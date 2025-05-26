King Charles goes to Canada amid nation's strained relations with Trump

May 26 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III on Monday made his first trip to Canada as head of state amid strained relations between the United States and its northern neighbor.

Charles, 76, will visit the Canadian capital, Ottawa, for two days with his wife, Queen Camilla, including an address to Parliament.

A ceremonial welcome will take place at the airport in Ottawa on Monday afternoon.

It will be his first visit to Canada since he became king on Sept. 22, 2022, upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. A trip last year was canceled because of his cancer diagnosis.

Later today, Their Majesties will arrive in Ottawa, Canada. Take a look back at some of their previous visits to the country... The then Prince of Wales greets crowds on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, 1975 (Getty Images) Their Majesties in Brigis, Newfoundland and Labrador,... pic.twitter.com/2chCVdmolj— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 26, 2025

When he was Prince of Wales, he visited Canada in 1975 at 26 years old.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who won a general election on April 28, invited the royal couple and will meet with them. He succeeded Justin Trudeau after winning the party election on March 8.

"The royal visit is a reminder of the bond between Canada and the Crown - one forged over generations, shaped by shared histories and grounded in common values," Carney said in a statement. "A bond that, over time, has evolved, just as Canada has, to reflect the strength, diversity, and confidence of our people."

He added: "This is an historic honour which matches the weight of our times. It speaks to our enduring tradition and friendship, to the vitality of our constitutional monarchy and our distinct identity, and to the historic ties that crises only fortify.

Canada became independent from Britain in 1931.

Starmer met with Charles on March 17 in England for the first time as prime minister.

"The king and queen are very much looking forward to the programme, mindful that it is a short visit but hopefully an impactful one," PA Media news agency reported, citing a palace spokesperson.

He also will meet with Gov. General Mary Simon.

Charles will deliver a speech in Canada's parliament on Tuesday, the first time a monarch has delivered one in almost 50 years. His mother read a speech in 1957 and 1977.

The monarch will deliver the ceremonial "Speech from the Throne" to the Senate chamber. Normally, the parliamentary address is delivered by the governor general, the British monarch's representative in Canada.

On Monday, Charles will celebrate the country's cultural heritage and diversity at Lansdowne Park., according to Buckingham Palace. Charles will meet with indigenous leaders, who are descendants of original people of the land.

The king is head of state of Canada and the Britain.

"Because we have a constitutional monarchy, the king can only operate inside a box that is defined by parliament - because we don't want a king, or any unelected person, affecting policy and laws," Justin Vovk, a royal historian and author, told The Guardian. "Any influence the monarch exerts is done through subtlety."

Charles visit comes as Trump wants to annex Canada and make it the 51st state.

Canadians are overwhelmingly against this idea and Carney, a Liberal and former central Bank of England leader, was elected on a tide of anti-Trump sentiment. Earlier, the Conservative candidate Pierre Poilievre was favored.

Carney has denounced Trump's views, including during an Oval Office visit on May 6.

"As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale," Carney told Trump. "We're sitting in one right now, Buckingham Palace that you visited, as well. And having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign the last several months, it's not for sale, it won't be for sale, ever."

Trump received an invitation to visit King Charles from Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Oval Office on Feb. 27.

Trump would be the first elected political leader in modern times with two visits with a British monarch.

Queen Elizabeth hosted him during over three days in 2019 during his first term.

Trump told reporters in April he may go to Britain in May.