initially denied the reports and said no one was injured or killed during the first three days of food and aid distribution.

IDF soldiers fired into the air and did not shoot towards people, an IDF spokesperson told the BBC. The IDF is investigating the incident.

They said the GHF and IDF are preventing Hamas militants from stealing the aid from four distribution sites in southern and central Gaza, which Hamas has denied, the BBC reported.

The U.S.-supported GHF is in charge of distributing aid within Gaza after Israel ended an 11-week blockade of all aid into the war-torn Gaza Strip after a recent cease-fire deal collapsed.

At least four distribution points in southern Gaza are being used to deliver aid to Gazans, and more distribution sites are to be added, NBC News reported.

Latest Headlines

Remittance tax could shave half point off GDP in some Latin American nations
World News // 3 hours ago
Remittance tax could shave half point off GDP in some Latin American nations
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, May 29 (UPI) -- A proposed 3.5% tax on remittances from the United States could cost some Latin American countries up to half a percentage point in GDP, sparking concern in nations where remittances are a large part of economic output.
U.S. sanctions Philippines computer company for mass crypto scam
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Philippines computer company for mass crypto scam
May 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned a Philippines-based computer infrastructure company and its administrator for allegedly providing services for sites involved in cryptocurrency scams.
South African mother sentenced to life in prison for selling daughter
World News // 5 hours ago
South African mother sentenced to life in prison for selling daughter
May 29 (UPI) -- A South African mother who sold her six-year-old daughter got life in prison Thursday for kidnapping and trafficking the girl. Her boyfriend and their friend were also convicted.
KB Financial joins South Korea's top five in market cap
World News // 6 hours ago
KB Financial joins South Korea's top five in market cap
SEOUL, May 29 (UPI) -- South Korea's stock market has been ruled by traditional manufacturing companies, including Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, and Hyundai Motor.
One person missing after glacier collapse buries Swiss village
World News // 7 hours ago
One person missing after glacier collapse buries Swiss village
May 29 (UPI) -- Rescuers in the Swiss Alps were searching for at least one person missing after 1.5 million cubic meters of ice, rock and mud from an imploding glacier engulfed a village in the Lotschental Valley north of Zermatt.
Israel security cabinet approves 22 settlements in occupied West Bank
World News // 9 hours ago
Israel security cabinet approves 22 settlements in occupied West Bank
May 29 (UPI) -- Israel announced Thursday its biggest expansion of its presence in the occupied West Bank in decades after approving 22 new Jewish settlements.
Record turnout as early voting starts in South Korea presidential election
World News // 10 hours ago
Record turnout as early voting starts in South Korea presidential election
SEOUL, May 29 (UPI) -- South Koreans turned out in record numbers to cast their ballots as early voting kicked off on Thursday, with long lines at many of the country's polling stations ahead of the June 3 snap presidential election.
Thousands evacuated as wildfires burn in northern Manitoba
World News // 13 hours ago
Thousands evacuated as wildfires burn in northern Manitoba
May 29 (UPI) -- Thousands of First Nations people in northern Manitoba are being evacuated as the central Canadian province issued a state of emergency to battle fast-moving wildfires, officials said.
Guatemalan officials leverage Trump's tariffs to attract U.S. investment, curb migration
World News // 23 hours ago
Guatemalan officials leverage Trump's tariffs to attract U.S. investment, curb migration
Guatemalan leaders are promoting their country as a strategic investment destination for U.S. companies, citing lower tariffs and proximity as advantages over Mexico. They argue that increased foreign investment could no
UK prosecutors file 21 charges, including rape, against Tate brothers
World News // 23 hours ago
UK prosecutors file 21 charges, including rape, against Tate brothers
May 28 (UPI) -- U.K. prosecutors last year OK'd a total of 21 charges against brothers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate arising from the claims of several alleged victims.

