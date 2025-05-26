World News
May 26, 2025 / 2:16 PM

Dozens killed overnight in Gaza by IDF strikes amid deal breakdown

By Chris Benson
An displaced Palestinian woman stands among the rubble of her destroyed family shelter after an Israeli airstrike in Al Jerjawi school in the Al Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City onMonday. Photo by Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | An displaced Palestinian woman stands among the rubble of her destroyed family shelter after an Israeli airstrike in Al Jerjawi school in the Al Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City onMonday. Photo by Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE

May 26 (UPI) -- Dozens of Palestinians were killed overnight by further Israeli air strikes on the war-torn enclave amid a breakdown in a new cease-fire agreement.

An estimated 54 Palestinians sheltering at Fahmi Al-Jargawi School in Gaza City have been killed by airstrikes carried out by the Israeli Defense Forces, the BBC reported Monday.

The scores of dead refugees included children from Beit Lahia after fires were seen engulfing two classrooms fixed as living quarters in the school, which was housing hundreds of people, according to the Hamas-run civil defense authority.

At least 35 were reported to be killed when the school was hit.

Related

Video footage depicted fire engulfing parts of the school and graphic images of severely burned victims, including kids.

On Monday morning, the IDF said it hit 200 "terrorist organizations" across the Gaza Strip in 28 hours as military ops carried on.

The IDF claimed it targeted a "Hamas and Islamic Jihad command and control center" in an area used by "terrorists" to presumably "plan" attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops, accusing Hamas of using the Gaza population "as human shields."

Meanwhile, a senior Hamas official told the BBC that the terror syndicate agreed to the latest cease-fire deal.

The proposal permitted the release in two phases of 10 Israel hostages in exchange for a 70-day truce, a gradual withdrawal of IDF troops out of the territory and release of an undetermined number of Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas further demanded the entrance of 1,000 humanitarian aid trucks a day to aid the ailing population in Gaza.

However, a senior Israeli official said Monday that it had rejected the cease-fire proposal after reports that Israel had agreed to it in principle.

"The proposal received by Israel cannot be accepted by any responsible government," the official told The Times of Israel without providing further detail, claiming that Hamas was setting "impossible conditions that mean a complete failure to meet the war goals, and an inability to release the hostages."

On Sunday, IDF officials claimed that since its war began, Israel has "facilitated" the entry of over 1.7 million tons of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

On Monday, Israel's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories office -- a unit of its Ministry of Defense -- claimed that 107 humanitarian aid trucks transporting flour and food were transferred into Gaza "following inspection" via the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

But according to international human rights organizations, Gaza is at a "breaking point" while the United Nations-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification has warned of imminent famine on top of reputable accusations of genocide by Israel against Palestinians.

Nearly 54,000 people, including at least 16,000 children, have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its invasion, according to the territory's health ministry.

Latest Headlines

King Charles goes to Canada amid nation's strained relations with Trump
World News // 1 hour ago
King Charles goes to Canada amid nation's strained relations with Trump
May 26 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III on Monday made his first trip to Canada as head of state amid strained relations between the United States and its northern neighbor.
S. Korean candidate Kim Moon-soo backs Trump summit with Kim Jong Un: adviser
World News // 8 hours ago
S. Korean candidate Kim Moon-soo backs Trump summit with Kim Jong Un: adviser
SEOUL, May 26 (UPI) -- South Korean presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo would ''proactively support" a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if elected, a key policy adviser said Monday.
Container ship capsizes off India's coast, threatening oil spill
World News // 9 hours ago
Container ship capsizes off India's coast, threatening oil spill
May 26 (UPI) -- A Liberian-flagged container ship that capsized off India's southwestern coast is at risk of causing an oil spill, officials said, as they rush to prevent an environmental catastrophe.
Police: Five skiers found dead on Swiss mountain
World News // 13 hours ago
Police: Five skiers found dead on Swiss mountain
May 26 (UPI) -- Five skiers were found dead on a Swiss mountain near Zermatt over the weekend, authorities said.
Britain's Lando Norris wins Monaco F1 race
World News // 17 hours ago
Britain's Lando Norris wins Monaco F1 race
May 25 (UPI) -- Englishman Lando Norris won the Monaco Grand Prix from pole position Sunday, and narrowed the gap for the drivers' championship series to three points.
Authorities impound British vessel for fishing in French waters
World News // 18 hours ago
Authorities impound British vessel for fishing in French waters
May 25 (UPI) -- French authorities have impounded a British vessel for allegedly fishing in their waters without a license, officials announced.
Ukraine, Russia exchange massive air strikes amid POW swap
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine, Russia exchange massive air strikes amid POW swap
May 25 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian and Russian militaries exchanged massive air strikes overnight Saturday, even amid a planned swap of some 303 prisoners of war from each side.
Protestant churches gain ground in Latin America in 21st century
World News // 1 day ago
Protestant churches gain ground in Latin America in 21st century
SANTIAGO, Chile, May 25 (UPI) -- Once viewed as peripheral players, Protestant churches have risen over the past two decades to become influential actors in the spiritual and political realms across Latin America.
Germany sends long-term troops to Lithuania to protect NATO border
World News // 2 days ago
Germany sends long-term troops to Lithuania to protect NATO border
May 24 (UPI) -- Germany is deploying soldiers beyond its border, moving troops into Lithuania to defend its European neighbor.
Russia launches massive missile, drone attacks on Kyiv
World News // 2 days ago
Russia launches massive missile, drone attacks on Kyiv
May 24 (UPI) -- Russia, using missiles and drones, launched one of the biggest assaults on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, since the beginning of the war more than three years ago and hours after a prisoner exchange began.

