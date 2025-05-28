Trending
May 28, 2025 / 5:17 PM

UK prosecutors file 21 charges, including rape, against Tate brothers

By Mike Heuer
Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate (R) and his brother Tristan Tate face a total of 21 charges in the United Kingdom for alleged crimes that include rape and human trafficking. File Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE
May 28 (UPI) -- U.K. prosecutors last year OK'd a total of 21 charges against brothers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate arising from the claims of several alleged victims British media reported on Wednesday.

Andrew Tate, 38, faces 10 charges that include rape, human trafficking, controlling prostitution for gain and actual bodily harm, The Guardian reported. He is accused of harming three victims.

Tristan Tate, 36, faces 11 charges, including rape, human trafficking and actual bodily harm due to his alleged treatment of one victim.

It's unclear if that alleged victim is among those for whom Andrew Tate also faces charges.

The brothers have dual U.S. and British citizenship and are under investigation for similar matters in Romania.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service authorized the charges against the Tate brothers last year before sending an extradition request to seek their return from Romania, the BBC reported.

The CPS approved the charges against the Tate brothers and based on evidence provided by the Bedfordshire Police after investigating their alleged criminal activities from 2012 to 2015 in the United Kingdom.

Andrew Tate is a social media influencer and former kickboxer with more than 10 million followers on X, where he posts about his lifestyle and love of fast cars, yachts and private jets.

Romanian police arrested the Tate brothers in December 2022 and accused Andrew Tate of rape and human trafficking. Romanian police suspected Tristan Tate of human trafficking.

The brothers denied the claims against them and were placed under house arrest for several months while in Romania.

Romanian authorities in August added new charges against the brother for allegedly having sex with a minor and trafficking underage persons, which the brothers also deny.

Hungarian authorities in March 2024 detained the brothers after the Bedfordshire Police in the United Kingdom obtained arrest warrants for the pair.

The Tate brothers were born in the United States but moved to the United Kingdom after their mother divorced their father.

