Ukraine, Russia exchange massive air strikes amid POW swap

A photo shared to social media by President Volodymyr Zelensky shows the damage after a widespread missile and drone strike by Russia. Photo courtesy of Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook

May 25 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian and Russian militaries exchanged massive air strikes overnight Saturday, even amid a planned swap of some 303 prisoners of war from each side.

The Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement that Russia's bombardment began around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, during which Russia launched some 367 air attack weapons. It was the second night of such a large-scale attack by Russia.

Kyiv said it had shot down some 311 of them, including 45 cruise missiles and 266 drones. Still, some landed on Ukrainian territory.

"The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the Ukrainian Air Force said in its statement.

The Ukrainian Air Force said "most regions of Ukraine" were affected by Russia's attack, with strikes recorded in at least 22 locations.

The scope of the attack prompted the Armed Forces Operational Command of neighboring Poland, a NATO alliance member, to scramble jets in case it needed to defend its airspace, Polish officials said in a statement.

When the strike ended, the Polish military said it had observed no violations of its airspace and that defense systems had returned to normal.

"Unfortunately, last night, due to the barbaric attack of the Russians, there are dead and wounded, including children," the Ukrainian Air Force said. "We express our condolences to the families of the victims and the wounded."

Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed Sunday that it carried out a "massive strike" against "enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex" that it said make missile components, drones, explosives, rocket fuel and radios for the Ukrainian military.

"The strike objectives have been achieved," the Russian Defense Ministry said. "All designated targets have been hit."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted Sunday that the Russian strike was against "ordinary cities" and hit "ordinary residential buildings" in Ukraine.

"In Kyiv, dormitories of the university's history department were hit. There were also strikes on enterprises. Tragically, people were killed, including children," Zelensky said.

Zelensky called on world powers to levy new sanctions against Russia, which he said "is dragging out this war and continues to kill every day" as he criticized the "silence of America."

"Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped. Sanctions will certainly help," he said. "The war can be stopped, but only through the necessary force of pressure on Russia."

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that it too had defended against a large-scale air attack by Ukraine on Russian territory Saturday night.

In total, Russia said it had intercepted and destroyed some 110 Ukrainian drones over the several Russian regions along the Ukraine-Russia border, including Moscow and the contested region of Crimea.

The Russian Defense Ministry later said that its troops are continuing to advance every day to push Ukrainian troops further from the Russia border to create a protection zone for Russia's civilian population.

In another statement, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that 303 prisoners of war were returned from "territory controlled by the Kyiv regime" and that Russia handed over 303 Ukrainian soldiers in return.

The Russian soldiers are currently undergoing psychological and medical assistance in Belarus, an ally of Russia. They will then be taken back to Russia for further treatment and rehabilitation at Russian military hospitals.

In total, since Russia and Ukraine reached an agreement on May 16 in Istanbul, the two nations have swapped some 1,000 prisoners of war each.

"303 Ukrainian defenders are home. The third part of the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange deal, agreed upon in Turkey, has been completed," Zelensky said in a statement.

"I thank the team that worked around the clock to successfully carry out this exchange. We will definitely bring every single one of our people back from Russian captivity."