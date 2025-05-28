Trending
May 28, 2025 / 8:57 AM

Zelensky visits Germany to talk defense against Russia

By Ian Stark
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Berlin Wednesday to talk defense against Russia with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE
May 28 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Germany Wednesday to discuss the state of German military support, which could include a delivery of powerful missiles to Ukraine for use against Russian targets.

Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation were welcomed by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz shortly after their arrival in Berlin, and Zelensky is also expected to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The visit takes place as speculation continues in regard to whether Germany will supply Ukraine with its Taurus cruise missiles, which can strike targets as far away as 300 miles. Merz had signaled before his ascension to chancellor that he would overturn a previous ban by his predecessor Olaf Scholz on the provision of such weaponry to Ukraine.

Zelensky spoke with reporters Tuesday, and said he would discuss the issue of long-range missiles.

The decision to provide the Taurus missiles remains officially unresolved as it has been a matter of contention between the conservative alliance of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union parties, and the Social Democratic Party, their coalition partners.

However, Merz announced Monday that Germany would "do everything in our power to continue supporting Ukraine," and that "also means no longer having any range restrictions on the weapons we supply. Ukraine can now also defend itself by attacking military positions in Russia."

Merz later explained the comment was in reference to actions taken months ago, and German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil has since confirmed that no new decision in regard to the Taurus missile issue.

Germany has previously provided Ukraine with two weapons systems capable of strikes within Russian borders, the Mars II rocket launchers and Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery, and range restrictions on their usage were lifted in May 2024.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Monday that European countries who lift restrictions on the range of provided armaments for use against Russia on Russian territory would be making a "rather dangerous decision."

Zelensky posted to social media Tuesday that in an "extended meeting" with Ukrainian military leadership, they had discussed "preparing new agreements with our European partners in the near future, to attract investment into Ukrainian production," which "First and foremost," means "the production of unmanned systems and long-range capabilities," so that the military can "operate at significant distances."

