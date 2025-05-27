Trending
World News
May 27, 2025 / 12:11 PM / Updated at 12:28 PM

Bukele-inspired security movement seeks foothold in Latin America

By Osvaldo Silva
Share with X
As violence increases across Latin America, El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele's (R) security gains are drawing interest from local leaders looking to form a regional political movement, tapping into public frustration over crime and insecurity. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
As violence increases across Latin America, El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele's (R) security gains are drawing interest from local leaders looking to form a regional political movement, tapping into public frustration over crime and insecurity. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- A sharp drop in crime in El Salvador has made President Nayib Bukele one of Latin America's most prominent leaders. As violence increases across the region, his security gains are drawing interest from local leaders looking to form a regional political movement, tapping into public frustration over crime and insecurity.

The so-called "Bukelista movement" began to take shape earlier this year during a meeting in Colombia that included participants from Chile and Guatemala. The group established a regional agenda to promote the model across Latin America. Among those attending was Colombian attorney Andrés Guzmán Caballero, who was appointed in 2023 by Bukele as El Salvador's presidential commissioner for human rights and freedom of expression.

In Colombia, "Bukelismo" became an officially registered political party in April after receiving recognition from the National Electoral Council. "Bukelistas Colombia" is now active in 24 of the country's 33 departments and plans to field candidates for the Senate and presidency in the next elections, according to Mauricio Morris, a political marketing expert and leader of the movement in Colombia.

Similar Bukelista movements and parties have formed in Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras and Guatemala. The goal is to be active in 12 countries by the end of the year, Morris said.

The Bukelista movement was officially launched in Chile last weekend, with support from a group of local and regional officials. Guzmán Caballero attended the event, despite resigning from his Salvadoran government post just days earlier. At the launch, he presented Bukele's security strategy and said the "Bukele model" could be replicated in other countries, citing similar crime problems across the region.

Speaking about El Salvador's Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT -- the high-security mega-prison that recently received suspected gang members and other criminal detainees from the Trump administration -- Guzmán Caballero said El Salvador's approach goes beyond incarceration. The model also aims to combat corruption and support wide-reaching social development programs, he said.

During his visit to Chile, Guzmán Caballero also held a private meeting with Evelyn Matthei, the center-right presidential candidate currently leading in national polls.

Bukele's administration has drawn global attention for both its results and controversies. El Salvador, once one of the most violent countries in the world, now reports one of the lowest homicide rates in Latin America. The shift has occurred under a state of emergency declared in 2022, which has led to the arrest of more than 85,000 people -- many without warrants or access to legal counsel. Human rights groups including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have documented reports of torture, enforced disappearances and deaths in police custody.

Latest Headlines

EU to probe gaps in protection of minors on porn websites
World News // 9 minutes ago
EU to probe gaps in protection of minors on porn websites
May 27 (UPI) -- The European Commission says it will look into major pornography websites in its effort to better protect young people under age 18 from lewd Internet content.
U.S.-backed alternate aid distribution network begins Gaza operations
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S.-backed alternate aid distribution network begins Gaza operations
May 27 (UPI) -- A new U.S.-Israeli mechanism for delivering humanitarian assistance into Gaza that uses armed private contractors in favor of the United Nations and international aid agencies began operating on Tuesday.
CPS Energy cooperates with South Korea's OCI, LG
World News // 3 hours ago
CPS Energy cooperates with South Korea's OCI, LG
SEOUL, May 27 (UPI) -- Texas-based CPS Energy plans to team up with two South Korean companies to collaborate on a large-sized energy storage system project.
Volvo announces plans to fire 3,000 employees
World News // 4 hours ago
Volvo announces plans to fire 3,000 employees
May 27 (UPI) -- Swedish automaker Volvo plans to fire approximately 3,000 employees as part of its new cash action plan.
21 Greek coast guards, officials, charged in deadly migrant shipwreck
World News // 5 hours ago
21 Greek coast guards, officials, charged in deadly migrant shipwreck
May 27 (UPI) -- More than a dozen members of Greece's coast guard and four officials have been charged in connection with a 2023 shipwreck in which as many as 650 migrants drowned in the Mediterranean Sea off the southern city of Pylos.
NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense
World News // 8 hours ago
NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense
May 27 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said that he expects alliance members to agree during next month's summit to a defense spending target of 5% of gross domestic product. 
Canadian who stole iconic Winston Churchill portrait sentenced
World News // 12 hours ago
Canadian who stole iconic Winston Churchill portrait sentenced
May 27 (UPI) -- A Canadian man who pleaded guilty to stealing an iconic portrait of Sir Winston Churchill from a storied Ottawa hotel more than three years ago has been sentenced to two years less a day in prison.
47 injured, terrorism not suspected in Liverpool parade collision
World News // 21 hours ago
47 injured, terrorism not suspected in Liverpool parade collision
May 26 (UPI) -- A British man was arrested after a vehicle drove into and injured several soccer fans celebrating during the Liverpool Football Club's victory parade on Monday evening.
4 former Volkswagen managers convicted in 'dieselgate' fraud
World News // 19 hours ago
4 former Volkswagen managers convicted in 'dieselgate' fraud
May 26 (UPI) -- A German court convicted four former Volkswagen managers of fraud on Monday and a decade after "Dieselgate" exposed deceptive devices installed in many Volkswagen models to pass emissions tests.
Maduro's ruling party win called 'farce' by Venezuelan opposition
World News // 20 hours ago
Maduro's ruling party win called 'farce' by Venezuelan opposition
May 26 (UPI) -- Venezuela's ruling party lead by President Nicolas Maduro swept to victory in regional and parliamentary elections.

Trending Stories

47 injured, terrorism not suspected in Liverpool parade collision
47 injured, terrorism not suspected in Liverpool parade collision
Deputies fatally shoot alligator-bitten man believed to be on drugs
Deputies fatally shoot alligator-bitten man believed to be on drugs
13-year-old dies in fall from float during Memorial Day parade in Ohio
13-year-old dies in fall from float during Memorial Day parade in Ohio
FBI's deputy director Bongino to reopen 3 unsolved Biden-era cases
FBI's deputy director Bongino to reopen 3 unsolved Biden-era cases
11 injured, including 2 children, in Florida boat explosion
11 injured, including 2 children, in Florida boat explosion

Follow Us