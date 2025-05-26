World News
May 26, 2025 / 4:40 PM

Maduro's ruling party win called 'farce' by Venezuelan opposition

By Chris Benson
Share with X
A member of the Bolivarian National Police votes Sunday in Carcas, Venezuela. The regional and legislative elections in Venezuela, where governors, national assembly members and state legislators elected, were marked by the absence of long lines seen in previous years and the use of automated voting, which Chavistas and opposition groups described as "fast." Photo By Miguel Gutierrez/EPA-EFE
A member of the Bolivarian National Police votes Sunday in Carcas, Venezuela. The regional and legislative elections in Venezuela, where governors, national assembly members and state legislators elected, were marked by the absence of long lines seen in previous years and the use of automated voting, which Chavistas and opposition groups described as "fast." Photo By Miguel Gutierrez/EPA-EFE

May 26 (UPI) -- Venezuela's ruling party, led by President Nicolas Maduro, swept to victory in regional and parliamentary elections.

The elections Sunday came as multiple opposition groups called for Venezuelans to boycott the vote in protest to last July's presidential election in which Maduro was declared the winner in a disputed contest over Edmundo Gonzalez, who is recognized by the United States and several other nations as the lawful winner and Venezuelan president.

Maduro's United Socialist Party of Venezuela , or PSUV, took 23 of the 24 state gubernatorial races and an absolute majority of 285 seats in Parliament.

The opposition candidates won the governorship of one state, Cojedes, which is down from the four states in 2021 but won three national assembly seats under the UNT party.

Related

According to Venezuela's electoral council, which is dominated by Maduro loyalists, the PSUV won more than 82% of votes cast for Parliament.

It was called a "farce" election by the South American country's opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Maduro hailed the election results as a "victory of peace and stability."

Opposition party leader Maria Corina Machado claimed voter turnout was below 15% while the government-run CNE says turnout was at around 42%.

Earlier this month in a video message, Machado said "we voted on 28 July" but "on May 25, we won't vote."

"More than 85% of Venezuelans did not obey this regime and said 'no'," Machado said about the effort to keep Venezuelan voters home instead of casting a ballot.

On Monday, the Canadian government said Sunday's elections in Venezuela were neither free nor fair as "repression, arbitrary detentions and silencing of opposition persist."

"We call for an end to human rights abuses and the immediate release of all unjustly detained," officials in the Canadian Global Affairs Department, which manages Canada's diplomatic and consular relations, added.

Latest Headlines

King Charles goes to Canada amid nation's strained relations with Trump
World News // 5 hours ago
King Charles goes to Canada amid nation's strained relations with Trump
May 26 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III on Monday made his first trip to Canada as head of state amid strained relations between the United States and its northern neighbor.
No sign of letup in Ukraine-Russia war after largest air attack
World News // 2 hours ago
No sign of letup in Ukraine-Russia war after largest air attack
May 26 (UPI) -- Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged deadly cross-border drone and missile attacks during the overnight hours Sunday into Monday morning despite international diplomatic efforts to end hostilities.
Dozens killed overnight in Gaza by IDF strikes amid deal breakdown
World News // 3 hours ago
Dozens killed overnight in Gaza by IDF strikes amid deal breakdown
May 26 (UPI) -- Dozens of Palestinians were killed overnight by further Israeli air strikes on the war-torn enclave amid a breakdown in a new cease-fire agreement.
S. Korean candidate Kim Moon-soo backs Trump summit with Kim Jong Un: adviser
World News // 11 hours ago
S. Korean candidate Kim Moon-soo backs Trump summit with Kim Jong Un: adviser
SEOUL, May 26 (UPI) -- South Korean presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo would ''proactively support" a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if elected, a key policy adviser said Monday.
Container ship capsizes off India's coast, threatening oil spill
World News // 12 hours ago
Container ship capsizes off India's coast, threatening oil spill
May 26 (UPI) -- A Liberian-flagged container ship that capsized off India's southwestern coast is at risk of causing an oil spill, officials said, as they rush to prevent an environmental catastrophe.
Police: Five skiers found dead on Swiss mountain
World News // 16 hours ago
Police: Five skiers found dead on Swiss mountain
May 26 (UPI) -- Five skiers were found dead on a Swiss mountain near Zermatt over the weekend, authorities said.
Britain's Lando Norris wins Monaco F1 race
World News // 20 hours ago
Britain's Lando Norris wins Monaco F1 race
May 25 (UPI) -- Englishman Lando Norris won the Monaco Grand Prix from pole position Sunday, and narrowed the gap for the drivers' championship series to three points.
Authorities impound British vessel for fishing in French waters
World News // 22 hours ago
Authorities impound British vessel for fishing in French waters
May 25 (UPI) -- French authorities have impounded a British vessel for allegedly fishing in their waters without a license, officials announced.
Ukraine, Russia exchange massive air strikes amid POW swap
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine, Russia exchange massive air strikes amid POW swap
May 25 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian and Russian militaries exchanged massive air strikes overnight Saturday, even amid a planned swap of some 303 prisoners of war from each side.
Protestant churches gain ground in Latin America in 21st century
World News // 1 day ago
Protestant churches gain ground in Latin America in 21st century
SANTIAGO, Chile, May 25 (UPI) -- Once viewed as peripheral players, Protestant churches have risen over the past two decades to become influential actors in the spiritual and political realms across Latin America.

Trending Stories

U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
U.S. citizen with REAL ID detained by ICE
Police: Five skiers found dead on Swiss mountain
Police: Five skiers found dead on Swiss mountain
Container ship capsizes off India's coast, threatening oil spill
Container ship capsizes off India's coast, threatening oil spill
Trump criticizes Putin, says he's 'not happy' with attacks on Ukraine
Trump criticizes Putin, says he's 'not happy' with attacks on Ukraine
Trump says America's debt 'eternal' in Memorial Day visit at Arlington
Trump says America's debt 'eternal' in Memorial Day visit at Arlington

Follow Us