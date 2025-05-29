Trending
May 29, 2025 / 9:45 AM

One person missing after glacier collapse buries Swiss village

By Paul Godfrey
The aftermath of a glacier collapse that sent millions of tons of ice, rock and mud careening down a Swiss mountainside Wednesday, burying the village of Blatten in the Canton of Valais in southwestern Switzerland. Photo by Christophe Bott/EPA-EFE
May 29 (UPI) -- Rescuers in the Swiss Alps were searching for at least one person missing after 1.5 million cubic meters of ice, rock and mud from an imploding glacier engulfed a village in the Lotschental Valley in the southwest of the country.

Authorities, including the military, were using drones and helicopters to access the area to search for casualties and assess the damage after a huge section of the Birch glacier, which sits atop Kleine Nesthorn above the village of Blatten at an altitude of between 8,350 and 11,000 feet, broke off Wednesday afternoon.

"An unbelievable amount of material thundered down into the valley," said Valais Canton spokesperson Matthias Ebener, who confirmed one person was unaccounted for but gave no further details.

The 300 inhabitants of the village, 35 miles north of Zermatt, were evacuated nine days earlier because of the threat posed by the Birch glacier, which geologists said had become unstable due to thawing.

"The unimaginable has happened," said Blatten Mayor Matthias Bellwald, vowing it was not the end for the village, which has been continuously inhabited since the 13th century.

"We have lost our village, but not our heart. We will support each other and console each other. After a long night, it will be morning again," said Bellwald.

The federal government in Bern pledged financial assistance to residents to enable them to remain living in the area, even if it is not possible to return to the village.

However, the head of the agency with responsibility for natural hazards in the Valais region, geologist Raphael Mayoraz, warned that other settlements nearby may need to be evacuated as well.

"We don't know yet what's left on top, but almost everything fell. It's the worst of the envisaged scenarios," he said.

Experts linked the collapse to warming temperatures caused by climate change, which is accelerating melting, not only of mountain glaciers, but also of critical permafrost in high mountain ranges.

In 2023, the village of Brienz, 35 miles away, was turned into a ghost town after its 3,100 residents were evacuated due to the danger from landslides caused by melting. Residents were eventually allowed to return but had to leave for a second time in November, after authorities warned it was unsafe to remain.

The BBC said the latest audit of the state of glaciers in Switzerland showed they could all disappear in less than 100 years unless global temperature rise is limited to the 1.5 degrees Celsius increase above pre-industrial levels set by the Paris Climate agreement in 2015.

SEOUL, May 29 (UPI) -- South Korea's stock market has been ruled by traditional manufacturing companies, including Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, and Hyundai Motor.
May 29 (UPI) -- Israel announced Thursday its biggest expansion of its presence in the occupied West Bank in decades after approving 22 new Jewish settlements.
SEOUL, May 29 (UPI) -- South Koreans turned out in record numbers to cast their ballots as early voting kicked off on Thursday, with long lines at many of the country's polling stations ahead of the June 3 snap presidential election.
May 29 (UPI) -- Thousands of First Nations people in northern Manitoba are being evacuated as the central Canadian province issued a state of emergency to battle fast-moving wildfires, officials said.
Guatemalan leaders are promoting their country as a strategic investment destination for U.S. companies, citing lower tariffs and proximity as advantages over Mexico. They argue that increased foreign investment could no
May 28 (UPI) -- U.K. prosecutors last year OK'd a total of 21 charges against brothers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate arising from the claims of several alleged victims.
May 28 (UPI) -- The bodies of 11 people believed to be Malian migrants were found inside a boat in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines island chain, local police confirmed.
May 28 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday that Hamas' Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been killed by the Israel Defense Forces.
May 28 (UPI) -- Germany announced Wednesday it will strengthen its military relationship with Ukraine with the purchase of long-range missiles produced by Ukraine.
May 28 (UPI) -- A French pedophile surgeon who admitted sexually abusing hundreds of patients was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison.

