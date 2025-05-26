World News
May 26, 2025 / 3:59 PM / Updated at 5:53 PM

British man detained after driving into Liverpool soccer celebrants

By Mike Heuer
Police and emergency crews tend the scene where a car collided with and injured several Liverpool (U.K.) Football Club fans during a trophy parade in Liverpool's city center on Monday evening. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE
May 26 (UPI) -- A British man was arrested after a vehicle drove into and injured several soccer fans celebrating during the Liverpool Football Club's victory parade on Monday evening.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. local time on Water Street in Liverpool's city center, where soccer fans had gathered for a parade celebrating the local football club's Premier League title win, the Daily Mail reported.

"We are currently dealing with reports of a road traffic collision in Liverpool city center," Merseyside Police said in a prepared statement as reported by the BBC.

"The car stopped at the scene, and a male has been detained," the statement said. "Emergency services are currently on the scene."

No fatalities have been reported, but an unknown number of people were injured.

Merseyside Police said a 53-year-old White British man from the Liverpool area was arrested, but they don't know if he drove the vehicle.

Local police have asked that people not speculate on the collision's cause.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision," a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

"We would ask people not to share distressing content online but to send the footage or information directly to us."

Liverpool FC officials are in direct contact with local police regarding the event that happened near the end of the trophy parade, a club spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident," the spokesperson said.

"We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is being updated on developments and asked that people give police the space needed to investigate the matter, he said in a post on X.

"The scenes in Liverpool are appalling," Starmer said, "My thoughts are with all those injured or affected.

"I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident."

Merseyside Police have scheduled an update on the incident at 10:30 BST.

Before the parade incident that injured several people, another 17 were injured during incidents involving flares ahead of the title celebrations, the BBC reported.

The Liverpool FC secured the Premier League Trophy with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Local police expected hundreds of thousands to celebrate the title during the official trophy parade on Monday evening.

