May 28, 2025 / 8:31 AM

Opposition candidate leads South Korea's presidential race polls

By Tae-gyu Kim
Former South Korean Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung is leading opinion polls in the nation's upcoming presidential election. Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA-EFE
May 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's opposition candidate is leading in recent opinion polls with a week until the presidential election, although the gap has narrowed.

Gallup Korea disclosed Tuesday that Lee Jae-myung from the main opposition Democratic Party had an approval rate of 49%, compared to 35% for Kim Moon-soo of the ruling People Power Party. Gallup Korea surveyed 1,004 people over the weekend.

Kim Moon-soo managed to reduce the margin from 22% points on May 15, the first Gallup poll conducted after major party candidates were confirmed. But he still trails behind.

Seoul-based consultancy Hankook Research also released a poll Tuesday, showing 45% of 1,000 respondents supported Lee Jae-myung, compared to 36% for Kim Moon-soo.

Lee Jun-seok of the minor opposition Reform Party got 10%.

If Lee Jun-seok drops out in support of Kim Moon-soo, the competition is expected to tighten. Hankook Research found that in that scenario, 41% would vote for Kim, while 44% would back Lee Jae-myung.

Lee Jun-seok originally headed the People Power Party but left in late 2023 to establish the Reform Party. He was elected as a lawmaker in early 2024.

"Lee Jae-myung is highly likely to win in the three-way race. He is expected to beat Kim Moon-soo by 5 to 10% points," political commentator Choi Soo-young said in a phone interview.

"It seems that voters still care most about the martial law declaration of former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his subsequent impeachment when making their decision," he added.

The three presidential hopefuls are competing to succeed former President Yoon, who was removed from office following his brief martial law declaration late last year.

He is now facing police investigation due to the controversial measure.

