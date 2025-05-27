Trending
World News
May 27, 2025 / 9:37 AM

CPS Energy cooperates with South Korea's OCI, LG

By Tae-gyu Kim
Share with X
The Texas-based CPS Energy announced plans to cooperate with South Korea's LG and OCI Energy. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
The Texas-based CPS Energy announced plans to cooperate with South Korea's LG and OCI Energy. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, May 27 (UPI) -- Texas-based CPS Energy plans to team up with two South Korean companies to collaborate on a large-sized energy storage system project.

OCI Holdings announced Tuesday that its U.S. subsidiary, OCI Energy, signed a three-party memorandum of understanding with CPS Energy and LG Energy Solution.

Under the agreement, OCI Energy is set to secure ESS batteries from LG Energy Solution. With them, it will store solar energy generated during the day and sell the electricity to CPS Energy.

As one of the largest municipally owned electric and natural gas utilities in the United States, CPS Energy serves around 1.28 million customers in Texas. LG Energy Solution is a global battery maker.

Related

OCI expects that the first task for the three sides will be the "Alamo City ESS LLC" project, which is scheduled for completion by the end of next year.

To enable the project, a solar power plant is under construction on a 35-acre site in southeastern Bexar County, Texas.

OCI strives to integrate a 120MW solar photovoltaic system with a 480MWh ESS, which would be enough to meet power demand for roughly 41,000 households for a day.

As a separate investment aimed at expanding its U.S. business, OCI disclosed in March its plan to invest $265 million in building a solar cell manufacturing plant in San Antonio, Texas.

Texas faces mounting power demand from various customers like data centers. The state is a key location for data centers, including those run by OpenAI and Oracle. OCI Energy's head office is also located in Texas.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies predicted that power demand from U.S. AI data centers would surge 21 times between 2024 and 2030.

"Going forward, we will further strengthen our collaboration with LG Energy Solution and CPS Energy to ensure sustainable electricity supply through our North American ESS projects and address the intermittency of solar energy," OCI said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

U.S.-backed alternate aid distribution network begins Gaza operations
World News // 35 minutes ago
U.S.-backed alternate aid distribution network begins Gaza operations
May 27 (UPI) -- A new U.S.-Israeli mechanism for delivering humanitarian assistance into Gaza that uses armed private contractors in favor of the United Nations and international aid agencies began operating on Tuesday.
Volvo announces plans to fire 3,000 employees
World News // 1 hour ago
Volvo announces plans to fire 3,000 employees
May 27 (UPI) -- Swedish automaker Volvo plans to fire approximately 3,000 employees as part of its new cash action plan.
21 Greek coast guards, officials, charged in deadly migrant shipwreck
World News // 2 hours ago
21 Greek coast guards, officials, charged in deadly migrant shipwreck
May 27 (UPI) -- More than a dozen members of Greece's coast guard and four officials have been charged in connection with a 2023 shipwreck in which as many as 650 migrants drowned in the Mediterranean Sea off the southern city of Pylos.
NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense
World News // 5 hours ago
NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense
May 27 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said that he expects alliance members to agree during next month's summit to a defense spending target of 5% of gross domestic product. 
Canadian who stole iconic Winston Churchill portrait sentenced
World News // 9 hours ago
Canadian who stole iconic Winston Churchill portrait sentenced
May 27 (UPI) -- A Canadian man who pleaded guilty to stealing an iconic portrait of Sir Winston Churchill from a storied Ottawa hotel more than three years ago has been sentenced to two years less a day in prison.
47 injured, terrorism not suspected in Liverpool parade collision
World News // 18 hours ago
47 injured, terrorism not suspected in Liverpool parade collision
May 26 (UPI) -- A British man was arrested after a vehicle drove into and injured several soccer fans celebrating during the Liverpool Football Club's victory parade on Monday evening.
4 former Volkswagen managers convicted in 'dieselgate' fraud
World News // 16 hours ago
4 former Volkswagen managers convicted in 'dieselgate' fraud
May 26 (UPI) -- A German court convicted four former Volkswagen managers of fraud on Monday and a decade after "Dieselgate" exposed deceptive devices installed in many Volkswagen models to pass emissions tests.
Maduro's ruling party win called 'farce' by Venezuelan opposition
World News // 17 hours ago
Maduro's ruling party win called 'farce' by Venezuelan opposition
May 26 (UPI) -- Venezuela's ruling party lead by President Nicolas Maduro swept to victory in regional and parliamentary elections.
King Charles goes to Canada amid nation's strained relations with Trump
World News // 21 hours ago
King Charles goes to Canada amid nation's strained relations with Trump
May 26 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III on Monday made his first trip to Canada as head of state amid strained relations between the United States and its northern neighbor.
No sign of letup in Ukraine-Russia war after largest air attack
World News // 19 hours ago
No sign of letup in Ukraine-Russia war after largest air attack
May 26 (UPI) -- Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged deadly cross-border drone and missile attacks during the overnight hours Sunday into Monday morning despite international diplomatic efforts to end hostilities.

Trending Stories

Trump says America's debt 'eternal' in Memorial Day visit at Arlington
Trump says America's debt 'eternal' in Memorial Day visit at Arlington
47 injured, terrorism not suspected in Liverpool parade collision
47 injured, terrorism not suspected in Liverpool parade collision
Ex-police chief convicted of murder, rape escapes from Arkansas prison
Ex-police chief convicted of murder, rape escapes from Arkansas prison
13-year-old dies in fall from float during Memorial Day parade in Ohio
13-year-old dies in fall from float during Memorial Day parade in Ohio
Deputies fatally shoot alligator-bitten man believed to be on drugs
Deputies fatally shoot alligator-bitten man believed to be on drugs

Follow Us