2 reported dead after 'hordes' of Gazans overwhelm aid warehouse

May 29 (UPI) -- Hungry Gazans broke into an aid warehouse in central Gaza on Wednesday, which caused two reported deaths, according to officials with the U.N. World Food Program.

"Hordes of hungry people broke into WFP's Al-Ghafari warehouse in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, in search of food supplies that were pre-positioned for distribution," the WFP said Wednesday in a prepared statement.

"Humanitarian needs have spiraled out of control after 80 days of complete blockade of all food assistance and other aid into Gaza," the WFP said.

The agency said "alarming and deteriorating conditions" in Gaza and a limited availability of humanitarian aid to "hungry people in desperate need of assistance" have increased risks associated with aid distribution.

"Gaza needs an immediate scale-up of food assistance," the WFP said. "This is the only way to reassure people that they will not starve."

The WFP said initial reports indicate two died and several more were injured, but those reports were not confirmed as of Wednesday night.

Displaced Palestinians receive aid in Gaza

Displaced Palestinians received food packages from a U.S.-backed foundation pledging to distribute humanitarian aid in southern Gaza on May 29, 2025. Photo by Hassan Al-Jadi/UPI | License Photo

Another 121 trucks owned by the United Nations and international organizations carrying flour, food and other aid entered Gaza on Wednesday, the BBC reported.

Wednesday's warehouse incident occurred after Gazans overwhelmed two aid distribution sites in southern Gaza on Tuesday.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reported three Gazans were killed, 46 injured and seven others were missing after Israel Defense Forces fired warning shots into the air as crowds of hungry Gazans swarmed over one of the aid distribution sites, NBC News reported.

The U.N. Human Rights Office said 47 people were injured during Tuesday's aid-distribution chaos and gunfire from Israel Defense Forces caused most of the injuries.

IDF and Gaza Humanitarian Foundation officials initially denied the reports and said no one was injured or killed during the first three days of food and aid distribution.

IDF soldiers fired into the air and did not shoot towards people, an IDF spokesperson told the BBC. The IDF is investigating the incident.

They said the GHF and IDF are preventing Hamas militants from stealing the aid from four distribution sites in southern and central Gaza, which Hamas has denied, the BBC reported.

The U.S.-supported GHF is in charge of distributing aid within Gaza after Israel ended an 11-week blockade of all aid into the war-torn Gaza Strip after a recent cease-fire deal collapsed.

At least four distribution points in southern Gaza are being used to deliver aid to Gazans, and more distribution sites are to be added, NBC News reported.